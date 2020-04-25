There’s an urgent need for bike builders – could you help?

With bike sales soaring during the coronavirus lockdown, the industry has unexpectedly found itself suffering a shortage of people capable of putting bikes together. The Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) is therefore appealing for technicians free to take on bike building work to come forward. With an estimated 20,000 bicycles awaiting delivery and building for UK customers, there’s work to be done.

Earlier this week we reported how bikes have become “the new toilet paper” with huge numbers of people investing either to undertake exercise during the lockdown, or to travel to work while avoiding public transport.

We’ve also reported how Evans Cycles customers have criticised the retailer over the lack of warning on its website about extended delivery times – the company says it is taking between 14 and 18 working days to deliver bikes due to current high levels of demand.

The ACT says that although there are growing concerns about stock supply being the big bottle neck in getting the nation onto their bikes, the lack of resources to get them built and ready for customers is currently the most pressing issue.

It is not just the increase in sales that is causing the problem either. Large numbers of the general public have been dragging old bikes out of retirement to be made road worthy again. “Whilst technicians are repairing they aren't building,” points out the ACT.

The ACT is therefore making appealing for technicians that are free to take on bike building work to get involved however they can.

If you are not currently working in the trade, but would like to return, or are furloughed and would like to make some additional income during your furlough period, the UK bike trade needs your help.

ACT says priority will be given to candidates with Cytech qualifications Level 1 and above, but all candidates with proven and ideally recent experience should apply.

Relevant jobs will be posted on the ACT’s jobs board.