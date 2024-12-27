Air-filled aero backpacks, crank length debates and falling bike prices — here's our 2024 cycling Tech of the Year

'Tis the end of the year, and that means it's time to reflect on what 2024 has brought us. We've had plenty of weird and wonderful tech stories this year, from controversial shifters to air-filled cycling backpacks.

And to provide you with some much needed reading material over the festive period, we've put together some highlights of tech news we've reported on this year. Now, sit down with a glass of bucks fizz, a tin of Quality Street and enjoy...

"Why do millions of cyclists have to walk like ducks?": Could this "walkable cleat" revolutionise cycling shoe design?

In September, one of our loyal readers got in touch with a revolutionary idea that he was desperate to get into production. And that idea? a "third type" of cycling sole, aka, a "walkable cleat"...

While there's no denying our readers' passion for the project, unfortunately there have been no takers in the industry to refine and manufacture the idea.

Cycling kit makes a return to Aldi stores

Aldi's September Specialbuys were a big talking point that got a lot of you running down to the middle aisle, or at least discussing it. While we'd be reluctant to recommend bike locks at £5.99 and light sets at £2.99, there were more enticing items on sale like the Merino baselayers and tights at £19.99.

The Tru-Tension brand was also featured, with gear and chain cleaner, saddle bags and multi-tools all priced at £4.99. There definitely seemed to be an appetite for cheaper products this year, particularly kit among you lovely lot, which may explain why so many premium brands have announced that they're struggling.

Air-filled cycling backpack to "reduce drag" and "enhance safety" hits Kickstarter funding goal

Who could forget this concept? It's one of our most read tech news articles of the year, so it certainly whet your appetite. Divisive? Yes, but interesting? Also, yes.

Essentially the air-filled cycling backpack designed by RAF (Ram Air Fairing) in Hong Kong, is a giant fairing which aims to "revolutionise cycling safety and performance." Laugh as you may, but it did reach its Kickstarter funding goal with 24 backers.

The best value road bike of the decade so far? Cube’s new Attain C:62 SLT with Ultegra Di2 shifting launches with €2,999 price tag

Back in September, Cube launched a new Attain road bike which certainly caught our (and your) eyes. With a sub-£3,000 price tag, a carbon frame and Ultegra Di2 drivetrain, we asked whether it could be one of the best value road bikes of the decade so far.

The Attain C:62 also ships with carbon wheels and a semi-aero frame design. It can also accommodate tyres up to 34mm wide, so it's certainly future proof for the way road tyre widths are going.

Do new tax rules mean cyclists selling their bikes on eBay will now have to do a tax return?

At the start of the year, HMRC announced that digital platforms like Etsy, Vinted and eBay would be collecting information on users and sharing it with them. Many feared this would lead to paying more tax or having to figure out how to do a self-assessment tax return.

As usual there was plenty of misinformation floating around, but we set the record straight, to the relief of everyone wanting to make some space in the shed and sell their bike(s).

Should you fit shorter cranks on your bike?

Ah, the debate that has raged on throughout 2024 - should you be fitting shorter cranks to your road bike? If old Tadej is to be believed, then, yes, it looks like it could be beneficial. But what about us average Joe's?

We did a little deep dive into the subject, asking bike fitters and experts in the field about why so many people are choosing to use shorter cranks these days and what the benefits may be. Tell us, have you changed your crank lengths?

A radical new take on road bike shifters or an "ergonomic disaster"? Ingrid road 'brifters' cause a stir as groupset nears production

Slotting right into our top 10 after only a week in the charts is our story on the Ingrid Components "brifters." My word you lot have some strong opinions on them, but like them or not, the Italian firm is looking to create a full groupset, with Formula supplying the brakes.

No, you won't be able to hack pro cyclists' electronic gears

Remember this? Back in August it became known that radio attack techniques could potentially target and hack into Shimano Di2 groupsets, causing...wait for it...your gears to be changed, or even...disabled.

What sounds like a great prank to play on your mates in the club run was actually a genuine security concern...for about a day.

Is it OK to never use the drops on your road bike?

Back in August, we asked the question on everyone's tongues - is it alright if we never use the drops on our road bars? The story began when one of our loyal readers shared he had cut the drops off of his gravel handlebars because he "just does not use them."

Interesting, we thought. So we went down a rabbit hole and spoke to a pro bike fitter about whether or not we should all be aspiring to saw the drops off or actually use them.

“The same performance as SRAM AXS at half the price”

A bold claim from Chinese brand WheelTop made it into a bumper Tech of the Week back in March, as the manufacturer said its new EDS-TX electronic road groupset offered "the same performance as SRAM AXS at half the price."

And the claims didn't stop there - fellow Chinese brand L-Twoo reckoned that the newer version of its eRX semi-wireless groupset is also better-performing than previously. So is it time to consider less well-known brands when picking out our next groupset?

