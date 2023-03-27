Do we really need steering on the turbo? Five cool things coming soon from Wahoo, Giant, BMC, BTwin, and Bell

The clocks have gone forward, so an extra hour or so of cold and windy weather when it's light-ish rather than pitch black on the commute home then!

Maybe it feels like that right now, but more pleasant days on the bike are just around the corner so we're mopping up the last of our indoor product reviews before we switch to the great outdoors for most of our rides. There's no theme this week's review product round-up, just a nice selection of cycling things to discuss before our full reviews are published soon. Without further ado...

Wahoo KICKRSteer (£89.99)

Looking to add something different to that other indoor cycling platform of which the name escapes us, Wahoo introduced an accessory that allows you to steer on its RGT virtual cycling platform last month. The handlebar-mounted gadget allows you to position yourself when riding indoors, which adds "a new level of strategy and engagement to virtual rides” according to Wahoo.

From what we've been hearing the reception has led to some heated discussion on various internet forums about whether steering improves the RGT experience or not... but what will our reviewer Tom Price make of it? His full report is due very soon, so be sure not to swerve it if you're thinking of adding steering to your indoor cycling experience.

Giant SLR 2 50 Disc WheelSystem (899.98)

These carbon race wheels from Giant are more keenly-priced than super high-end hoops on offer from its spin-off brand Cadex that you'll see in the pro peloton, but you're getting quite a lot of the same benefits: hookless rims with a broad 22.4mm inner rim width for "increased actual tyre contact patch", wind tunnel-tested 50mm deep rims and a thick rim bead of up to 3.8mm on each side that should enhance rim bead stiffness.

Our in-house record breaking endurance rider Matt Page is trying these out right now, so you can be sure he'll have put the miles in before reaching a verdict...

BMC Roadmachine TWO (£5,700.00)

Stu took the electric Roadmachine AMP ONE for a spin last month, and is now zipping about purely under his own steam on the SRAM Force-equipped Roadmachine TWO.

Your £5,700 gets you 12-speed SRAM Force shifting (the latest updated version if you order a brand new one), DT Swiss E 1800 carbon wheels and a frame and fork made using BMC's 'Premium Carbon' manufacturing. A D-Shape seatpost (also made with Premium Carbon) should ensure "next-level compliance in the saddle" according to BMC. This is all part of the Swiss brand's 'Tuned Compliance Concept', which is a fancy way of saying the bike is good for big days in the saddles according to our bike marketing speak translator.

Be sure to tune in for Stu's full review, coming very soon!

BTwin Ultra compact 1 second light folding bike (849.99)

Decathlon and its various bike sub-brands are known for churning out very affordable and remarkably good quality products that do what they say on the tin... but a literal second to unfold your bike and start riding it? That's a big claim, and one our reviewer John Stevenson will be putting to the test!

It's all thanks to the single-arm aluminium frame and fork, so we're told, that just requires the opening of one hinge to transform the bike from folded to rideable. It's also super compact with 16" wheels, and on the lighter end of the scale for a folding bike at 12kg. You can also steer this bike along with one hand when it's folded, useful for legging it across the platform to make your train with seconds to spare.

Is it a match for that other folding bike brand, and will it make our guide to the best folding bikes at the next update? The full review is coming soon.

Bell Falcon XR LED MIPS Road Helmet (£129.99)

This lid comes with "deep road protection" according to Bell, and while road-focussed we're told it's built for any kind of cycling including gravel, trail or commuting. You also get a Blackburn Grid tail light built in as a bonus to your rear bike light, adding some extra visibility for the benefit of dodgy drivers.

This all-rounder also has Mips Evolve impact protection infused into it, and it weighs a claimed 325g in a size medium. Is it the perfect light-up lid? Stu Kerton's review is due early next month...

