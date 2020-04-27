'Covidiot cyclists stay at home protect the NHS' painted on Somerset road; Italy and Spain lifting outdoor exercise restrictions; The 'LaserTour' Zwift precursor cost $20,000; Weekend catch-up + more on the live blog

Coronavirus: Are cyclists being wrongly targeted during lockdown?https://t.co/l2JpDEAy5m — TransportXtra (@TransportXtra) April 26, 2020

Further to the post above, the BBC have asked this question in an article published yesterday, citing coverage on road.cc of the signs in Little Bollington, Cheshire telling cyclists to stay away - the signs have since being removed, with a Parish Councillor apologising and admitting they "got it wrong".

The article quotes an intensive care consultant who says: "If you're dressed in Lycra, there's this notion that you've been out for hours and hours, but in fact I just use the bike and the Lycra to cycle to another hospital."

The consultant continues by claiming that there is no evidence of cycling having an impact on "local spread", and that walking or jogging through a village "is likely to have a far greater impact, as you're interacting with surfaces more than you would on a bike."

When road.cc staff discussed the perceived issue, our personal experiences are that anti-cycling sentiment doesn't appear to have visibly increased noticeably on the roads we ride, but those who previously expressed such views may feel that the lockdown has empowered them to be more vocal with their negative attitude towards cyclists. We've also noticed considerable numbers of those who wouldn't have previously considered themselves 'cyclists' are getting back on the bike to get their daily exercise.

While government advice still doesn't specify a time or distance limit on permitted daily exercise, it's considered good practice to stay reasonably local. Cycling UK have advised people to consider "a circular route close to home" in case there is a "mechanical mishap you can't fix yourself" - for our advice in line with the latest government guidance, check out our dos and don'ts guide.