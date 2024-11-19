“Morally wrong” cycleway next to busy main road will destroy “ancient hedgerow”, say locals – who tell cyclists they can ride on footpath or road; Tour de France boss calls for budget cap and admits he “wasn’t a fan of the Sky era” + more on the live blog

Another day, another row over cycling in Birmingham…

Plans to install a footpath and cycleway around a new 5,500 home development have been opposed by more than 1,300 locals and councillors, who claim the proposed infrastructure is “morally wrong” and “vandalism” – because it would lead to the removal of a 410m stretch of “ancient” hedgerow beside a main road.

The massive new development in Sutton Coldfield, about nine miles to the northeast of Birmingham city centre, is set to include new internal roads, green spaces, play areas, and cycle and pedestrian networks, including a new shared-use cycleway and footpath around the perimeter of the site.

However, when the plans were originally submitted by the developers last year, this new cycle path was branded a “land grab” by local councillor Ken Wood, who said it would create a “dual carriageway” and a “tarmac moat” around the site (although I’m sure Ken had little to say about the roads surrounding the development).

In any case, that initial plan was shelved, with a new shorter, 3.5m-wide cycle lane now proposed, the construction of which will see 410 metres of hedgerow removed, instead of the originally slated 1,100m, and outside the boundaries of the development.

However, these plans are now the subject of an online petition launched by Sutton Reddicap councillor Richard Parkin, which has already attracted over 1,300 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“We object to the proposals in the Langley development to remove and tarmac over the established hedgerow along Springfield Road between the junctions of Churchill Road and Reddicap Heath Road to make way for a new 3.5m wide Western Boundary footway/cycleway,” Parkin said in the petition.

“This unnecessary destruction of the natural environment will have devastating consequences to local wildlife.

“A new shared use footway/cycleway would instead be better placed running alongside the existing hedgerow within the new development. This will ensure a new footway/cycleway can be built to encourage active travel, whilst retaining the existing hedgerow and not harming the local environment.”

Writing on Facebook, the councillor continued: “I have been knocking on doors to get more signatures to add to the online petition and over 1,200 people have signed the petition so far. Every single person I have met opposes the plans.

“The Langley developers will be building on vast swathes of our beautiful countryside as it is. We cannot allow them to rip out our ancient hedgerow, a natural habitat and home to local wildlife, and tarmac over it.

“It’s morally wrong. And it’s unacceptable. I can’t promise the campaign will be successful but I will do all I can to save the hedgerow.”

Some of those who have signed the petition, such as Teresa Graham, described the cycleway plans as “unnecessary destruction and vandalism”.

“I thought it was supposed to be sustainable,” David Howes said of the cycle path plans. “We need to protect ancient hedgerows for wildlife and for beauty’s sake.”

“There is more than enough destruction going on in the fields as it is,” added Chris Walsh, who indulged in a bit of classic ‘but nobody cycles here’ bingo.

“We desperately need to keep the hedgerow. The wildlife will suffer terribly from the field building.

“Also people can cycle either on the footpath on the other side of the road or the road itself – not that I have ever seen anyone cycling up there. We have a major issue with global warming and flooding, we need these trees and hedgerows.”

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Parkin insisted that he’s “not against a cycleway and footway” – but argued that it should be on the developer’s side of the hedge.

“This hedgerow has been there for at least 100 years. It could be 200-years-old,” he said. “It’s established hedgerow. I am told Birmingham City Council want to have the whole length of the cycleway visible to existing Sutton Coldfield residents. I have been up and down the road and residents are against it.

“This hedgerow is a natural part of the environment and is full of wildlife. They could run it the other side of the hedgerow to keep residents happy. This is on a busy main road. It would be safer for cyclists to be the other side.

“I have done petitions before and I have never had a reaction like this. I have been overwhelmed by the responses. Everybody wanted to sign the petition.

“The residents are more angry about the hedgerow being removed than being incentivised to go cycling. If they have got any sense they will listen to residents. It’s an appalling destruction of the environment.”

“In Walmley it will wipe out all the trees and verge and some of the hedge. All of the trees will go. Some are mature, others only planted last year,” added David Cooke, from the Walmley Residents Association.

“It beggars belief. We found out in September, it’s not a requirement of the developer. It’s a requirement of Birmingham City Council.

“City council planners have got it in their heads that they want to encourage cycling and walking. They also say it will benefit from existing street lighting. Cllr Parkin said there is no street lighting along Springfield Road on the opposite side of the road to the houses.

“If the topography is suitable, I’m with it. We are sitting at the top of a hill. Very few people actually cycle here. All this infrastructure is taking out verges and hedges. But who is going to use them?"