From cycling stormtroopers to MPs in bunny costumes - riders saddle up for 2.6 Challenge

Yesterday should have been the 40th anniversary edition of the London Marathon, the biggest one-day charity fundraising event in the world - but with the coronavirus pandemic forcing its postponement, organisers called on people to devise their own 2.6 Challenge activities to raise monet for charities, and the response was phenomenal. Here are a few cycling-related ones that caught our eye.
Star Wars stormtrooper laps local park
Stormtrooper AL-4444 successfully completed his challenge of riding 26 laps of his local park, avoiding “rebel droids, bike-chasing Ewoks and hungry Wookies” along the way. His efforts have raised almost £1,000 for teenage mental health charity Stem4.
MP goes for bike ride in bunny outfit
He wasn’t the only cyclist who donned a costume for the challenge – here’s the MP for Central Ayrshire, Dr Philippa Whitford, off for a ride in her Easter Bunny costume.
A former breast cancer surgeon, the SNP politician’s ride yesterday has so far raised £1,745 for the Ayrshire Hospice.
Porn Pedallers in marathon session
Members of the Porn Pedallers Cycling Club, comprising people who work in or around the adult entertainment industry, have raised almost £1,000 for Terrence Higgins Trust by collectively riding 2,600 kilometres yesterday.
Raleigh Chopper vs Col de la Madeleine
Raleigh Chopper World Hour Record Holder Matt Richardson was getting back on the iconic 1970s bike yesterday – this time to take on the ride 26 kilometres up the Col de la Madeleine, virtually, on rollers.
Marathon legend's sons in the saddle
Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge would have been one the big favourites for the men’s race in London yesterday – he’s won it four times, including last year, and in October became the first person to run a marathon distance in under two hours, in a challenge supported by Ineos.
He is in Kenya at the moment, where his sons undertook a 2.6 Challenge of their own.
Going round in circles
And finally … this one’s making us feel a little dizzy … well done to this young chap!
64 mins? Well impressed! I've taken longer to remove a very stubborn seat tube
My wife teaches me to cook Italian and I help her with cycling. Food, wine and great Italian cycling - our idea of heaven!
Sorry, but no.
Sun was in their eyes.....
Well done to the thoughtful locals of the Chew Valley, cleaning up an irresponsible persons rubbish. Chapeau!
Are you saying it only rubs when you are on the big ring at the front and back?But fine when in higher gears? Are you using the trim at all?
I wore my Rapha Core, Ian Stannard Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2015 core jersey yesterday.. (one of my fav ever races!) it looks the mutts, but the fit...
The trouble with comments like yours is they reinforce positive impressions and bias towards tubeless while ignoring the negative facts so people...
Good article. "it’s likely low unless you are engaging in activities as part of a large crowd (such as a protest)." Nice...
Getting a puncture just before the start of a climb having already done 50 or 60 miles. Several minutes reparing/replacing the tube and the legs...