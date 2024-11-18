Support road.cc

“From the same paper that brought us ‘52mph cyclists’”: Telegraph slammed for manipulating photos of “law-abiding people exercising” for column claiming “speeding cyclists” endanger drivers… despite riders averaging 14.6mph + more on the live blog

It’s Monday and Ryan Mallon’s managed to drag himself, kicking and screaming, to the computer for another week of cycling news, views, and nonsense on the live blog. It’ll be fun, I promise…
Mon, Nov 18, 2024 10:05
“From the same paper that brought us ‘52mph cyclists’”: Telegraph slammed for manipulating photos of “law-abiding people exercising” for column claiming “speeding cyclists” endanger drivers… despite riders averaging 14.6mph + more on the live blogRegent's Park cyclists photographed by Telegraph for 'rogue cyclists' column (Rory McCarron)
09:08
“From the same paper that brought us ‘52mph cyclists’”: Telegraph slammed for manipulating photos of “law-abiding people exercising” for column claiming “speeding cyclists” endanger pedestrians and drivers… despite photographed riders averaging 14.6mph

I imagine every week or so, some mysterious (or unlucky) soul is forced to walk around the Daily Telegraph’s offices, Claudia Winkleman in the Traitors style, and tap an unsuspecting columnist on the shoulder.

‘You have been chosen. You will write our next anti-cycling opinion piece. Feel free to copy word-for-word the last one, but make sure bike insurance, number plates, and the word “rogue” are all included. Here’s your cloak, now off you pop to the motorist’s tower.’

> Latest Telegraph column claims AI-traffic lights to prioritise cyclists over drivers will make “entitled cyclists even more insufferable”

After Clive Aslet, Celia Walden, and countless others gave it a go this year already, this weekend saw the turn of Sunday Telegraph stalwart Simon Heffer (you know, the guy who wrote a flattering 1,024-page biography of Enoch Powell, him.)

Telegraph 'rogue cyclists' column, November 2024

Fair play to Simon, he didn’t let the Telegraph’s finest honour pass him by, hitting every anti-cycling beat imaginable over the course of his nine paragraphs – red lights, “whizzing past” pedestrians, “entitlement”, licence plates, insurance, a call for all cyclists to pass a proficiency test.

Hell, even Ed Miliband got a mention for some reason.

“There are those who argue it is perfectly harmless to jump red lights: tell that to someone injured as a result,” Heffer furiously argued in his column.

“The last thing society needs is more regulation, but if a substantial minority of cyclists and scooterists are determined to endanger the lives of pedestrians, and in some cases motorists, then they must be as identifiable by the law as anyone else.

“Motorists who kill or injure cyclists are severely punished, as they should be. All that is required is to make all road users equal under the law, and end this illogical, and dangerous, special treatment for cyclists.”

Not too sure many road.cc readers would agree with the claim that dangerous drivers are “severely punished” on a routine basis, but we’ll move on from that.

> “Wait until you hear about cars”: Cyclists respond to Telegraph’s latest story claiming “more than half of cyclists” in London jumped red lights at rush hour

Anyway, while Heffer’s column was the usual boilerplate anti-cycling spiel published by the Telegraph almost every weekend, some cyclists on social media were more concerned with the photographed used as the main image, with showed blurred – read ‘dangerously fast’ – cyclists on a road in Regent’s Park.

Luckily for us, cycling lawyer Rory McCarron was on hand on Saturday when the Telegraph’s photographer was out shooting his images of these “rogue, speeding” cyclists:

Regent's Park cyclists being photographed by Daily Telegraph (Rory McCarron)

And it turns out, shockingly, that cyclists in the area weren’t riding so fast that they passed by a startled professional photographer in a flash, leaving him only with one blurry image for his story.

Oh, and the stars of the Telegraph’s blurry photo, the Regent’s Park Rouleur Club, also posted their morning ride on Strava – which saw them average a blistering, unthinkably fast… 14.6mph.

Regent's Park Rouleur Club Strava

Those rogue, dangerous, 14.6mph cyclists tootling along in the small ring!

“From the same paper that brought us 52mph cyclists,” said Dolphy, referencing the Telegraph’s infamous – and now quietly redacted – front page headline claiming cyclists were riding at 52mph around London chasing Strava segments.

> "People won't bother reading the truth, the damage is done": Cyclists frustrated Telegraph newspaper not required to put "52mph cyclists creating death traps" correction on front page like original headline

“On a road with no cars or pedestrians in sight?” added Matthew.

Meanwhile, Rory said it was “time to start regulating ‘photojournalism’” instead.

“Taking photographs of innocent and law-abiding people exercising and accusing them of being the ‘scourge of rogue cyclists’,” the cycling lawyer wrote.

And finally, David Belcher said: “From the newspaper that brought you ‘lunchtime boozing is an economic necessity’ and ‘what’s wrong with 50-somethings doing coke?’”

Same again next week, then?

11:06
Sir Chris Hoy and Paddy McGuinness, Children in Need 2024 (BBC)
Paddy McGuinness compares training with Sir Chris Hoy to “having a kickabout with Ronaldo”, as Phoenix Nights star promises to get Raleigh Chopper tattoo if Children in Need challenge reaches £10 million

On Friday, you may have heard, Paddy McGuinness arrived in Glasgow a broken shell of a man, after completing 300 miles, all the way from Wrexham, through the Lake District, and up to Scotland, riding a modified Raleigh Chopper for Children in Need.

And this morning, after being told that his nostalgia-laden, leg-breaking challenge ride has already raised over £9.25 million for the charity, McGuinness pledged to get the Chopper that propelled him all the way to Glasgow – which he named Patch – tattooed on him if the fundraising total reaches the ten million mark.

“If we together get to £10million on this challenge, I’m getting Patch tattooed,” he told Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show today.

“I just thought of it, I’m already regretting saying that,” he laughed. “I’m off to Google tattoo artists.”

> “Will Children in Need be paying for his new knees?” Paddy McGuinness completes epic five-day, 300-mile Raleigh Chopper charity cycle, raising over £7.5m – with a little help from Sir Chris Hoy (and a Gladiator)

As we noted on Friday, the Phoenix Nights and Take Me Out star was joined by none other than Sir Chris Hoy, both during his 300-mile ride and when he was preparing for the rather unique long-distance ride.

So, what was it like cycling on a Chopper with a track legend?

“When Sir Chris Hoy came to my house about three or four days before the challenge, he took me to a hill called Blaze Hill. If you’re into biking, it’s torturous. It’s ridiculously steep and it’s a mile long,” he said about his pre-ride training with the six-time Olympic champion.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“He had me up there, where he was coaching me all the way, which is impressive in itself. I don’t know how he could even talk because I couldn’t.

“And when he got to the top he said, ‘right, you’ve just done that on that Chopper. People on 18-gear bikes struggle with that. So everything you’ve got ahead of you won’t be as steep as that’.

“He taught me about pacing myself and not going too fast. When you’re on a flat area you think you’ll get a bit of time back, but he said to save as much energy as possible. It’s been invaluable.

“I think we did about 17 miles together, and that is like equating it to being a football fan and having a kickabout with Ronaldo or something like that.”

To be fair, I imagine going out for a spin with Sir Chris would be a much more pleasant experience than spending any time in the company of a certain ego-maniac footballer…

10:38
Photos I didn’t expect to see this week: Chris Froome snuggles up and enjoys sunset cruise in Miami with Mark Cavendish

Ah, so this is what retirement (and quasi-retirement) looks like… All we needed was for Brad to squeeze in under the blanket for a proper 2012 Tour reunion.

In all seriousness, Cav and Froome’s super romantic sunset cruise took place this weekend when the pair, along with Geraint Thomas and Alberto Contador, were in Miami for an annual leisure ride organised by Best Buddies, a non-profit which works with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down’s syndrome and autism, and their families.

10:06
Are flimsy bike lane bollards actually safer for cyclists?

We all hate flimsy plastic wands that offer very little protection from drivers veering into or parking in cycle lanes, but are they actually safer for us? Car crash test researchers in Germany seem to think so, anyway…

Park Row cycle lane wands burial ground (credit - brooksby)

> Flexible cycle lane wands lead to fewer and less serious bike crashes than rigid posts, vehicle inspection researchers claim

Ryan Mallon

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen's University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site's readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc's senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

wtjs | 0 sec ago
“There are those who argue it is perfectly harmless to jump red lights: tell that to someone injured as a result,” Heffer furiously argued in his column

Heffer really is a thick-headed pillock, as you'd expect from a Torygraph clickbaiter. However, those who believe RLJs are harmless include LancsFilth, who just ignored these, along with pretty much any offence committed by a motorist 'because everybody does it'

https://upride.cc/incident/a15tjv_bmwm4_redlightpass/

https://upride.cc/incident/jo55chb_kiasportage_redlightpass/

https://upride.cc/incident/kl04ndo_vw_redlightpass/

https://upride.cc/incident/de56ztv_discovery_redlightpass/

https://upride.cc/incident/fh16vfa_rrover_redlightcross/

etc. etc.

 

the little onion | 47 min ago
I was left bruised and battered when a pedestrian ran into the road without looking, when I was cycling along. I couldn't avoid hitting them, sustained about £1k of damage (broken phone, damaged bike, ripped clothing). Didn't get a penny off them.

When is Mr Heffer going to campaign for rogue pedestrians to be easily identifiable, if they are going to speed into the road without any consideration for vulnerable cyclists, and with a great sense of entitlement? Surely there should be a compulsory pedestrian proficiency test?

Hirsute replied to the little onion | 27 min ago
But did you swear at them ?!

james-o | 48 min ago
"Motorists who kill or injure cyclists are severely punished, as they should be" - The Telegraph

LOL
Next
 

Hirsute replied to james-o | 29 min ago
Today's local item

A VAN driver killed “one of the most generous and helpful people you could ever know” when he veered onto the wrong side of the road whilst reaching for a packet of chewing gum.

He was given a ten-month jail sentence suspended for 21 months, ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work, and banned from driving for two years.

https://www.gazette-news.co.uk/news/24730000.man-sentenced-maldon-crash-...

brooksby | 1 hour ago
I'm sure this got called out on here once before - journalists taking a photo with a slightly slower exposure so that it looks like the cyclists are blurring past.

Avatar
1 like

brooksby wrote:

I'm sure this got called out on here once before - journalists taking a photo with a slightly slower exposure so that it looks like the cyclists are blurring past.

Or if you've taken an honest snap you can just apply the motion blur feature in Photoshop:

