“Every minute I walk on the streets my life is in danger”: Peter Hitchens calls for e-bike number plates – but cyclists say “don’t be put off by illegal machines”; “Put cyclists on secondary roads,” says Ontario PM; Cat wins again + more on the live blog

After walking and wheeling charity Living Streets were accused last week of fanning the culture war flames by attempting to raise awareness of the apparent need for e-bike riders to “abide by legislation”, Peter Hitchens has now joined the never-ending number plates debate, arguing that e-scooters and e-bikes should be licensed, comparing them to cars and other motor vehicles, and describing them as “utterly dissimilar to bicycles”.

The journalist, political commentator, and commuter cyclist – who holds the distinction of penning one of the Mail’s extremely rare pro-cycling columns – made his call for e-bike licences while speaking last week at a community debate in Oxford with the catchy title ‘E-scooters/e-bikes: blessing or curse?’

Claiming that he was nearly “knocked off the pavement” by an e-bike rider on Oxford’s Marston Road, Hitchens told the meeting, organised by the My Jericho community group, that he had been “nearly swatted by e-bikes a number of times, and not just by delivery drivers”.

“You are riding a motorcycle – it is a bicycle with a motor. It’s the same with a car,” Hitchens said of e-bikes while calling for them to be subject to the same laws as motor vehicles.

The Great Debate on the e-bike menace. This Thursday, Jericho, Oxford. pic.twitter.com/IEdV0diawZ — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) September 23, 2024

The controversial author argued that mopeds and motorbikes have been subject to licences and specific legislation since the 1930s, and he said he saw no reason why it should not apply to the “more modern forms of transport”, especially with the current absence of any “effective form of ID” to report dangerous or careless e-bike users.

He also claimed that he had spent a week trying and failing to obtain government figures on collisions caused by e-bike riders.

“[E-bikes] are completely and utterly dissimilar to bicycles... and if they were compelled to be licensed, and people rode them without that, then the police would have to act,” he said.

When challenged by an audience member on his anti-e-bike stance, Hitchens responded: “My views are from experience. Every minute I walk on the streets in London and in Oxford, my life and health are in danger.”

However, Hitchens’ opponent at the debate, Richard Scrase, a trustee of cycling campaign group Cyclox (from which Hitchens resigned in 2019 over his e-bike stance), said that Oxford’s residents shouldn’t be put off e-bikes by a small group of people using “illegal machines”.

During the debate, Scrase said that e-bikes were “reliable”, “cheap to run”, “fun” and “good for your health”.

“And don’t be put off by the fact that you’ve got a subset of people riding illegal machines,” he added, referring to e-bike motors illegally doctored to travel faster than the 15.5mph permitted by UK law.

“That is up to the police and the government to enact changes in legislation. Hopefully, that would reduce the amount of illegal [e-bikes and e-scooters] that are currently sold and ridden on our streets.”

Nevertheless, Scrase agreed with Hitchens that the current legislation on e-bikes has gaps and needs reviewing.

“There’s definitely a problem of liberty versus regulation, and I am not too sure where I am on that, or I tend to be on the liberty end,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Hitchens completed another line on his road.cc live blog bingo card by warning the meeting about the upcoming introduction of Lime hire bikes in Oxford, which he claimed currently “lie about” the streets of London.

Last month, following a crash involving an e-bike rider which seriously injured a cyclist on an Oxford cycle path, Hitchens claimed that the continued use of e-bikes in the city could usher in the “wild west” and argued that “people will die – children will be killed”.