15 cyclists killed on UK roads in first month of lockdown - here's what we know so far

Our story from Thursday about how the number of cyclists killed on Britain's roads during the first month of the lockdown was running at double the amount usually seen at this time of year generated a lot of discussion.

> Cyclist deaths double during lockdown – at twice the average for the time of year

Usually, we only learn the full circumstances of fatal crashes months or sometimes years after they happened when a coroner's inquest is held or, if charges are brought against a motorist, when the case goes to court, and even then not all get reported.

Here are the details we know so far of the 14 deaths in Great Britain and one in Northern Ireland, with the names of the victims where they have been released.

26 March – A male cyclist aged in his 80s died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge the day after a collision involving a van on the city’s Newmarket Road at the roundabout with Barnwell Road. No arrest has reportedly been made.

26 March – A male cyclist was killed in Moira, near Lisburn, Northern Ireland, after a collision involving a SEAT Leon car. The driver was not reported to have been arrested. The victim's age was not disclosed.

1 April – A male cyclist aged 50 died in hospital from injuries he sustained in a collision involving a van in Alford, Lincolnshire, on the morning of 23 March – later that day, the UK-wide lockdown would be announced. There are no reports of any arrest being made.

3 April – Simon Morgan, aged 57, died in hospital from injuries sustained earlier that day as a result of a collision involving a tractor near Balsall Common, Solihull. The driver was reported to be assisting police with their enquiries.

7 April – Metropolitan Police intelligence analyst Rachel Brown, aged 25, was killed in a collision involving two other vehicles in Worcester Park, south west London, as she rode to work. No arrests have been reported.

8 April – A male cyclist aged in his 60s died as a result of a collision involving a van in the village of Compton near Guildford, Surrey. The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries. There are no reports of any arrest.

10 April – Robert Holmes, aged 36, was killed in a collision involving a car near Menai Bridge, Anglesey. There are no reports of an arrest having been made.

11 April – Cyclist Paul Heenan, aged 40, died in hospital in Cardiff from injuries he sustained the previous day in a collision involving a Peugeot 208 car in Ebbw Vale. Police arrested the driver of the vehicle at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He was subsequently released while investigations continue.

13 April – A male cyclist aged in his 50s died in hospital in Surrey following a collision the previous day in Sunbury. The driver of the vehicle involved, a Mercedes CLK coupé, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was subsequently released under investigation.

15 April – Philip Bamsey, aged 67, was killed in Port Talbot, South Wales. There was no report of the driver of the vehicle involved in the incident, a Ford Fiesta, being arrested.

16 April – A cyclist died at the scene of a collision involving a lorry at Market Deeping, Northamptonshire. No arrests have been reported.

17 April – An 18-year-old male cyclist died on the A1086 between Blackhall and Horden, County Durham. Police said: “His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

18 April – Seamus Murphy, 44, died in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, die to injuries sustained in a collision involving a Fiat Punto car in Tamworth, Staffordshire on 15 April. No arrests have been made.

20 April – Freddie Oborne, aged 80 and a keen cyclist and triathlete, was killed in Hatfield, Hertfordshire. A 23-year-old woman from Hertford was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.

22 April – An unnamed male cyclist, aged 55, died at Dibbles Bridge, North Yorkshire. There was not report of another vehicle being involved and police have appealed for witnesses. The Yorkshire Post reports that two other cyclists have been killed at the same location in recent years, both after being thrown over the bridge parapet onto the riverbed below.