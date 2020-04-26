Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Cyclist suffers broken pelvis in ‘deliberate’ hit and run assault

Northumbria Police appeal for information regarding incident in Gateshead last Sunday
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Apr 26, 2020 17:25
0

A cyclist in Gateshead has sustained a broken pelvis following a suspected hit-and-run incident last Sunday which police are treating as assault.

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which they say happened on Sunderland Road shortly after 1pm on Sunday 19 April.

The 56-year-old male cyclist was knocked off his bike, breaking his pelvis.

The motorist is then said to have driven off towards the Five Bridges roundabout.

Detective Constable Stephen Patterson of Northumbria Police said: “This is clearly a very dangerous incident that could have resulted in a very serious injury.

“A car has been described to have intentionally hit a cyclist which we are investigating as an assault.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and we will deal with anyone found to have been involved robustly.

“I would ask any members of the public who witnessed what happened, or who have any information that can help with our investigation, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Tell us something page on their website quoting reference 453 190420.

Gateshead
Assault
Northumbria Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments