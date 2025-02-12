Local backlash sees plans to swap car parking for cycle lane scrapped, but council insists "longstanding concerns about road safety and congestion" will still be addressed

A council has officially scrapped its plans to swap car parking spaces at the side of a busy A-road for new walking and cycling infrastructure, the local authority saying it had "listened to local people" and that the decision balances "the need for parking in the town" with "longstanding concerns about road safety and congestion".
Calderdale Council has outlined its transport plans for the West Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge, which it claims will "help make it safer and healthier for people to get to the town, and support local businesses", and confirmed new cycling infrastructure was being dropped from the proposals and car parking kept on the A646 outside the town.
The £5 million A646 Corridor Improvement Programme (CIP) is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, with the stated aim to "improve road safety, journey times, air quality, opportunities to walk, wheel and cycle, and access to jobs and homes on the busy A646 / A6033 route from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor in Halifax".
"The programme also aims to address the concerns that residents and businesses have raised about road safety and traffic congestion in Hebden Bridge, whilst also taking into account that those who need to use a car need to be able to find a place to park," Calderdale Council suggests.
However, in October the council but a proposal on hold that would have seen parking on the route scrapped between Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, a widened eastbound shared-use path created, and a westbound cycle lane also installed on the the road.
Now, those plans have been officially dropped, the council opting instead to introduce double yellow lines at a narrower section and opposite westbound bus stops. Parking elsewhere will be "formalised", meaning charges will be introduced.
[Current car parking on the A646 outside Hebden Bridge, Google Maps]
"This will help control parking in the area, improve safety because bays will be created to give drivers more room to get in and out of spaces, and encourage long-stay parking, relieving pressure on the town centre to support short-stay parking," the council added.
A formal consultation is to follow but the council says the decision has been made as a result of the local authority having "listened to local people". The initial plans to ditch parking for active travel infrastructure "sparked outcry", according to the Halifax Courier, a petition signed by more than 1,000 people expressing concerns about the impact on local businesses.
Cllr Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Transport, said: "Our priority for thriving towns means we're committed to creating places where people want to live, work, do business and visit. We know how much Hebden Bridge is valued as a visitor destination, and we’re doing all we can to make it safe, easy, healthy and sustainable for people to get there and support the great local businesses.
"We have listened to what people have told us about the Corridor Improvement Programme proposals in Hebden Bridge, the need for parking in the town, and longstanding concerns about road safety, congestion and reliability of public transport.
"Our way forward for Fallingroyd, alongside the other improvements, will help address these issues and support people to travel to Hebden Bridge in the way they want, with the option of leaving the car at home and travelling actively if they choose."
In the autumn, just before Calderdale Council put the cycling infrastructure plans on hold, the BBC heard from local traders concerned at the impact of losing parking.
Scott Borrows, who runs the Totally Screwed hardware shop on Market Street, said: "Businesses are concerned. There are a fair amount of shopkeepers worried that they may go under. They are planning making it so people can walk, which is great – but people still need to get there.
"If you're buying a piece of art or furniture, you're not going to cart it home on a train or a bike."
At the time Cllr Courtney said the geography of the area (namely the "narrowness of the valley" where Hebden Bridge is located) made it a "complex task" to balance the "different factors".
Five miles to the east, in Todmorden, we have also heard complaints about proposed active travel schemes, notably in September when residents "outraged by having to walk an extra few yards from their car" were accused of "trying to stoke fear and opposition" against a major cycle lane project.
So by my reckoning, the combined population of the 2 villages at either end of that corridor is in the 8-9000 region. There's roughly 20% of the UK population under 16, so we'll say 6800 of an age to drive. Around 50% of UK adults hold a driving license, so those in the area to whom parking matters is around 3400.
Do they wany us to believe they got 1/3 of the population incensed enough to sign a petition? There are elections and referendums on actual important stuff that have turnouts in that ballpark. On the other hand, is it possible that a heap of widespread gammon mates on unsocial media were rounded up whose opinion shouldn't matter?
(I should have something better to do at the end of a work day )
While the overall point may be fair, applying the '50% of adults have a license' is almost certainly rather misleading - it's highly unlikely that the proportion in the area is the same as the UK average, which would likely be significantly dragged down by that London and other big cities. Plus, you don't need have a license to feel it affects you, if you're regularly driven.
MDF, my favourite and fellow pedant on here, using "license" as a noun? this surely signals the end of days...
Although TBF it was sort of quoting someone else. But still, a [sic], surely?!
The Rochdale Canal which runs alongside the A646 is suitable for for leisure cycling and is very pleasant. Admittedly, it is not suitable for roadies.
Not just "not suitable for roadies" - pictures suggest * it's "suitable for walking and cycling" e.g. some of the time you will be cycling, some walking! Or perhaps cycling at walking pace. To be fair this is common to many UK canals!
* Not a local.
Not suitable for:
-anyone who doesn't want to run into loose dogs
-anyone who doesn't want to be riding on cobbles next to water
-anyone who doesn't want to be on isolated unlit paths at night
I've been commuting by bike for the last 15 years a few miles south of Hebden Bridge between Shaw and Newhey. My route follows the A640 / A663 roads which have zero cycling facilities.
I know a canal towpath isn't ideal as a traffic free cycle route but it is far better compared to what I have got!
"We’re doing all we can to make it safe, easy, healthy and sustainable for people to get there."
By making it harder to walk or ride and easier to use a vehicle.
Great logic councillor.
Expect much more of this - at least for a while! (At least the last government didn't get the "plan for drivers" entirely through - although I'm sure this government would be happy with it also!)
"We’re doing all we can to make it safe, easy, healthy and sustainable for people to get there."
Easy to drive! (That is the most inclusive transport mode, no?)
"Safe" and "healthy" by putting more barriers to people outside motor vehicles getting there. (Despite the fact that not a few people also kill or injure themselves, their passengers or others in other cars).
"Sustainable" because "electric" and "zero emissions" of course *!
* I think we are seeing a kind of inverse of the old "miasma" theory of disease. No smoke or smells? No problem!
Amazed he didn't cite disabled people needing access. Its pretty simple. "I'm going to prioritise cars in every way I can because that gets me more votes and is the most popular view".
If that image is anything to go by ... you're in for a walk to your car with your bit of art or furniture.
Looks like local cyclists need to start going along there in primary position then…