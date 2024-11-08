“I want to know what you really pedalled”: Remco Evenepoel asked Tadej Pogačar to share his power meter data after Il Lombardia (spoilers: he didn’t); Cyclists ask if “floating bus stops work fine in Europe so why not here?” + more on the live blog

Turns out, we are not the only ones in constant awe of Tadej Pogačar’s superhuman feats on the bike. In fact, double Olympic gold medallist Remco Evenepoel was so nonplussed after the front row seat to Pogačar’s fireworks in the season-ending monument Il Lombardia, that he asked him to share his power meter data.

In the interview with Het Nieuwsblad, the 24-year-old Belgian rider was asked what was his last message with Pogačar, to which he replied: “It was about an Instagram post from Velon with his average wattage of the last hour and a half in Lombardy. That couldn’t be right, because I had the same wattage and was three minutes behind.

“So I sent him: ‘I want to know what you really pedalled.’ Tadej didn’t tell me, but it was a joking and even a bit sarcastic question. We send jovial messages every now and then, for example, when one of us has a birthday. He’s not my best friend, but he is a good colleague friend.”

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar, 2024 Giro dell’Emilia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The last hour and half of the race would mean the section beginning after the descent of Madonna del Ghisallo, followed by the highest and most difficult mountain of the Italian monument, Colma di Sormano, surrounded on both sides by Lako Como and Lake Lecco.

And from Pogačar’s Strava post, we can see that Pogačar basically has a KOM through most of the segments, with Evenepoel, who eventually finished second behind the all-conquering Slovenian, falling just short of his time in quite a few of those segments.

Besides, Evenepoel also revealed that he’s eyeing up a possible tilt at a Giro-Tour double for 2025, saying that he wants to regain that “feeling of winning a Grand Tour”, just a few weeks after the idea was tabled by his team boss, Partick Lefevere.

“[In 2024], the Giro-Tour combination wasn’t possible if you wanted to be in top form for the Olympics. Now we can consider it, but we will first wait and see what the course is like,” the Soudal Quick-Step star told the Belgian paper.

“If I ride the Giro, I will not ride Ardennes classics such as La Flèche Wallonne or Amstel Gold Race. I will never skip Liège-Bastogne-Liège if I am healthy. [Paris-Roubaix] was an idea. But that was before I had tasted the Tour. I won’t be riding the Tour of Flanders next season. Milan-San Remo is still an option, depending on whether you choose Tirreno-Adriatico or Paris-Nice.

“We haven’t actually talked about specific programmes yet. We have talked about ideas and goals.”