Blue “triangle of death” issue renders thousands of Garmin cycling computers and smartwatches temporarily unusable when accessing GPS

Several models of Garmin’s cycling computers and smartwatches are facing a bug which forces the device to crash and enter a reboot loop when accessing any GPS-related activities.

The issues were first reported yesterday with several users posting the dreaded blue “triangle of death” on various social media platforms. So far, the non-exhaustive list of devices affected by the issue includes the cycling computers Garmin Edge 1040 and 1050, as well many within its smartwatch series, including Descent, Forerunner, Epix, Tactix 7, Fenix 7/8, Venu 3, Vivoactive 4/5 and the recently launched Instinct 3.

The Switzerland-based American company has said that it is aware of the issue and is currently working on an update to fix the problem, telling the BBC that it would “provide more information on a permanent fix when available”.

The issue seems to be caused by any activity that attempts to make of the GPS feature, so if you’re about to start an outdoor ride or a run, just hovering over the options on the watch or the cycling computer is enough to make the device crash and restart in just a few seconds.

This means that users can still access indoor activities, but success ratios have varied depending on the device — and how quickly the user can navigate to switch the activity to an indoor version.

Blue "triangle of death" on Garmin smartwatches (images shared by users on social media)

The issue seems to be caused by a corrupted pre-cache file that tells the device how to connect to the GPS satellites. The situation is similar to the January 2021 GPS blackout caused by Sony’s GPS chipsets, expect that time, Garmin wasn’t the only one affected, with other wearable and activity tracking device manufacturers like Suunto, Coros and Wahoo also facing issues.

Many users have expressed their disappointment and anger at their devices being bricked at random, causing them to lose their activity streaks, some even calling this as the “final straw needed to switch to Coros/Polar”.

Others have taken the opportunity to make memes and jokes out of the situation, comparing the company’s blue triangle logo to the Squid Game Triangle. One person shared a screenshot of their device captioned, “Garmin has the audacity to call me unproductive”, while another cheekily labelled the collective distress event as the “Great Garmin Bootloop 2025” (although I prefer Garminator 2: Fudgement Day).

As of now, the company has instructed users to sync their Garmin devices with the Garmin Connect App on their mobile phones, and it should update the corrupted file.

However, for users who don’t experience any success with this tip, Garmin has suggested performing a factory reset to users to “restore functionality”. You can perform this by pressing and holding the upper left power button on your device for 30-60 seconds until the screen goes blank and the device restarts.

Just last year, Garmin was the target of cyclists’ wrath following the launch of the Edge 1050 bike computer, priced at £649.99, but coming without a solar option, and a brighter screen resulting in a shorter battery life.

