Shimano officially launches entry-level CUES groupsets for drop bar road and gravel bikes, including 9, 10 and 11-speed options "at a reasonable price point"

At the end of last year, Shimano hinted at a new entry-level CUES drop bar groupset, and it has now officially launched. The range offers two levels for 9-, 10-, and 11-speed drivetrains, with options for hydraulic or mechanical disc brakes. Both series are available in 1x and 2x configurations. Additionally, Shimano has expanded its ESSA range to support drop bar 8-speed drivetrains.

Shimano CUES was launched somewhat mysteriously in 2023, promising to offer riders cross-compatible groupsets for city, touring and mountain bikes. The aim was to eventually consolidate its lower-end Claris, Sora and Tiagra groupsets under one product family on the road/drop bar side, although the switch has been pretty steady so far. It was months after the announcement that we actually saw CUES in the flesh, and bikes with CUES-branded components only started trickling through in 2024.

For a long time CUES was only available for flat bar bikes (replacing Altus, Acera, Alivio and Deore-branded components) and now we've finally got proper confirmation that CUES for drop bars is here. It slots in between the more premium GRX offering and the new entry-level ESSA drop bar groupset.

Targeted at "recreational road and gravel riding," Shimano promises that the drop bar versions deliver the same durable, smooth drivetrain performance as their flat bar counterparts.

Cross-compatibility

The flat bar Shimano CUES series includes four groupsets at three levels:

U8000 series: 11-speed

U6000 series: 11-speed and 10-speed

U4000 series: 9-speed

And the new drop bar CUES lineup includes three groupsets at two levels:

U6000 series: 11-speed and 10-speed hydraulic disc brakes

U3000 series: 9-speed mechanical disc brakes

Shimano CUES components are designed with cross-compatibility in mind. The rear derailleurs, cassettes and chains are the same across both the flat bar and drop bar lineups, which is a positive for those who want to see more compatibility across groupsets. Shimano says that this "reduces shop inventory needs and simplifies the servicing process for mid-tier bikes".

U6000 series

The Shimano CUES 6000 series includes 10- and 11-speed components with hydraulic disc brakes, designed to offer "smooth shifting with superior chain retention". This series is available in both 1x and 2x setups.

Typically, technological advancements have happened to the highest-spec groupsets like Dura-Ace and Ultegra, and then trickled down through the ecosystem over the years. However, all CUES groupsets use the same fundamental technology called Linkglide, which is integrated into the cassettes.

The new components in the U6000 series for drop-bar bikes include:

Shifters

U6030 hydraulic dual control levers 10/11-speed (£189.99-£19 9.99) ​Designed with trickle down tech from Shimano's high-performance road models Shortened lever design which is said to cater to riders with a wide range of hand sizes



Cranksets

U6040-2 hollowtech II crankset 2x 10/9-speed (£119.99) Chainring options: 46-32T, 50-34T Crankarm lengths: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm

​ U6040-1 hollowtech II crankset 1x 11/10/9-speed (£109.99) Chainring options: 40T, 42T Crankarm lengths: 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Dynamic Chain Engagement+



U6030-2 2-piece crankset 2x 10/9-speed (£99.99) Chainring options: 46-32T, 50-34T Crankarm lengths: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm ​

U6030-1 2-Piece Crankset 1x 11/10/9-speed (£69.99) Chainring options: 40T, 42T Crankarm lengths: 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm, 175mm Dynamic Chain Engagement+



Front derailleur

U6030 front derailleur 2x 10/9-speed (£29.99) ​ One front derailleur is compatible with all Shimano CUES drop bar bikes



Brake calliper

U6030 flat mount hydraulic disc brake caliper ​ Specifically designed for 160mm rotors



U3000 series

While the flat bar Shimano CUES range only offers hydraulic disc brake options, the drop-bar version introduces a mechanical disc brake choice. The Shimano CUES 3000 series for 9- and 10-speed drivetrains includes mechanical disc brakes, designed for "increased reliability and worry-free maintenance".

The 3000 series components are:

U3030 mechanical dual control lever 10/9-speed (£99.99)

U3030-L brake lever for single cranksets (£99.99)

Like the flat bar options, every Shimano CUES groupset is designed to use an 11-speed chain, meaning all of the cassettes have the same spacing between the sprockets.

More CUES products

Shimano has also added small-wheel bike components to the CUES ecosystem, with a dedicated rear derailleur and rotor for compact frames.

8-speed Shimano ESSA joins CUES in coming to drop bars

Alongside the introduction of CUES for drop bars, Shimano has expanded its ESSA range - originally launched last year as an affordable component system for MTB, fitness and city bikes - to include compatibility with drop bar 8-speed drivetrains.

"Based on the existing Hyperglide platform, ESSA will seamlessly integrate with the existing Shimano branded products in that range, which will make life easier for bike retailers and cycling enthusiasts alike", says Shimano.

Here are the new components:

U2030 dual control lever 8-speed

U2030-L brake lever for single cranksets

HG300 HG 8-speed cassette (11-45T)

At the time of writing, we don't have any pricing information for the ESSA drop-bar options but you can check out Shimano's website for more details and we'll update this article when we have more information.