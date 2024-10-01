“Every minute I walk on the streets my life is in danger”: Peter Hitchens calls for e-bike number plates – but cyclists say “don’t be put off by illegal machines”; “Put cyclists on secondary roads,” says Ontario PM; Cat wins again + more on the live blog

After walking and wheeling charity Living Streets were accused last week of fanning the culture war flames by attempting to raise awareness of the apparent need for e-bike riders to “abide by legislation”, Peter Hitchens has now joined the never-ending number plates debate, arguing that e-scooters and e-bikes should be licensed, comparing them to cars and other motor vehicles, and describing them as “utterly dissimilar to bicycles”.
The journalist, political commentator, and commuter cyclist – who holds the distinction of penning one of the Mail’s extremely rare pro-cycling columns – made his call for e-bike licences while speaking last week at a community debate in Oxford with the catchy title ‘E-scooters/e-bikes: blessing or curse?’
> Mail on Sunday columnist examines "crazed prejudice" against cyclists
Claiming that he was nearly “knocked off the pavement” by an e-bike rider on Oxford’s Marston Road, Hitchens told the meeting, organised by the My Jericho community group, that he had been “nearly swatted by e-bikes a number of times, and not just by delivery drivers”.
“You are riding a motorcycle – it is a bicycle with a motor. It’s the same with a car,” Hitchens said of e-bikes while calling for them to be subject to the same laws as motor vehicles.
The controversial author argued that mopeds and motorbikes have been subject to licences and specific legislation since the 1930s, and he said he saw no reason why it should not apply to the “more modern forms of transport”, especially with the current absence of any “effective form of ID” to report dangerous or careless e-bike users.
He also claimed that he had spent a week trying and failing to obtain government figures on collisions caused by e-bike riders.
“[E-bikes] are completely and utterly dissimilar to bicycles... and if they were compelled to be licensed, and people rode them without that, then the police would have to act,” he said.
When challenged by an audience member on his anti-e-bike stance, Hitchens responded: “My views are from experience. Every minute I walk on the streets in London and in Oxford, my life and health are in danger.”
> Jeremy Vine defends Peter Hitchens not wearing a helmet as famous commuters cross paths in Hyde Park
However, Hitchens’ opponent at the debate, Richard Scrase, a trustee of cycling campaign group Cyclox (from which Hitchens resigned in 2019 over his e-bike stance), said that Oxford’s residents shouldn’t be put off e-bikes by a small group of people using “illegal machines”.
During the debate, Scrase said that e-bikes were “reliable”, “cheap to run”, “fun” and “good for your health”.
“And don’t be put off by the fact that you’ve got a subset of people riding illegal machines,” he added, referring to e-bike motors illegally doctored to travel faster than the 15.5mph permitted by UK law.
“That is up to the police and the government to enact changes in legislation. Hopefully, that would reduce the amount of illegal [e-bikes and e-scooters] that are currently sold and ridden on our streets.”
> Cyclists accuse Living Streets of stoking “culture war” over electric bikes, but walking charity claims it is only opposed to “illegally modified e-bikes and riding e-bikes dangerously on pavements”
Nevertheless, Scrase agreed with Hitchens that the current legislation on e-bikes has gaps and needs reviewing.
“There’s definitely a problem of liberty versus regulation, and I am not too sure where I am on that, or I tend to be on the liberty end,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, Hitchens completed another line on his road.cc live blog bingo card by warning the meeting about the upcoming introduction of Lime hire bikes in Oxford, which he claimed currently “lie about” the streets of London.
Last month, following a crash involving an e-bike rider which seriously injured a cyclist on an Oxford cycle path, Hitchens claimed that the continued use of e-bikes in the city could usher in the “wild west” and argued that “people will die – children will be killed”.
your reminder that Peter Hitchens is so deranged and dismissive of facts that he thinks heroin isn't actually addictive. And so full of bloviating posh-boy confidence that he wrote a book arguing this point.
Like apparently much of the public, Peter Hitchens seems to be conflating legal EAPCs with electric motorbikes, calling both "ebikes".
If he's seeing machines that are "utterly dissimilar to bicycles", then they almost certainly are electric motorbikes, and are already considered motor vehicles and required by law to be registered, insured, the driver licenced etc.
Whilst I believe there is a legal escooter trial in Oxford, again I suspect many of the machines he is seeing are not part of that legal trial, and are alredy classed in law as motor vehicles requiring registration etc. in order to be legal.
So I don't see that there are any obvious "gaps" in the legislation - but potentially there is a gap in enforcement.
I would probably like to see more enforcement - if nothing else, if the police took unlawful use of electric motorbikes seriously, then the message might start to get across that they are different to legal EAPCs, and help alleviate some of the anti-cycling rhetoric that abounds at the moment.
On the other hand, I would also like to see more enforcement of motoring offences in general - despite the public perception, the biggest danger on the road remains cars and other "normal" motor vehicles, the drivers of which routinely break the law.
I'd agree that it's mostly an issue of enforcement. But there is a potential gap in legislation in that it's not illegal to import and sell escooters and overpowered ebikes, and I think you could make a good argument that it should be.
TBF, having been on a few nights out in the centre of Oxford, it is just like the wild west with illegal electric motorbikes flying around in all directions at a hell of a rate, both on and off pavements and through pedestrianised areas. The average person might be forgiven for not being able to differentiate between an illegal and a legal ebike but a journo and the police should be able to. Even I can spot them at 50 paces, if a fast food delivery rider is going uphill at 30mph without pedalling, it's probably illegal.
It's even simpler than that
Polly Filler article in The Guardian - What I learned when I fell off a Lime bike
(not much)
That really is filler. Amazing that people get paid for this.
The Graudnia has some very good articles and a huge of amount of less good pieces. There was a review of a book about the deranged owner of twitter or whatever its called a few days ago, which was very well written indeed.
Fell off how? User error?
Trying to vape and ride, by the sounds of it.
Have they been claiming they're paved with gold?
You're out of date - that was under a former mayor (Dick Whittington and his pet
newtcat). The current bikes just fib that it's safe to cycle everywhere on the world-beating infra, including through the RBKC.
Maybe they also have IDs that lie, like the original Lundinium hire velocipeds? Everybody (motorists) know that only motor vehicle number plates count, even if they're disguised, missing or cloned.