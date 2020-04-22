Back to news
Live blog

Bikes "the new toilet paper" says manager of Giant Sydney, as UK retailers struggle to cope with "Black Friday levels" of demand; Pop-up cycle lanes being discussed for Edinburgh and Glasgow; Crazy 80's prototype TT bike + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael adding some pearls of wisdom later this evening...
Wed, Apr 22, 2020 09:49
11:19
"Bikes the new toilet paper" UK: online retailer puts prices back to RRP to ease sales while Evans deliveries taking up to 18 days
There seems to be a surge in demand for bikes across the globe, as numerous UK retailers we've been in touch with are also struggling to keep up with orders. 

One anonymous online retailer tells us they've taken the unprecedented step of reversing discounts on bikes and reverting back to recommended retail price in an effort to slow sales. Another bike brand says they are "flat out" trying to keep up with demand and they've seen a huge increase in sales for all genres of bike, while another says they are seeing 'Black Friday levels' of sales. 

Meanwhile, as well as reopening nine stores Evans Cycles have announced via social media that it will now take up to 18 days for a bike to be delivered. In the replies, a customer has claimed that Evans have yet to put this information on their checkout page - a full story will follow on this later today. 

11:33
Evans reopen nine stores "to support key workers"
Evans Cycles Leeds Station (01).JPG

Evans has announced it will reopen nine further stores, which means 18 are fully open and a further four in Maidenhead, Brighton, Cardiff and Milton Keynes are doing appointments for collections. 

Evans say they have provided hundreds of free bike MOTs to key workers and will now be able to offer the service across more of their stores:

"As a transport provider, bicycle shops are listed as essential retailers on the Government’s official guidance. Strict safety measures have been introduced to the re-opened stores, including limiting how many customers can enter at any given time, marking out ‘2 metre zones’ throughout the shop floor and eradicating touchpoints within the payment process", say Evans. 

09:45
Going out for a ride? Do as Kevin Keegan doesn't, warns the BBC

Spotting this classic Superstars clips on Twitter has sparked a huge reminiscing session on the road.cc Skype convo amongst my 'wiser' colleagues... do you remember watching at the time? 

It's also worth noting that it's probably not a good idea to emulate Mr Keegan if you find yourself as manager of the England national football team, or if you're asked to calmly state your opinion on comments made by a rival manager in the closing stages of a Premier League season... 

08:57
Are bikes the new toilet paper? The manager of Giant in Sydney says so

It appears the notion of N+1 is finally reaching the masses, as The Guardian report that in Australia retailers are struggling to keep up with demand... in fact Grant Kaplan, manager of the Giant store in Sydney's central business district, has described bikes as "the new toilet paper" as Australians rush to get a new steed so they can keep fit during the lockdown:

“We can’t keep up with sales. Literally the phone is ringing nonstop", says Kaplan. 

One employee says Saturday takings have gone up from $10,000 to $40,000 in the last two weekends, and if anything the shop is understaffed. 

Similar reports have been made from numerous bike shops in the UK, and there has also been a huge boom in sales of turbo trainers. All this talk of bikes and toilets kind of remind us of this classic from the Viz archive, which the magazine claim may just come in handy during a loo roll shortage... 

08:37
Edinburgh and Glasgow councils in talks with Sustrans for temporary cycle lanes and wider pavements during pandemic
Glasgow Univeristy (picture credit GoBike)

As we've already covered, numerous world cities are already implementing 'pop-up' cycling infrastructure for cycling while the roads have less motor traffic, and now Glasgow and Edinburgh could be about to give over more space for cycles. The plans are being discussed Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency and Sustrans, reports The Scotsman, as traffic has fell by 75% due to the lockdown. 

This 'redrawing' is actually planned for when the restrictions are eased, as social distancing is likely to continue for some time. In many cities, walkers are finding that they are forced to step into the road to avoid each other and ​​more people are cycling to get their daily exercise. Edinburgh City Council leader Adam McVey told The Scotsman: “We are actively considering ways to help people to safely walk and cycle, both in the present circumstances, and as things hopefully change in the coming months.

“Any new measures will be announced as early as possible. In the meantime, we are aware there are a number of pinch points across the city, and would ask everyone to show understanding and awareness of each other.”

 

Cycling UK praised the plans, and say they hope that other local authorities will follow suit: “As restrictions ease, it’s vital we help people to maintain their newly-formed healthy habits, and continue to experience the many benefits from being more active", said Cycling UK’s campaigns and policy manager for Scotland Jim Densham. 

08:22
Elite launch biodegradable water bottle
elite biodegradable water bottles new 2020.PNG

Elite say the new Jet bottle is manufactured with a plastic material that is treated with a special additive, making it possible to lower the time it takes for the bottle to decompose. A standard plastic product could take between 100-1000 years to decompose, whereas the Jet bottle can degrade in three months to five years, so they claim. 

All sizes are the standard 74mm diameter to fit any bottle cage, and it's available in four colours - you can get one here

08:12
It's Earth Day

Sustrans have marked Earth Day's 50th anniversary with the fact that cycling takes over a quater of a million cars off the road each day in 12 of the UK's major cities. 

08:09
The craziest prototype ever?

In answer to the question of whether Fignon would have fared better in that infamous closing time trial at the 1989 Tour on this bike... well it looks like it's only got one gear, so almost certainly no.  

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

