“Take the red lights away, they don’t use them either!” Drivers urge council to “get rid” of city’s cycle lanes – but others ask, “What bike lanes?” and complain about having to pass cyclists safely in bizarre anti-cycling bingo + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Tuesday live blog, where Ryan Mallon will be bringing you all the latest cycling news, views, and some of the usual silliness, too
Tue, Feb 04, 2025 10:17
09:08
Oxford cyclist (CC licensed on Flickr by Janet McKnight)
“Take the red lights away, they don’t use them either!” Drivers urge council to “get rid” of city’s cycle lanes – but others ask, “What bike lanes?” and complain about having to pass cyclists safely in bizarre anti-cycling bingo rant

I regret to inform everyone… the Oxford Mail’s at it again.

Just over a week ago, the local newspaper incited one of the more bizarre rounds of anti-cycling bingo we’ve ever seen, by randomly – or at least with the sole purpose of driving some angry engagement – asking their Facebook followers, “How can cycling in Oxford be made safer?”

Of the hundreds of comments that flooded in, almost all of them exclusively engaged in classic victim-blaming, anti-cycling rhetoric, ranging from calls for cycling licences and tax, as well as measures designed to “force” people on bikes to always use cycle lanes, and claims about red lights, bright clothing, helmets, and headphones.

> Anti-cycling bingo bonanza: Drivers call for cycling to be banned to make it safer in bizarre social media exchange

And two Mail readers decided to take things a step further by arguing that the solution to making cycling safer in Oxford is simple – we should simply ban riding bikes. Easy (worryingly, those comments proved extremely popular, attracting the most ‘likes’ under the Mail’s post).

And now the paper is at it again, asking its readers: “Where would you like to see more cycle lanes in Oxford?”

Which, taken at face value, is a fair question.

Following the deaths of two cyclists, Dr Ling Felce and Ellen Moilanen, who were both fatally struck by lorry drivers in the space of three weeks in February 2022, the chair of local cycling campaign group Cyclox, Dr Alison Hill, called for more segregated cycle lanes to better protect people using bicycles to travel around the city.

Magdalen Bridge, Oxford (Wandering Danny)

Not that many of the 500 or so Facebook users who commented on the Mail’s post took that in consideration, of course.

Brace yourself for a bewildering exhibition I’m going to call Schrödinger’s Cycle Lanes, where there are – in the eyes of Oxford’s drivers – simultaneously too many bike lanes, which block up the roads, cause congestion, and aren’t used by cyclists anyway, and too few, forcing drivers to interact with cyclists and, God forbid, pass them safely.

So, where do the Oxford Mail’s readers want to see cycle lanes?

“Nowhere, most cyclist don’t use them!” wrote Sarah Needle. “Might as well take away the red traffic lights too – they don’t use those either!”

“In the middle of the Thames,” added Michael Holliday.

“ABSOLUTELY NOWHERE,” shouted Jordan Thornton. “Get rid of the existing ones for starters.”

“Blinking bikes are a nuisance, they don’t take any notice of traffic lights, half of them don’t have lights on when it’s dark, and they are dressed in black clothing so it’s difficult to see them,” said Frances Knight.

“They are definitely a law onto themselves, so no, we do not want more bike lanes. The other day we see [sic] a girl on a small skateboard in the middle of the road with a coach right behind her, my heart came up in my mouth, where was her mentally, she should have been stopped by the police. But of coarse [sic] they were nowhere around.”

Hmmm… Perhaps somebody needs to tell Frances that bikes aren’t skateboards aren’t the same…

Oxford sign defaced (Image credit: Tom Seaward/Twitter)

> "One month, two dead cyclists": Oxford's cycling city sign defaced after second death

“It won’t matter as they will not use them, they just use the pavement,” wrote Billy Rankin.

“Only if cyclists have to use them, unlike the Lycra mob who seem to think, even the pre-existing wide lanes are beneath them,” said Sarah Gimigliano.

“Only other possible place you can put a cycle lane now in Oxford is the M40 as every other centimetre in Oxford is full of them,” added Ritesh Vyas. “In some cases they have taken over roads all together.”

Meanwhile, StuBoy Grizza (if that is indeed his real name) had a different take on the whole thing.

“What bike lanes? More shared roads now causing more hazard to drivers,” he said. “We’ve got the police telling us to give 1.5m space when passing a cyclist or we can get prosecuted!

“So where’s the prosecutions for cyclists who pass my car at two feet? Or those who run red lights and even knock pedestrians over on the pavement?”

Ah, the classic overtaking/filtering confusion. Top work StuBoy.

Oxford cycle lane Parks Road - via Oxfordshire Cycling on Twitter.PNG

Thankfully, not everyone was piling in with nonsensical arguments against cycling infrastructure.

“Amazes me the hate on these posts!” noted Peter Haken. “First place is Eynsham to Botley, the road is extremely dangerous and let’s not even talk about the awful potholes.”

“We need to do what Amsterdam has done, what all these petrol heads don’t see is that they are the problem,” added Paul Thornton. “Nearly every car coming into Oxford in the morning has one person in it and it has hit saturation point.”

“So many places, but before they bother could they also make it a rule that they are not used as car parking spaces?” asked Tara Hurst.

“And maybe some of the haters in here could have a look at the condition of the cycle lanes – heavily potholed and cambered, barely a painted line on the road, and often ignored as drivers find them a convenient place to park.

“Possibly the same ones who then complain that cyclists don’t use the cycle lanes.”

15:53
GCN+ 2023
“With the timing, you’d almost think they’re just saying this to gain support for their unpopular project”: One Cycling group aiming to create GCN-style streaming service after Discovery’s UK price hike – but fans remain sceptical of Saudi-backed scheme

Got a problem in cycling? Don’t worry, One Cycling will be coming along shortly to fix it (maybe).

The much-discussed and long-delayed project, which aims to restructure how the sport is run – so, essentially the same as all the other ‘breakaway’ schemes which tried and failed to revolutionise pro cycling over the past two decades – has previously called for a complete redesign of the racing calendar, based on Formula One (obviously) and pitting the best riders in the world against each other on a more regular basis, as well as an overhaul of the sport’s “flawed” business model.

The scheme, which aims to bring together teams, race organisers, and the UCI, and will be at least partly financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has also said it will seek to change how cycling approaches TV broadcasting rights, putting more money into the hands of the teams and enabling them to become more financially sustainable.

> Cycling fans report Warner Bros. Discovery to market regulator for “abuse of monopoly” and “price gouging” after moving cycling behind £30.99-a-month paywall, as Tory MP slams “terrible decision”

So, it’s not surprise then that – in the aftermath of Warner Bros. Discovery’s controversial decision to close down Eurosport in the UK and move its cycling coverage to the £30.99-a-month TNT Sports, provoking an outcry from fans fearing that they’ve been priced out of watching the sport – One Cycling has chirped up this week.

According to Escape Collective’s Chris Marshall-Bell, the proposed project – which, despite being in a constant state of ‘coming soon’, shows no signs of being finalised just yet – has a “medium to long-term” ambition to create a specialised live cycling streaming service, in the style of GCN+.

A source close to One Cycling told Escape Collective that the ‘media hub’ will acquire the rights to broadcast all televised races “directly to the consumer”, cutting out the “middlemen” broadcasters, therefore placing more power – and money – in the hands of the teams.

As part of this subscription-based streaming service, content by the teams themselves, such as behind-the-scenes films, will also be available, in effect creating an expanded team-based version of the dearly departed GCN+, enabling fans once again to pay to simply watch cycling, and not the sporting multiverse offered by TNT at four times the old price.

GCN+ 2023

> The rise & fall of GCN+ – is the livestream party over for cycling fans?

The possibility of resurrecting the GCN model comes as teams and stakeholders within the sport have raised concerns about the loss of free-to-air Tour de France coverage in the UK, as well as the impending closure of Eurosport. Escape Collective has also reported that teams are preparing to state their concerns about the price hike set to impact British and Irish fans, which they believe will lead to a massive drop in viewership in a key market.

Tomas Van Den Spiegel, the CEO of Flanders Classics, confirmed to the website that a cycling-specific live coverage platform could be “part of something broader and bigger” if One Cycling eventually does to fruition.

“As cycling fans I think we all miss GCN – it made our lives easier,” he said. “What I think GCN could have done better was that while it serviced existing fans, it wasn’t up to thinking of ways to attract new fans through innovative content concepts.

“There are other examples of sports and entertainment forms doing that right today and I think that’s what we need to do.”

2024 Tour de France peloton (ASO/Charly Lopez)

(ASO/Charly Lopez)

While there are a few kinks in One Cycling’s plan – ASO’s exclusive big-money deal with Warner Bros. Discovery means any such streaming service wouldn’t feature the Tour de France or Paris-Roubaix until at least 2030 – some fans have welcomed a potential return to the GCN glory days.

“I’m not sold on a lot of their ideas, and hate the sportswashing funding, but this would be nice,” Poke wrote on BlueSky.

“In the UK GCN+ was £39.99 per year. I’d happily pay double that for a cycling dedicated channel so long as the commentary and analysis was up to scratch,” added Tony, while John simply said: “Yes, please.”

However, not everyone is convinced about One Cycling’s purported plans, especially coming so hot on the heels of cycling’s move to TNT in the UK.

“The fact that this really just seems to be a wish with no real plan behind it, combined with the timing, could almost lead some people to believe that this is just being said to gain cheap fan support for this rather unpopular project,” said Simon. “I’m really sceptical about the whole thing.”

“I sure as hell ain’t giving my money to One Cycling,” another fan said.

“As said last week: maximum price per month must be 15 euros/dollars if they want to become a real thing,” noted Bence.

“Sadly, Saudi money and affordable services are historically as far away from each other as Anchorage and New Delhi.”

Meanwhile, Ade noted: “The Saudis have tried chucking money at football and golf – both more mainstream than cycling – and they’ve hardly been a roaring success, so you’d need to ask what’s in it for them?”

Quick, somebody get the Tom Pidcock AlUla Tour photo

17:11
Wahoo pledges to only sponsor men’s teams with a women’s counterpart, as brand launches ‘Embrace Every Moment’ video series focusing on Tour de France Femmes

Cycling tech brand Wahoo has pledged to only sponsor men’s teams with a women’s counterpart from now on, a move the company says it hopes will “promote equality and foster growth in professional cycling”, while “levelling the playing field and empowering female athletes on the global stage”.

Wahoo currently sponsors a range of women’s pro teams, including Lidl-Trek, Ceratizit-WNT, Human Powered Health, EF Education-Oatly, and Arkéa-B&B Hotels. Today’s pledge means that the American brand will no longer be able to back men’s-only pro teams, such as the Ineos Grenadiers.

As part of this initiative, Wahoo has also launched its ‘Embrace Every Moment’ YouTube video series, which follows three teams – Human Powered Health, EF Education-Oatly, and Lidl-Trek – behind the scenes during last year’s Tour de France Femmes.

“As we start the 2025 season at the Tour Down Under, it’s an ideal time to celebrate how far women’s cycling has come with Embrace Every Moment, and the important work still ahead,” Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner, featured in the EF video, released today, said in a statement.

“Some of my happiest moments are when I’m riding, and I want to share that joy with others. From the fans who show up at our races to the young girls who are just getting started on a bike, I hope my teammates and I can inspire more women and girls to embrace the sport of cycling. Together, we truly can achieve our dreams!”

16:59
“If he puts that much time and effort into telling people that they will lose parking spaces and be inconvenienced by cycle lanes, then many will believe him and his negativity”
Birkenhead to Liscard Active Travel Project (Wirral Council)

> Cycling “misinformation” blamed for “aggressive, vocal minority” opposing major cycle lane plans, as Tory councillor accused of spreading rumours to alarm residents about “cycle chaos”

15:17
They think the ‘cross is all over…

Just because we’ve crowned our world champions and the classic stars are engaged in a training phoney war, doesn’t mean there aren’t a few more weeks of mud and knobbly tyres left before Opening Weekend… 

13:56
Doddie’s Grand Tour gets underway, as former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright leads over 300 cyclists from Dublin to Edinburgh

The Six Nations kicked off at the weekend, and that means only one thing in the cycling world – it’s time for the annual epic charity ride to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The organisation, which aims to find a cure for MND and provides grants to people living with the condition, was established in 2016 by Doddie Weir, the lock who won 61 Scottish rugby caps and who was later diagnosed with MND.

> Tartan paint? Check out the very special Specialized S-Works Aethos that’s being ridden from Edinburgh to Rome this week

And following the Doddie Cup 500 ride in 2022, which took place the year Doddie died, the Doddie Cup 555 Ride in 2023, and last year’s All Roads Lead to Rome epic, Weir’s former international teammate-turned-endurance cyclist Rob Wainwright is back in the saddle.

Doddie’s Grand Tour 2025, the final part of Doddie Aid, the mass participation exercise event founded by Wainwright in 2021, raising more than £5 million for MND research, saw the former Scotland captain set off this morning from the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, before riding up to Belfast, and continuing across the Irish Sea to Edinburgh, in time for Scotland’s clash with Ireland on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doddie Aid (@doddie_aid)

Wainwright will be joined on at least part of his 800-mile ride by former Ireland and British and Irish Lions centre Gordon D’Arcy, Scotland hero Scott Hastings, broadcaster and Deacon Blue drummer Dougie Vipond, and – helpfully – around-the-world cyclist Mark Beaumont.

“Even though Doddie is no longer with us, his incredible ability to unite people continues to inspire us all,” former British and Irish Lions captain Wainwright said before this year’s ride starts tomorrow.

> 100+ Scottish rugby fans are cycling to Rome – raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for motor neurone disease charity

“We’ll need that same energy to get through every mile of this challenge. The atmosphere in Rome last year was unforgettable, and with Irish and Scottish fans coming together in Edinburgh, we know it’ll be just as special.

“People ask me why I keep doing these challenges – the answer is simple. Like Doddie, I want to see a world free of MND. His memory and everything he fought for drives us forward.

“We believe MND is not an incurable disease – it’s an underfunded one. The more money we raise for research through Doddie’s Grand Tour and other incredible events, the closer we’ll get to the day when an MND diagnosis no longer means a devastating future.”

14:49
With the road.cc Recommends Awards done and dusted for another year, it’s time for our first batch of hot, hot cycling products for 2025
roadcc recommends montage jan 2025

> Wallet-friendlier wheels and bib tight triumphs: a super six of top cycling products from Gorewear, Hunt, Scribe, Galibier, Assos + Lezyne

12:42
Filippo Ganna, 2024 Tirreno-Adriatico (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Is Top Ganna already in top gear? Filippo Ganna lays down classics marker by taking Strava KOM on southern approach of iconic Coll de Rates training climb – beating Remco Evenepoel by one second

In 25 days, the ‘proper’ road racing season will be underway, on the slippery cobbles and leg-sapping bergs of Opening Weekend and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

But after Wout van Aert’s pointed Gravaa cobbles test on Instagram, it’s clear that the classics phoney war is already well underway.

And now it’s Filippo Ganna’s turn to make a public statement of intent – by taking one of cycling’s most prestigious Strava KOMs, knocking Remco Evenepoel off the top spot in the process.

The Hour Record holder, who was second and sixth at the 2023 editions of Milan-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix respectively, secured the KOM on the southern approach of the iconic Coll de Rates, the classic pro test ramp near the training camp hotspot of Calpe on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

In December, Tadej Pogačar famously blitzed his way up the climb’s northern side from Parcent, knocking 17 seconds off the previous best recorded time on Strava.

> “His training’s started well”: Tadej Pogačar obliterates famous Strava KOM – with help of lightning-fast UAE Team Emirates train – during 205km, five-and-a-half-hour winter ride

Now it’s the turn of Italian powerhouse Ganna to demonstrate his winter prowess – and his surprisingly sharp climbing legs – by snatching the crown on the approach from Tarbena, during a 140km, four hour, 36kph ride at the weekend that saw the Ineos Grenadiers man set a number of PBs and KOMs along the way.

According to his Strava account, Olympic team pursuit champion Ganna powered up the 5km climb – which averages a steady 5.6 per cent – in 10.10, knocking a second of double Olympic champion, Vuelta winner, and Tour podium finisher Evenepoel’s previous record.

 

The 28-year-old averaged 29.3kph on the Rates, which came almost 100km into his 140km training ride, which featured over 2,000m of elevation. He also set another KOM on the draggy 11km climb to Castels, beating Evenepoel’s time by almost a minute and a half in the process.

After this very healthy-looking block of training in Spain, Ganna is set to kick off his 2025 campaign tomorrow at the Étoile de Bessèges, as he builds towards another crack at Milan-Sanremo and Roubaix.

And judging by his climbing speed on the Rates, this year’s battle on the Poggio could be very interesting indeed…

13:23
“This was a typical ‘Oh look a cyclist, I must pass them’ without any thought for the situation”: Near Miss of the Day returns…
Near Miss of the Day 920

> Near Miss of the Day 920: Driver’s impatient “must get in front” overtake of cyclist lands them police warning letter for “inconsiderate” manoeuvre

11:56
Winter cycling, Canada edition

Why post so much about winter cycling? Because “you can’t bike in winter” is the #1 cycling myth I hear. People treat it as obvious—so obvious they rarely even explain *why* it’s supposedly impossible. But every winter ride proves them wrong.

[image or embed]

— Oh The Urbanity! (@ohtheurbanity.bsky.social) February 3, 2025 at 10:32 PM

London looks positively balmy by comparison… 

10:55
Wout van Aert using Gravaa system in training (Instagram)
Wout van Aert tests out Gravaa’s self-inflating/deflating tyre system on cobblestones ahead of big classics campaign

Here’s my ‘big’ prediction for the 2025 road season: Wout van Aert is going to finally win one of the big ones, the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix. Or possibly both.

Yes, I know what you’re thinking. There’s a certain Mr Mathieu van der Poel – and in the case of the Ronde, Tadej Pogačar too – to take into consideration when it comes to the Belgian star breaking his duck at cycling’s biggest cobbled races.

But while his last-minute decision to race the ‘cross worlds on Sunday didn’t result in a rainbow jersey (let’s face it, even without his difficult start, Van Aert would have found it difficult to dislodge the flying Van der Poel in Liévin), it did demonstrate one thing: Wout van Aert is fired up for this season.

Wout van Aert, 2025 world cyclocross championships, Liévin (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

He also appears to be happy with his winter training – otherwise, it would have been an easy decision to stick to the original plan and skip a high-profile head-to-head with Van der Poel – and ready to take on his career-long rival in April.

And to help with this Flanders-Roubaix charge, Van Aert has a little trick up his sleeve – Gravaa’s new version of its cobblestone-taming tyre pressure regulating system.

Officially launched last October, the Dutch brand’s self-inflating and deflating tyre system allows you to adjust and monitor tyre pressure while you’re riding, through a pump that’s integrated into the hubs, which Gravaa says will provide you with more speed, more comfort, and fewer punctures – while working wonders when you’re switching back-and-forth from smooth tarmac to rough, jagged cobbles in the spring classics.

2024 gravaa riding shot 2

> Wheels featuring self-inflating/deflating tyre system used by Marianne Vos to win Gravel World Championships now available to pre-order priced from £3,200

Van Aert’s Visma-Lease a Bike team first used the technology during the 2023 classics season, but it largely disappeared from view on the elite stage until October 2024, when the Belgian’s Visma colleague Marianne Vos used wheels with an updated Gravaa KAPS system during her victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships, earning her a 14th rainbow jersey.

And judging by the sixth slide of Van Aert’s Instagram update last night (below) – which featured a clip of the 30-year-old using the system to reduce his tyre pressure before entering a stretch of cobbles during a motorpacing session near his home in Herentals – the ability to inflate and deflate tyres on the go could well prove crucial in the fight against MVDP this year.

In the clip, Van Aert uses his Garmin bike computer to shift 3.4 and 3.7 bar to 2.4 and 2.7 bar as he prepares to hit the (albeit gentle enough) pavé. Ah, the modern world.

Also, did anyone else the motorbike rider’s ‘MATU’ licence plate? Is Van Aert already preparing to hang on to Mathieu’s wheel come Ronde day?

11:49
Stand by for the latest Dutch roundabout local outrage tale, this time from Chichester – where residents claim the infrastructure has already caused two crashes… despite not being opened yet
Chichester Dutch-Style roundabout (Jubb Consulting Engineers)

> Property developer pays for £950,000 Dutch-style cycling roundabout to prioritise cyclists and improve safety... but furious locals still claim “nightmare” project is “wasting” taxes

10:32
“If you want to encourage cycling, you need infrastructure like this”: More lovely London cycle lanes in the winter

The city looking beautiful this morning. If you want to encourage cycling, you need infrastructure like this. ♥️ London

[image or embed]

— Bob From Accounts 🚲 (@bobfromaccounts.bsky.social) February 2, 2025 at 12:16 PM

10:19
Can’t wait for the day Grimsby Council tries to fine Greg LeMond for riding his bike through the town centre
LeMond carbon fibre factory application approved

> Yellow-themed carbon fibre factory owned by Greg LeMond heading for Grimsby, and could create 400 jobs

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

24 comments

Avatar
redimp | 5 hours ago
0 likes

I am dubious that a broadcasters decision that only effects cycling fans in the UK and Ireland will have prompted an announcement from One Cycling. Al Jazeera is one of my news sources so whilst I am not a fan of sport's washing, I am ok with Saudi and other Arab backed broadcasting. And MyWhoosh is my chosen indoor platform too; for an obvious reason

Avatar
Hirsute | 7 hours ago
1 like

Never use a hire bike !

https://youtu.be/Yo5mgjdw1Vo?t=289

Avatar
Tom_77 | 11 hours ago
2 likes

Guardian Article - Who started the culture war between cyclists and drivers?

Quote:

I’ve never actually met a cyclist who wants to be part of this battle. So what is behind this bizarre and stubborn standoff?

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to Tom_77 | 10 hours ago
4 likes

That's rather out of the Adrian Chiles school of money for old rope journalism, isn't it? I read it through three times trying to find a point; inasmuch as it has one it seems to be that there is an antipathy between motorists and cyclists, we can't say why it started, and it would be better if it didn't exist. All jolly good, but worthy of a column in a national newspaper?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Rendel Harris | 10 hours ago
7 likes

Does rather feel like they wrote the pre-amble to the article, and then forgot to write the body of it.

Avatar
Simon E replied to Rendel Harris | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

I read it through three times trying to find a point; inasmuch as it has one it seems to be that there is an antipathy between motorists and cyclists

The whole basis of drivers v cyclists conveniently forgetting that the majority of cyclists also drive a car.

It's really just another 'culture war' thing dreamt up by the media to turn people's petty frustrations into anger at a minority group.

It also helps distract from the 1,624 people killed and 28,087 seriously injured on the roads in 2023 (yes, twenty-eight thousand) while there were 132,977 casualties of all severities. That averages out to 364 injuries every single day of the year.

Perhaps they could instead talk to some of the relatives of the 1,6235 whose lives were brutally and needlessly cut short or the many thousands who have devastating injuries instead of trolling for clicks.

Avatar
mitsky replied to Tom_77 | 8 hours ago
0 likes

"I’ve never actually met a cyclist who wants to be part of this battle."

Whilst cyclists wouldn't want to be a part of a war given the numbers involved 1: cyclists v drivers
2: the weights of each side's vehicle of choice...

I would assume that it is only a minority (hopefully) of drivers that choose to be involved.
Primarily because they are envious of
1) the fact that cyclists are showing the drivers that their cars are not getting them to their destinations significantly faster
2) the few people brave enough to venture on to the roads on bicycles and mix with the dangers presented drivers.
This "courage" being something that those few drivers feel they themselves don't have and must fight against.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mitsky | 8 hours ago
0 likes

More like in the sense of Bill Hicks' criticism of the War on (some) Drugs - motorists of all kinds are "winning a war" they don't even know they're fighting!  (Although apparently some think they're not doing so well in a non-existent "War on the Motorist").

Avatar
Mr Blackbird | 12 hours ago
3 likes

Having cycled Oxford a few times, I am suprised by the anger towards cyclists in this article. I used the cycle lane from near the Head of the River pub to Kennington. I thought it was really good. In the road cycle lanes, I found motorists were respectful of cyclists and allowed plenty of space when passing.

Avatar
Miller replied to Mr Blackbird | 5 hours ago
0 likes

Not everyone is embroiled in the culture wars. Who knew? You couldn't tell that here.

Avatar
dubwise | 13 hours ago
1 like

Wow, van Aert gets more coverage of using some new tech than the whole weekend of the CX world championships.

Nothing about GB winning gold in the mixed relay?

Avatar
mdavidford | 13 hours ago
5 likes

“If you want to encourage cycling, you need infrastructure like this”

...though ideally without someone deciding it's a good place to stand to take tourist snaps.

Avatar
Kendalred | 13 hours ago
3 likes

The Oxford Mail article is a prime example of - if you are asking for a reaction, you're going to get reactionary.

Avatar
Mr Anderson | 14 hours ago
0 likes

The "cyclists dismount" sign should be made permanent.

My understanding is, if you cycle on the left hand side, you would be cycling 'illegally' on a footpath, and would risk a fine.

The buff coloured tactile paving and centre white line means you are only allowed to cycle on the right as shown in the picture.

A few years ago on Road.cc, there was a news item with video of a PCSO 'catching' a cyclist in London (Old Kent Road?) and the case ending up in Court supported by the cyclist defence fund.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to Mr Anderson | 13 hours ago
7 likes

Mr Anderson wrote:

The "cyclists dismount" sign should be made permanent.

Nope. If separate cycling provision is coming to an end, the appropriate instruction would be 'Cyclists - join main carriageway'.

Avatar
quiff replied to mdavidford | 12 hours ago
1 like

Looks like that's what they did. Although they also used the "no no cycling" sign: https://maps.app.goo.gl/m3C3LwKZAwTVSrSq6 

Avatar
Wolfcastle50 replied to Mr Anderson | 13 hours ago
0 likes

Reality of what will happen - ride on the grass unless it's a total mud fest. 

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Wolfcastle50 | 12 hours ago
1 like

Wolfcastle50 wrote:

Reality of what will happen - ride on the grass unlessuntil it's a total mud fest. 

Fixed.

Avatar
The_Ewan replied to Mr Anderson | 12 hours ago
2 likes

Mr Anderson wrote:

My understanding is, if you cycle on the left hand side, you would be cycling 'illegally' on a footpath, and would risk a fine.

What should normally happen here is that you cycle up the right hand side which is normally cycle track.

You can't do that at the moment because of building work, which is why there are temporary barriers, the big red sign and all the orange in the distance - until the work is completed the next bit of cycle track isn't really cycle track.

Avatar
Mr Anderson replied to The_Ewan | 10 hours ago
0 likes

I am referring to the new chicane barriers. If you do not dismount, but cycle through the U chicane, you will be cycling on the designated footway, not the cycle lane. Pay day for the Privateer Civil Enforcement mafia

Avatar
The_Ewan replied to Mr Anderson | 9 hours ago
1 like

Yes, and what I'm saying is that that's not a chicane, that's a 'stop here, this isn't (currently) a cycle track past this point' barrier. Hence the sign saying to get off.

It's perfectly intentional that you can't cycle through it, so the fact that you can't cycle through it without being on the footway is neither here nor there.

And you really can't treat it like a chicane, it's way too tight - you'd have a job getting through there on a unicycle.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to The_Ewan | 8 hours ago
0 likes

Um - whether or not you're intended to continue cycling past it, it's still a chicane.

Also - this is a weird argument - you seem to be disagreeing with each other, while both saying the exact same thing.

Avatar
The_Ewan replied to mdavidford | 8 hours ago
0 likes

It's entirely possible I'm missing the point, but AIUI 'Mr Anderson' is saying that there's a problem because you can't cycle through here without illegally crossing onto the footway, and I'm saying that isn't an issue because you can't cycle through here at all, so you're not actually being forced onto the footway.

Avatar
mdavidford replied to The_Ewan | 8 hours ago
0 likes

Obviously they can answer for themselves, but I think you've misread that - I read them as saying 'there's nowhere to cycle legally beyond this point, so you shouldn't be cycling through there', which is just the same as your 'you shouldn't be cycling through there since there's nowhere legally to cycle beyond it', but the other way around.

Anyway, it's all a bit besides the point(s) that that picture was originally referring to, which was (a) the lack of consideration given to alternative cycling provision (and, as mentioned, the inappropriate direction to 'dismount'), and (b) it not being entirely clear how, if at all, temporary these barriers were intended to be (if they were meant to be temporary, they could have used, well, temporary ones, rather than ones that were concreted into the ground).

Latest Comments

 