Win a super fast Reynolds AR58/62 Disc Wheelset worth £1100!

It’s competition time again, and this time we have some fantastic wheels for you to win. We have teamed up with our friends at Upgrade Distribution to give away a set of Reynolds AR 58/62 Disc wheels to one lucky winner worth £1100!

Reynolds Cycling are carbon wheel experts and are solely focused on designing the best, lightest, and fastest wheels for you. You may not know this, but Reynolds were actually the first company to bring the carbon clincher to market! They've since continued to pioneer the development of carbon rims, innovating and challenging conventional wisdom and understanding what it takes to deliver unparalleled performance.

This all sounds very exciting, but we’ve merely brushed the surface. If you want to know more about Reynolds and their carbon tech, take a look at the technology section of their website here.

Here’s what Reynolds say about the AR series and specifically, the AR58/62 wheelset up for grabs:

“The Reynolds AR series delivers the standout performance of the ARx series by utilising the same carbon fibre rims, but in a more competitively priced wheel offering. The AR58/62 disc version provides the ultimate aerodynamic advantage for time trials and triathlons. The rims are individually optimised for front and rear use with the front being narrower to reduce frontal area and shaped to deliver stable crosswind handling and the rear having a slightly wider rim channel to fit wider tyres for reduced rolling resistance and its 62mm height provides maximum lift to sail through the wind."

We’ve not reviewed these wheels yet but we look forward to doing so at a later date. We have tested a shallower set in the same series - the AR41 DB - with our reviewer concluding: “Overall, the Reynolds AR 41 DBs are very good wheels that provide near-faultless performance at a decent price."

So let’s take a look at these beauties in more detail…… and boy are they good looking!

AR 58/62 Key Features:

Wide, tubeless ready rims provide a better fit for higher volume tyres that increase grip, lower rolling resistance and provide greater comfort.

Refined, wider rim shapes have been optimised for crosswind stability at a variety of yaw angles.

Sapim Sprint spokes and durable brass nipples.

Equipped with fast-rolling and smooth Reynolds TR3 hubs.

Lifetime warranty

30-day customer satisfaction guarantee

Looking for a little more info? Here are the full tech specs:

Inner Rim Width: F:19MM | R:21MM

Outer Rim Width: F:28MM | R:30MM

Rim Depth: F:58MM | R:62MM

Spokes: F24 | R24

Spoke Pattern: Front 2x | Rear 2x

Weight: 1730g

Technology: PR3

Hub: Front GW TR3 | Rear GW TR3

Spoke Type: Sprint

Nipple: External Brass

Engagement: 10°

Pawl: 3

Decal: Black vinyl

Rim: Strike Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake 58mm, Strike Carbon Tubeless Disc Brake 62mm

So, it’s pretty safe to say these wheels are going to be fast, damn fast and you’ll be destroying your personal bests wherever and whenever you are able to get outside and use them!

