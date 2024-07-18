“It’s not like we’re breathing exhaust pipes every day”: Tadej Pogačar confirms carbon monoxide rebreather test (+ reacts to ‘Mou’ team mole rumours); “A massive failure”: Cyclists organise solidarity ride calling for safer roads + more on the live blog

While the 2024 Tour de France has been the stage for Tadej Pogačar to showcase his abilities and continue proving that he’s in a league of his own right now, the dominant performances haven’t come without the ever-so-sharp scrutiny of fans and observers. And some might even say that the scrutiny is, to a degree justified.

Take a look at the man in yellow jersey’s Bastille Day superhuman performance on the final climb of Plateau de Beille. Just after a day of delivering a warning shot to his chief rival Jonas Vingegaard on Pla d’Adet, he made sure that this was the one-two sucker punch Visma-Lease a Bike wouldn’t see coming.

On Sunday, Pogačar smashed the 28-year old record on Plateau de Beille held by Marco Pantani by over three minutes, the UAE Team Emirates rider climbed the 15.8km ascent in a time of 39:41, with commentators and analysts putting his performance up there as one of the best climbing displays of all-time.

> Drunk Tour de France spectator who threw bag of crisps at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard arrested for aggravated assault, with riders’ union set to take legal action “with pleasure”

But soon enough, the French newspaper L’Equipe ran the headline: “A domination that raises questions”. A headline that followed last week’s revelation from Escape Collective that UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Israel Premier Tech have all used the carbon monoxide equipment.

Though the practice is not banned by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), although some people have mentioned that it appears to conflict with the agency’s rules around artificial manipulation of the blood. The teams, meanwhile, stressed that they had used it purely for testing purposes to “optimise” their altitude training, with Pogačar now confirming it after yesterday’s stage.

The two-time Tour winner said: “It's a test in altitude camp to see how you respond to altitude. You need to do this test, it's like a two- or three-minute-long test. You breathe into a balloon for one minute and then you see the haemoglobin mass, and then you need to repeat it two weeks after.

“But I did just the first part of the test. I never did the second part because the girl who was supposed to come after two weeks didn't come. It's not like we're breathing exhaust pipes every day in the cars. It's just a pretty simple test to see how you respond to altitude training.”

Pogačar had previously brushed off the question when asked about it by reporters. “When I heard this, I was thinking about the car exhaust, I don’t know. I don’t know about that much, so I have no comment. I don’t know what it is. I was always thinking about what goes out from the exhaust of a car,” he said on Tuesday after stage 16, adding with his sly chuckle: “Maybe I’m just uneducated.”

On Monday, Jonas Vingegaard confirmed carbon monoxide rebreathers use in his team in an interview with the Danish newspaper Politiken, saying, “There is nothing suspicious about it.”

Exhaust fumes or not, it will be interesting to see how this situation develops and what WADA and the UCI’s is stance on it.