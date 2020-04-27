Back to news
Live blog

'Covidiot cyclists stay at home protect the NHS' painted on Somerset road; Italy and Spain lifting outdoor exercise restrictions; The 'LaserTour' Zwift precursor cost $20,000; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Apr 27, 2020 09:33
5
08:19
Cycling club chairman in Somerset reports stream of anti-cycling abuse, including tacks left on the road and 'Covidiot cyclists' rant sprayed on the B3114

Mark Jerzak - Chairman of Chew Valley Cycling Club - originally posted a statement on his club's Facebook page on April 13th reporting 'a number of attacks' on cyclists in the area around North Somerset, including a woman suffering punctures due to pins being deliberately left on the road and numerous cyclists receiving verbal abuse from passing cars. 

covidiot chew valley - via Mark Jerzak

Yesterday, Mr Jerzak spotted the words 'Covidiot cyclists stay at home protect the NHS' scrawled across the B3114 in Litton. The phrase 'covidiot' has been adopted by some UK tabloid newspapers to shame those considered to be breaking the lockdown rules, with the person(s) responsible presumably misinterpreting the government's guidance to justify the inflammatory graffiti. 

Mr Jerzak told road.cc this morning that locals were helping to wash the graffiti off the road. 

08:49
Are cyclists taking unnecessary flak during the lockdown?

Further to the post above, the BBC have asked this question in an article published yesterday, citing coverage on road.cc of the signs in Little Bollington, Cheshire telling cyclists to stay away - the signs have since being removed, with a Parish Councillor apologising and admitting they "got it wrong".

The article quotes an intensive care consultant who says: "If you're dressed in Lycra, there's this notion that you've been out for hours and hours, but in fact I just use the bike and the Lycra to cycle to another hospital."

The consultant continues by claiming that there is no evidence of cycling having an impact on "local spread", and that walking or jogging through a village "is likely to have a far greater impact, as you're interacting with surfaces more than you would on a bike."

When road.cc staff discussed the perceived issue, our personal experiences are that anti-cycling sentiment doesn't appear to have visibly increased noticeably on the roads we ride, but those who previously expressed such views may feel that the lockdown has empowered them to be more vocal with their negative attitude towards cyclists. We've also noticed considerable numbers of those who wouldn't have previously considered themselves 'cyclists' are getting back on the bike to get their daily exercise. 

While government advice still doesn't specify a time or distance limit on permitted daily exercise, it's considered good practice to stay reasonably local. Cycling UK have advised people to consider "a circular route close to home" in case there is a "mechanical mishap you can't fix yourself" - for our advice in line with the latest government guidance, check out our dos and don'ts guide

09:08
Lockdowns are being eased in Italy and Spain, and cyclists will soon be allowed to ride outside again
Girona_Ride_0177

While those of us in the UK have been allowed out for daily exercise, the French, Italians and Spaniards have all been in complete lockdown apart from trips to buy essential supplies for over a month; but now both countries are set to lift some restrictions.

In Spain the government are expected to allow outdoor exercise from 2nd May, while in Italy, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte announced that Phase Two of their lockdown strategy would include the resumption of individual training for athletes, and exercise being permitted in wider areas. Nothing has been confirmed in France, but the Prime Minister will present a national exit strategy tomorrow. 

07:51
Think Peloton is expensive? Check out LaserTour, the 1982 version of Zwift that would have set you back 20,000 US dollars

Even in today's money, spending close to a grand on a smart trainer set-up and then paying a monthly subscription to link it to a super immersive training app like Zwift might seem like a considerable investment... but if you swear by indoor training through the lockdown then consider yourself lucky that it didn't all happen in 1982, because you could have ended up paying $20,000 for what looks like a pretty rudimentary spinbike with some 'pleasant panorama' blaring out of the TV. 

In what would have been the ultimate showpiece in Patrick Bateman's apartment, the LaserTour from Perceptronics cuts to the chase and does away with showing us any useful training stats; because what we really all need to pass the time on the turbo is fuzzy pictures of rollercoasters, right? We're boxing up the trainer and going to spend the morning search the darkest corners of eBay!

08:36

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

