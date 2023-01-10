Bradley Wiggins says he swept alleged child abuse “under the carpet”; Bike lane parking “getting worse” – after Mail asked, “is there any room left for cars?”; Swim or bike ride?; Cycling UK slams “box-ticking” council + more on the live blog

Sir Bradley Wiggins has said that he “normalised” and “swept under the carpet” the alleged sexual abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of a coach, as he helped launch a campaign which aims to teach people to spot the signs of child abuse.

Last April, the 2012 Tour de France winner revealed that he was groomed by a cycling coach between the ages of 13 and 16, and said that he “never fully accepted” it and “buried it” during his sporting career.

Speaking at the launch of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) UK-wide campaign urging people to learn the signs of child abuse and report it when they see it, Wiggins said that his experience as a teenager was “something I was never going to talk about during my career”, which he instead “swept under the carpet”.

“A lot of the time abuse becomes very normalised by the perpetrators and [you are] very, very unaware that is happening,” Wiggins said at the event in Newport.

“And it’s not until later in life and particularly when I had my own children… [that] I suddenly realised what I’d been subjected to as a child.

“This campaign is so important. I think we all have a responsibility as adults, parents, onlookers, coaches, teachers to recognise the signs.”

As part of the ‘Listen Up, Speak Up’ campaign, the NSPCC will hold workshops across the country in the coming weeks, as well as encouraging people to take a free ten-minute digital training session, and to sign up for emails from experts on what actions they can take if they suspect abuse.

“I believe it is every child’s right to live a life free of abuse and if more people know the signs to spot and how to speak up, this will mean more vulnerable children can get the help and support they need and deserve,” the five-time Olympic champion said.

At the event, Wiggins also said that since revealing the alleged abuse last year, he has learned that other people had “misgivings” about the coach, the Guardian reports.

“I became aware that onlookers at the time, other coaches had recognised the signs and heard the rumours but did nothing about it,” Wiggins said.

Calling on people to use “common sense” to spot abuse, Wiggins continued: “Rather than worrying [if] you’re intruding or intervening or the consequences of that… if you’re right wouldn’t you rather just go in and take that risk?”

He added: “I kind of think it contributed to why I was so great at cycling. It’s a real contradiction in that the adversity is what gave me the drive to run away.

“I think there’s a difference between being good and great at something and my greatest ability was riding on my own.

“The drive that came within, particularly with cycling, it was a means to facilitate escaping from where I grew up. So I’d ride for hours away from Kilburn.

“The bike became a vehicle to run away from my childhood problems. The longer I could spend on my own time-trialling for an hour record or an Olympic time trial, in my own head was an escapism from the person I was.

“When I stopped cycling, I didn’t have that and I had to accept who I was. I think lots of people that are great at something have a drive that kind of stems from adversity. What we can do is change and accept it, learn to stop running away from it and help others.”