Live blog

“I want to know what you really pedalled”: Remco Evenepoel asked Tadej Pogačar to share his power meter data after Il Lombardia (spoilers: he didn’t); Cyclists ask if “floating bus stops work fine in Europe so why not here?” + more on the live blog

It’s the end of another week, and Adwitiya’s your live blog host today to wrap things up with the latest cycling news and chit-chat, as you daydream about your weekend rides
Fri, Nov 08, 2024 10:24
"I want to know what you really pedalled": Remco Evenepoel asked Tadej Pogačar to share his power meter data after Il Lombardia (spoilers: he didn't); Cyclists ask if "floating bus stops work fine in Europe so why not here?" + more on the live blog
12:29
“They work fine in Europe so why not here?”: Are floating bus stops a “non-issue” or is there scope for design improvement?

Earlier this year, Daily Mail and Telegraph (yes, both of them) sent out a few camera persons to shoot videos of cyclists coming into conflict with pedestrians crossing over the ‘mini-zebra crossings’ to get to and back from the buses — a cycle path design tidbit commonly known as “floating bus stops” which has become something of a battleground for many.

However, a Twitter account called ‘Cycling in London’ has now shared a video showing the floating bus stops working, with cyclists giving way to pedestrians crossing over the cycle lane — and the video has garnered a lot of reaction from cyclists, who posed the question: “They work fine in Europe, so why not here?”

And true enough, most major European cities have some variation of the ‘floating bus stop’ to provide segregated infrastructure for cyclists and avoid them from mixing with buses and other motor traffic.

So do you think that these floating bus stops are a “non-issue”, or is there scope for improvement in their design to better accommodate the elderly and disabled people? Leave your thoughts in the comments below…

12:20
“If it’s bike theft you need to expect to solve your own crimes”: Journalist tracks down stolen cargo bike after “overstretched” police told him “that’s up to you” and “we do not attend when it’s a block of flats”
Bike thief

For the second time in as many weeks, a cyclist has highlighted the ineffectiveness and apparent apathy of the UK’s police when it comes to investigating bike theft, after he was forced to track down and seize his family’s stolen cargo bike, using an Apple AirTag, when officers effectively “washed their hands” of the matter and told him it was “up to you”.

Jim Waterson, a former media editor at the Guardian who now runs London Centric, was investigating what he describes as the “plague of bike theft in the capital”, which included some ill-fated attempts to interview convicted bike thieves, when – as fate would have it – his family’s electric cargo bike was stolen from outside his home.

12:10
Things you see only in the US...
Smashed bike under ambulance which crashed into cyclist (Rainier Police Department)

A cyclist in Oregon has filed a $997,000 lawsuit against an ambulance service after he was charged $1,800 to be taken to the hospital… after the driver of the ambulance hit him and smashed his bike, leaving him with a broken nose and bruises all over his body.

10:20
“I want to know what you really pedalled”: Remco Evenepoel asked Tadej Pogačar to share his power meter data after Il Lombardia (spoilers: Pogačar didn’t)

Turns out, we are not the only ones in constant awe of Tadej Pogačar’s superhuman feats on the bike. In fact, double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel was so nonplussed after the front row seat to Pogačar’s fireworks in the season-ending monument Il Lombardia, that he asked him to share his power meter data.

In the interview with Het Nieuwsblad, the 24-year-old Belgian rider was asked what was his last message with Pogačar, to which he replied: “It was about an Instagram post from Velon with his average wattage of the last hour and a half in Lombardy. That couldn’t be right, because I had the same wattage and was three minutes behind.

“So I sent him: ‘I want to know what you really pedalled.’ Tadej didn’t tell me, but it was a joking and even a bit sarcastic question. We send jovial messages every now and then, for example, when one of us has a birthday. He’s not my best friend, but he is a good colleague friend.”

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Giro dell’Emilia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Giro dell’Emilia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The last hour and half of the race would mean the section beginning after the descent of Madonna del Ghisallo, followed by the highest and most difficult mountain of the Italian monument, Colma di Sormano, surrounded on both sides by Lako Como and Lake Lecco.

And from Pogačar’s Strava post, we can see that Pogačar basically has a KOM through most of the segments, with Evenepoel, who eventually finished second behind the all-conquering Slovenian, falling just short of his time in quite a few of those segments.

Tadej Pogacar Strava Il Lombardia

Besides, Evenepoel also revealed that he’s eyeing up a possible tilt at a Giro-Tour double for 2025, saying that he wants to regain that “feeling of winning a Grand Tour”, just a few weeks after the idea was tabled by his team boss, Partick Lefevere.

“[In 2024], the Giro-Tour combination wasn’t possible if you wanted to be in top form for the Olympics. Now we can consider it, but we will first wait and see what the course is like,” the Soudal Quick-Step star told the Belgian paper.

“If I ride the Giro, I will not ride Ardennes classics such as La Flèche Wallonne or Amstel Gold Race. I will never skip Liège-Bastogne-Liège if I am healthy. [Paris-Roubaix] was an idea. But that was before I had tasted the Tour. I won’t be riding the Tour of Flanders next season. Milan-San Remo is still an option, depending on whether you choose Tirreno-Adriatico or Paris-Nice.

“We haven’t actually talked about specific programmes yet. We have talked about ideas and goals.”

10:47
“Manchester cyclists rejoice as a major upgrade to its world class infrastructure is unveiled in European City of Cycling”

Three cheers for 'Magic Paint'!

