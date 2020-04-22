Bikes "the new toilet paper" says manager of Giant Sydney, as UK retailers struggle to cope with "Black Friday levels" of demand; Pop-up cycle lanes being discussed for Edinburgh and Glasgow; Crazy 80's prototype TT bike + more on the live blog

There seems to be a surge in demand for bikes across the globe, as numerous UK retailers we've been in touch with are also struggling to keep up with orders.

One anonymous online retailer tells us they've taken the unprecedented step of reversing discounts on bikes and reverting back to recommended retail price in an effort to slow sales. Another bike brand says they are "flat out" trying to keep up with demand and they've seen a huge increase in sales for all genres of bike, while another says they are seeing 'Black Friday levels' of sales.

ℹ️| Please see an update from us below if you've placed an order or are looking to. ➡️You can find more information at https://t.co/z7DzrkRIMP pic.twitter.com/TVAIluaklr — Evans Cycles (@EvansCycles) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, as well as reopening nine stores Evans Cycles have announced via social media that it will now take up to 18 days for a bike to be delivered. In the replies, a customer has claimed that Evans have yet to put this information on their checkout page - a full story will follow on this later today.