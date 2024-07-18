“It’s not like we’re breathing exhaust pipes every day”: Tadej Pogačar confirms carbon monoxide rebreather test (+ reacts to ‘Mou’ team mole rumours); “A massive failure”: Cyclists organise solidarity ride calling for safer roads + more on the live blog

While the 2024 Tour de France has been the stage for Tadej Pogačar to showcase his abilities and continue proving that he’s in a league of his own right now, the dominant performances haven’t come without the ever-so-sharp scrutiny of fans and observers. And some might even say that the scrutiny is, to a degree justified.
Take a look at the man in yellow jersey’s Bastille Day superhuman performance on the final climb of Plateau de Beille. Just after a day of delivering a warning shot to his chief rival Jonas Vingegaard on Pla d’Adet, he made sure that this was the one-two sucker punch Visma-Lease a Bike wouldn’t see coming.
On Sunday, Pogačar smashed the 28-year old record on Plateau de Beille held by Marco Pantani by over three minutes, the UAE Team Emirates rider climbed the 15.8km ascent in a time of 39:41, with commentators and analysts putting his performance up there as one of the best climbing displays of all-time.
But soon enough, the French newspaper L’Equipe ran the headline: “A domination that raises questions”. A headline that followed last week’s revelation from Escape Collective that UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Israel Premier Tech have all used the carbon monoxide equipment.
Though the practice is not banned by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), although some people have mentioned that it appears to conflict with the agency’s rules around artificial manipulation of the blood. The teams, meanwhile, stressed that they had used it purely for testing purposes to “optimise” their altitude training, with Pogačar now confirming it after yesterday’s stage.
The two-time Tour winner said: “It's a test in altitude camp to see how you respond to altitude. You need to do this test, it's like a two- or three-minute-long test. You breathe into a balloon for one minute and then you see the haemoglobin mass, and then you need to repeat it two weeks after.
“But I did just the first part of the test. I never did the second part because the girl who was supposed to come after two weeks didn't come. It's not like we're breathing exhaust pipes every day in the cars. It's just a pretty simple test to see how you respond to altitude training.”
Pogačar had previously brushed off the question when asked about it by reporters. “When I heard this, I was thinking about the car exhaust, I don’t know. I don’t know about that much, so I have no comment. I don’t know what it is. I was always thinking about what goes out from the exhaust of a car,” he said on Tuesday after stage 16, adding with his sly chuckle: “Maybe I’m just uneducated.”
On Monday, Jonas Vingegaard confirmed carbon monoxide rebreathers use in his team in an interview with the Danish newspaper Politiken, saying, “There is nothing suspicious about it.”
Exhaust fumes or not, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops and what WADA and the UCI’s is stance on it.
The balloon doping sounds like it's stolen from the plot of the 1997 film, Shooting Fish - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shooting_Fish
That never made much sense to me because surely they were just moving the helium from one place to another, which would not affect their weight at all?
A balloon would be a bad idea, the aerodynamic drag even at climbing speeds would offset any reduction in weight. According to tinternet 1 litre of helium at atmospheric pressure will lift about 1g, so you need a large volume that would be aerodynamic and not noticeable to the officials/ your rivals.
The CO breathing described is NOT doping. It's a standard method in (sports) physiology to determine the total haemoglobin mass in a human. You take a sample of someone's blood and you measure the percent of carboxyhaemoglobin. You then take a volume of oxygen and add a fixed, known amount of CO to it. You then get the subject to rebreathe this volume. It has been established that with X (I forgot how much) rebreathing, effectively all the CO will have been absorbed by the subject and be bound to their blood. (CO binds to haemoglobin preferentially above O2 and CO2). You take another sample of blood and determine the fraction of carboxyhaemoglobin.
You know now:
1. The fraction of carboxyhaemoglobin before CO rebreathing
2. The fraction of carboxyhaemoglobin after CO rebreathing
3. Exactly how much CO went into the subject
Using this you and knowing the increase in the fraction, you can work out the total amount of haemoglobin in the blood.
This is - in the immediate term - actually performance _decreasing_. Because the CO binds strongly to that haemoglobin, and you've basically lost that haemoglobin for oxygen transport for X days (2 or 3? I forget).
However, if done repeatedly for a period of time [not sure how long - probably has to be at least weeks] and then stopped, it may be performance enhancing. Because your body perceives it has /less/ haemoglobin, and so it makes more. Your body is trying to bring the fraction of /available/ haemoglobin to a normal level (similar to altitude training). Then, when you stop the CO rebreathing, after X days, the previously CO-bound haemoglobin manages to unbind and also becomes available, and you have an increase in available haemoglobin - for a while.
I'm not a sports physio Ph.D. myself, but I've been put through the CO/haemoglobin mass method as part of a sports science study, and the post-docs were explaining it to me.
CO is highly toxic, so I would assume that the levels introduced into the body during one of these tests is minute, you wouldn't do it every day and as a result the body would not have the drive to adapt (at least not to a significant level compared to the effect of sleeping/ training at altitude).
My understanding is that the time it takes to get rid of it is depedent on the amount of oxygen you are breathing in, so getting rid of the CO at altitude would take longer than at sea level.
CO is highly toxic
Yes and no! The dimwit smokers will have levels of carbonmonoxyHb up to 10%
This is a complete non story. The test involves taking a short breath of CO. It has no effect on red cell count and due to the toxicity of CO is restricted to a single breath.
Someone has to win. All this automatic questioning of the winner without any evidence other than they are winning just dampens the enjoyment.
Remember that Pog was 7' 23" down on the stage winner yesterday, so not exactly blistering.
It looks to me that Jonas is starting to show the far less than perfect preparation leading into this year's TdF now we are into the 3rd week, and is beginning to fade, but we will see. Could be interesting as Remco looks like he sees a chance to get 2nd.
The circumstances aren't merely that Pog is winning, but that up certain climbs he has demolished the times of riders of doping eras past.
The situation is that the sport has completely changed in basically every single way since those days. Training, diet, nutrition on and off the bike, equipment, tactics. Something as simple as fuelling on the bike makes a monstrous difference. I would love to see what would happen if we took a modern athlete and doped them up to the levels those guys were.
Pantani's bike was probably 300g, perhaps closer to 0.5 kg, lighter than Pog's.
Interesting comparison here:
https://road.cc/content/feature/pantanis-1998-bianchi-vs-pogacars-2024-c...
The questioning is entirely legitimate given the sport's long history of doping. If nothing else then hopefully it reminds riders to stay honest and clean.
Hardly relevant, even Armstrong would let a breakaway go when it suited him. I'm a huge fan of Pogacar and don't believe he is doping but the fact that he finished down on the breakaway on what was effectively an armistice day for the GC contenders doesn't prove anything.