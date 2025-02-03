The Lezyne Saddle AI Alert 250 Rear Light is not only extremely bright but it also comes with brake-sensing technology to alert other road users that you're slowing down. The bracket mounts securely to the rails of your saddle, it's easy to use and the mount also doubles as a waterproof charging port cover. Both the light and bracket are made from beautifully CNC machined aluminium and the light is a joy to use – though it doesn't come cheap.
As you've probably guessed, the light itself doesn't use artificial intelligence. The AI part of its name refers to the machine learning Lezyne used to develop the software that takes input from the light's accelerometer and decides whether to turn on its super-bright brake light.
Lezyne gathered over 1,000 hours of riding data, and fed it into the AI model. This data included speed via GPS, G-forces from an accelerometer and info from braking achieved by attaching a custom switch to a brake lever. Lezyne says the AI model was used primarily to filter out false positives, such as G-force events resulting from speed bumps.
The result is that the light does get considerably brighter when it detects you're braking, showing other road users you're slowing down. This could be a driver or your mate riding behind you, and my experience suggests it works.
This does rely on those following you understanding that the light is brighter because you're braking – and their willingness to act on that information. The light itself can't control those elements, of course, but it does provide the information, and it does that well.
Attaching the light
The light and the mount are both beautifully made from CNC-machined aluminium.
The bracket is designed to attach to standard saddle rails, including 7mm diameter and 7x9mm carbon rails, using a T25 tool. A hex key would have been a more common choice, though I guess the T25 will offer a little more security.
Either way, it's easy to attach and secure, and with the light mounted parallel to the ground it offers great visibility to other road users, with Lezyne saying it's visible through a 270-degree range.
There are a few downsides to the location of the mount: some more exotic saddles are out of the question and most saddle bags will be incompatible too.
The bracket doubles as a threaded waterproof cap for the back of the light that houses the charging port. That IPX7 rating is as good as it gets too, meaning it can survive being submerged in water.
Mounting and taking the light off the bracket is easy, even when you're wearing winter gloves. It's similar to a Garmin-style quarter-turn mount, attaching without any hint of play.
Operation
The multi-function button is on the front, in the centre of a ring of LEDs. You hold it down for two seconds to turn it on and off, and a normal push will let you cycle through the seven modes.
Pressing the button while the light is off provides the battery status, an LED on the side showing green for 100-75% charge, amber for 75-25% and red for 25-0%.
You can switch on the AI Alert – the brake-sensing mode – by holding the button down for five seconds when the light's off, until the sidelight blinks. It blinks green when AI Alert is enabled and blue when it's disabled. I kept it on at all times, but you don't have to.
I'm a bit sceptical about how useful a brake alert function is – but I can't see any downsides.
Runtimes
The light has seven modes, from a 10-lumen 'femto' blinking mode that will last a claimed 60 hours to an 80-lumen always-on 'blast' mode for four hours.
It's tricky to comment on quoted runtimes as they can vary in real life, with factors like temperature affecting things, but in ideal conditions I managed four hours, after which it quickly went into economy mode.
We did have an issue with the first unit we received, which wouldn't charge again after being run down into economy mode. Lezyne sent us a replacement, which it would supply as part of its two-year warranty, and this worked without issue.
Lezyne managed to reset the original light though couldn't tell us what had actually gone wrong. But you've always got the insurance of the warranty, which also includes the battery.
Modes
The seven modes include two solid functions: the maximum 80 lumens for four hours and 10l for 20 hours.
You also get five blinking modes: pulse (50 lumens for eight hours), flash 1 (50l) for 34 hours, day flash 1 (250l for 15 hours), day flash 2 (125l for 25 hours) and femto (10l for 60 hours). The light stays in the last mode you used when you switch it back on again.
From those you should be able find one that offers the happy balance between visibility and blinding whoever's behind you, whether by day or night.
I found flash 1 just about perfect for my needs, which is mostly daytime riding with companions. You'd probably use the Femto mode when you've nearly run out of battery, or were riding for 60 hours straight without a backup light or means of charging.
Day flash 1 is extremely bright when you switch it on indoors, and is ideal for riding in bright sunlight or in traffic conditions where you really want to be seen.
The active alert – or 'I'm braking, people' – mode is 250 lumens, which is a pretty obvious change to alert other road users, except when you're riding in the day flash 1 mode.
Charging
Charging is very easy. The bracket acts as a waterproof cap for the USB-C's rear charging port, though the light isn't supplied with a cable. I'm happy with that as I've got loads, but it's worth bearing in mind.
While the bracket means the light has a very impressive IPX7 rating, it does mean you can't charge it on the go. Though given the runtimes and the sort of riding I do that was never an issue for me.
Value
There's no getting away from the fact that £75 is a lot, even for a light with brake-sensing technology.
But you don't need to spend this much.
The Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection costs £49.99, Magicshine's Seemee 200 Version 2 is £39.99 and Gaciron's W12BR-200 Smart Brake Warning Bicycle Shelf Braking is cheaper still at just £22.15.
While all of these have a braking function, they're not as well made from the same material nor are their mounts as elegant.
The Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton is probably more directly comparable, thanks to its aluminium construction and well-designed mount. It retails at £100 but has the addition of a 'peloton' function that automatically dims the light when it detects a front bike light right behind you.
Conclusion
I really like this light. Its modes cover pretty much all situations, it's solid, beautifully made and totally waterproof.
Its saddle-specific design means there is the obvious limitation to where you can mount it, and beam and saddle bags are unlikely to be compatible. I'm also sceptical about how useful the braking function is, but it can't do any harm and it does it very well. Either way, it's a great light, and while the braking function contributes to a hefty price, overall I think it's worth the cost.
Verdict
Extremely bright, well made, waterproof and an excellent bracket, even if you're on the fence about braking technology
Make and model: Lezyne Saddle Ai Alert 250 Rear Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Lezyne says: Introducing the future of bike light technology - Ai Alert. Combining Artificial Intelligence with our advanced ALERT rear taillights to bring you the most accurate cycling brake light on the market.
The light automatically detects brake events and intelligently changes output mode to Active Alert - a rapid 250-lumen flash 'brake light' mode; signaling deceleration, effectively communicating your actions to traffic and fellow cyclists, enhancing rider visibility and safety.
Ai Alert lights come pre-programmed and do not collect rider data.
The Saddle Ai Alert 250 Rear is a premium, highly visible saddle-mounted rear bike light combined with advanced Ai Alert technology. Equipped with 10 super-bright LEDs providing a beam pattern optimal for light dispersion in even the most challenging conditions.
The fully CNC-machined aluminum construction with wide angle optics for 270° of visibility, offers 7 combined solid and flash output modes - from the eye-catching max 250 lumens emitted in both Active Alert and Day Flash modes to the impressive 60 hours of runtime in FEMTO mode.
Rigorously tested to IPX7 Waterproofing standards to ensure functionality in the toughest weather conditions. The Saddle Ai Alert 250 Rear features an 1100 mAh battery capacity. Simply unscrew the light from the saddle-mounted body to easily detach for quick and easy USB-C charging accessibility (cable not included).
Experience the next generation in bicycle light safety and visibility with the Saddle Ai Alert 250 Rear's advanced Ai Alert technology.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Lezyne has this to say:
Advanced taillight with 'Ai Alert' brake-sensing technology
Intelligently detects deceleration and changes output mode alerting others you're slowing down
Highly visible saddle-mounted rear light
Max 250 lumens in Active Alert or 60-hour runtime in Femto mode
7 combined solid and flash output modes including Highly disruptive Day Flash mode
Fully CNC machined Aluminum Construction
Wide Angle Optics provide 270° of visibility
USB-C charging (cable not included)
Rigorously tested to IPX7 Waterproofing standards
1100mAh battery capacity
Color: Black
Weight: 73g
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
9/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Rate the light for durability:
6/10
We had an issue with the first unit that was sent out, where it wouldn't charge again after being run down into reserve mode. Lezyne provided a replacement, which they would do as part of the two-year warranty period for any customer. We had no issues whatsoever with the replacement unit that was sent out.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Rate the light for value:
4/10
There's no two ways about it, this is expensive; value for money isn't the main reason you'd buy it.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
I really enjoyed using the light. The light is bright, it has good runtimes in the modes I'm most likely to use and the mount works really well – both to secure the light and as a cover for the charging port, helping to achieve an IPX7 rating.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Seven well-chosen modes, good runtimes and a solid, secure, easy-to-use mount that keeps the light safe from the elements.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There are plenty of less expensive rear lights on the market, as mentioned in the review. But typically they're as beautifully made out of CNC'd aluminium, and they don't usually have quite the same elegant mount. For a light of a similar quality, you're likely to be paying this kind of money, or perhaps even more, which is the case with the Exposure Boost that costs £100.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes – if I was looking for a brake-alerting rear light.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes – if they were looking for a brake-alerting rear light.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is an excellent light. It's very bright with well-judged modes for day and night, the mount is well-thought-out and it's totally waterproof. You can only mount the light in one place, but that's a deliberate design choice so I don't think it should affect the rating. It's a shame our first sample had a problem, but with a two-year guarantee it wouldn't stop me from buying it.
Age: 44 Height: 1.78m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: All of them! My best bike is: Ribble Endurance SL disc
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, mtb, Zwift
One for shopping list. Need a new rear light. Varia and Magicshine have been the two options, this makes it 3.
I've seen Varia in use and asked the rider, who strongly recommended it.
Walking up Shooters Hill from Welling early one morning in dark, I was very impressed when a rear light changed brightness and flash frequency as a car approached from behind. It's a horribly narrow main road with no escape space and overhanging trees and shrubs westbound. This or similar will suit me