Cyclist suffers broken pelvis in ‘deliberate’ hit and run assault

A cyclist in Gateshead has sustained a broken pelvis following a suspected hit-and-run incident last Sunday which police are treating as assault.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which they say happened on Sunderland Road shortly after 1pm on Sunday 19 April.

The 56-year-old male cyclist was knocked off his bike, breaking his pelvis.

The motorist is then said to have driven off towards the Five Bridges roundabout.

Detective Constable Stephen Patterson of Northumbria Police said: “This is clearly a very dangerous incident that could have resulted in a very serious injury.

“A car has been described to have intentionally hit a cyclist which we are investigating as an assault.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we will deal with anyone found to have been involved robustly.

“I would ask any members of the public who witnessed what happened, or who have any information that can help with our investigation, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Tell us something page on their website quoting reference 453 190420.