Live blog

“Morally wrong” cycleway next to busy main road will destroy “ancient hedgerow”, say locals – who tell cyclists they can ride on footpath or road; Tour de France boss calls for budget cap and admits he “wasn’t a fan of the Sky era” + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, it’s been snowing, and Ryan Mallon’s all wrapped up, waterproof overshoes at the ready, for a wintery edition of the cycling live blog
Tue, Nov 19, 2024 10:22
7

SUMMARY

"Morally wrong" cycleway next to busy main road will destroy "ancient hedgerow", say locals – who tell cyclists they can ride on footpath or road; Tour de France boss calls for budget cap and admits he "wasn't a fan of the Sky era" + more on the live blog
11:56
Site of planned cycle lane in Sutton Coldfield (Richard Parkin) 2
Over 1,300 locals sign petition opposing “morally wrong” cycleway plans for new development that would destroy “ancient hedgerows” and have “devastating consequences” for wildlife – as residents tell cyclists they can ride on the footpath

Another day, another row over cycling in Birmingham…

Plans to install a footpath and cycleway around a new 5,500 home development have been opposed by more than 1,300 locals and councillors, who claim the proposed infrastructure is “morally wrong” and “vandalism” – because it would lead to the removal of a 410m stretch of “ancient” hedgerow beside a main road.

The massive new development in Sutton Coldfield, about nine miles to the northeast of Birmingham city centre, is set to include new internal roads, green spaces, play areas, and cycle and pedestrian networks, including a new shared-use cycleway and footpath around the perimeter of the site.

However, when the plans were originally submitted by the developers last year, this new cycle path was branded a “land grab” by local councillor Ken Wood, who said it would create a “dual carriageway” and a “tarmac moat” around the site (although I’m sure Ken had little to say about the roads surrounding the development).

In any case, that initial plan was shelved, with a new shorter, 3.5m-wide cycle lane now proposed, the construction of which will see 410 metres of hedgerow removed, instead of the originally slated 1,100m, and outside the boundaries of the development.

Site of planned cycle lane in Sutton Coldfield (Richard Parkin)

However, these plans are now the subject of an online petition launched by Sutton Reddicap councillor Richard Parkin, which has already attracted over 1,300 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“We object to the proposals in the Langley development to remove and tarmac over the established hedgerow along Springfield Road between the junctions of Churchill Road and Reddicap Heath Road to make way for a new 3.5m wide Western Boundary footway/cycleway,” Parkin said in the petition.

“This unnecessary destruction of the natural environment will have devastating consequences to local wildlife.

“A new shared use footway/cycleway would instead be better placed running alongside the existing hedgerow within the new development. This will ensure a new footway/cycleway can be built to encourage active travel, whilst retaining the existing hedgerow and not harming the local environment.”

Writing on Facebook, the councillor continued: “I have been knocking on doors to get more signatures to add to the online petition and over 1,200 people have signed the petition so far. Every single person I have met opposes the plans.

“The Langley developers will be building on vast swathes of our beautiful countryside as it is. We cannot allow them to rip out our ancient hedgerow, a natural habitat and home to local wildlife, and tarmac over it.

“It’s morally wrong. And it’s unacceptable. I can’t promise the campaign will be successful but I will do all I can to save the hedgerow.”

Site of planned cycle lane in Sutton Coldfield (Richard Parkin) 3

Some of those who have signed the petition, such as Teresa Graham, described the cycleway plans as “unnecessary destruction and vandalism”.

“I thought it was supposed to be sustainable,” David Howes said of the cycle path plans. “We need to protect ancient hedgerows for wildlife and for beauty’s sake.”

“There is more than enough destruction going on in the fields as it is,” added Chris Walsh, who indulged in a bit of classic ‘but nobody cycles here’ bingo.

“We desperately need to keep the hedgerow. The wildlife will suffer terribly from the field building.

“Also people can cycle either on the footpath on the other side of the road or the road itself – not that I have ever seen anyone cycling up there. We have a major issue with global warming and flooding, we need these trees and hedgerows.”

Site of planned cycle lane in Sutton Coldfield (Richard Parkin) 2

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Parkin insisted that he’s “not against a cycleway and footway” – but argued that it should be on the developer’s side of the hedge.

“This hedgerow has been there for at least 100 years. It could be 200-years-old,” he said. “It’s established hedgerow. I am told Birmingham City Council want to have the whole length of the cycleway visible to existing Sutton Coldfield residents. I have been up and down the road and residents are against it.

“This hedgerow is a natural part of the environment and is full of wildlife. They could run it the other side of the hedgerow to keep residents happy. This is on a busy main road. It would be safer for cyclists to be the other side.

“I have done petitions before and I have never had a reaction like this. I have been overwhelmed by the responses. Everybody wanted to sign the petition.

“The residents are more angry about the hedgerow being removed than being incentivised to go cycling. If they have got any sense they will listen to residents. It’s an appalling destruction of the environment.”

> "This is not a ban on cycling": Council insists controversial proposal to "stop or limit" cyclists in Birmingham is "merely a reflection of how cycles are used in the city centre"

“In Walmley it will wipe out all the trees and verge and some of the hedge. All of the trees will go. Some are mature, others only planted last year,” added David Cooke, from the Walmley Residents Association.

“It beggars belief. We found out in September, it’s not a requirement of the developer. It’s a requirement of Birmingham City Council.

“City council planners have got it in their heads that they want to encourage cycling and walking. They also say it will benefit from existing street lighting. Cllr Parkin said there is no street lighting along Springfield Road on the opposite side of the road to the houses.

“If the topography is suitable, I’m with it. We are sitting at the top of a hill. Very few people actually cycle here. All this infrastructure is taking out verges and hedges. But who is going to use them?"

15:29
‘So lads, we’ve got £2.6m to spend on active travel, what should we do with it? Resurface a main road for drivers? Sounds good, crack on then’
A2 Clooney Road, Ballykelly (Google Maps)

> £2.6m investment in new cycle lane is “misleading” and actually funding road resurfacing for drivers, report suggests

14:51
Bessemer Primary School Street (credit: Alice Bing)
“The majority of kids have told us they want to walk, wheel, scoot, and cycle to school”: Active Travel England issues new guidelines for councils on how to set up and manage a School Streets scheme

It’s been a busy day for Chris Boardman.

Not only has the former Olympic champion been extolling the virtues of active travel to disinterested oil barons at COP29, he’s also been issuing councils across the UK with advice and guidance on how to set up and manage their own School Streets, so children can walk, cycle, and wheel to school without the nagging presence of a traffic jam blocking their way.

Published today and launched from COP29 in Baku, the Department for Transport and Active Travel England’s new guidance will enable, the government says, “millions more school runs” to be “transformed to be healthier, safer, greener, and more active”.

Norfolk Street 'School Street' outside St Matthew's Primary School

> “We needed to act”: Parents set up unofficial guerrilla School Street after several near misses for children cycling on narrow road used as shortcut by motorists

School Streets, which have proven contentious among some car-centric communities in recent years, restrict motor traffic outside school gates at pick-up and drop-off times, with only those with a permit allowed to drive on the road the school is located at those times.

“This creates a safer space for children and their families to walk, wheel, cycle or scoot to school,” Active Travel England says, while also bringing a “wealth of benefits to both school pupils and residents”, including improved physical and mental health for schoolchildren, reduced cases of dangerous driving, parking, and turning outside schools during school run times, and a reduction in emissions around schools.

The initiatives also, the government notes, enable more children to stay active by walking, wheeling, or cycling to school, which in turn reduces traffic in the local area, provides more opportunities for social interactions on the way to school, and offers more independence for older pupils.

There are hundreds of school streets already in existence in the UK, with over 180 funded by the government’s Active Travel Fund.

Today’s new guidance aims to increase this number, and outlines “how councils can better deliver school street schemes, so that they work best for pupils and staff as well as local businesses and residents”.

School Street (picture credit Anna Goodman)

> Mum compares school run to “going into battle” as Sustrans calls for School Streets to be introduced in Northern Ireland

The guidance cites research and evidence from the Road Safety Trust, which shows these schemes increase active travel on the school run, are supported by most parents and residents in the nearby community, and do not cause significant road safety issues through traffic displacement.

It also comes after recent research commissioned by Active Travel England found that 85 per cent of people in England support active travel and would like to do more, while data from Sustrans has previously found that up to four out of five children want to walk or cycle to school.

“The majority of kids have told us they want to walk, wheel, scoot and cycle to school – it's what they want, and it’s what we want for them,” National Active Travel Commissioner Boardman said in a statement from Baku today.

“It is vital that we give them the opportunity to bookend their day in the classroom with fresh air and exercise, helping them build healthy travel habits for life.

“Through our new School Streets Guidance, we will be able to better design activity into our neighbourhoods and help make life happier and healthier for future generations, all while reducing congestion on the roads during school run times for residents and businesses – it's win-win for everyone.”

14:08
Bling, loud paintjobs, a Tour-winning machine, and Fausto Coppi’s actual bike: Our highlights from Rouleur Live

If you didn’t make it to the Rouleur Live show that ran in London from Thursday until Saturday – or even if you did and you fancy a reminder – we gathered up the the most interesting bikes and bits we spotted while having a nosey around:

2024 Colnago V4Rs - 1.jpeg

> Check out our highlights from Rouleur Live: Canyon, Van Rysel, Colnago, Factor, Cervelo, Bianchi, Fizik…

13:28
“The modern equivalent of having to scrape your car windscreen”: More snow and bikes content for your chilly Tuesday afternoon

The modern equivalent of having to scrape your car windscreen. Love snow but it can make getting around a bit tricky.



— Cllr Emily Kerr 💚 (@emilykerr36.bsky.social) November 19, 2024 at 10:35 AM

09:30
Christian Prudhomme at 2014 TdF presentation in Leeds (picture credit Welcome to Yorkshire - letouryorkshire.com)
Tour de France boss says cycling budget cap would help tackle “unbalanced investment from Arab countries” – and admits he “wasn’t a fan of the Sky era”

Two weeks ago, we were all gawping at the apparent details of Tadej Pogačar’s recently signed six-year contract extension with UAE Team Emirates, which – along with unleashing accusations of sportswashing complicity against the world champion – means the best bike rider on the planet will be paid €8 million a season until 2030.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his new deal makes the Slovenian comfortably the best paid rider in the world too, with the Italian paper reporting earlier this year that Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard earns €4m a year at Visma-Lease a Bike (and that €8m annual wage is before we factor in image rights and win bonuses, of course, which would send Pogačar’s earnings into truly stratospheric territory).

Of course, if this were football, UAE Team Emirates – who also placed a €200m buyout clause in the Triple Crown winner’s contract – would be accused of buying success.

Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates (ASO/Charly Lopez)



Which is why Tour de France chief Christian Prudhomme, who after all has a vested interest in making sure that cycling is as open and exciting as possible, believes that tackling the “unbalanced” financial investment from UAE and others through a proposed salary cap is the way forward for the sport.

Earlier this year, the UCI announced that it was considering the imposition of a maximum budget cap for teams, which the governing body said would “preserve sporting fairness by avoiding excessive disparities between teams in terms of budget”.

And last month, Escape Collective reported that the UCI has employed consultancy form PwC to investigate how such a cap could be implemented, with plans currently in place to introduce it in time for the 2026 season.

Speaking to Midi Libre, the Tour de France’s general director Prudhomme argued that a budget cap would help level the playing field in a sport beset by financial turbulence beyond a privileged few, and where UAE Team Emirates’ rumoured annual expenditure of €60m dwarfs all but their closes rivals, such as Ineos and Visma-Lease a Bike.

Tadej Pogačar and Christian Prudhomme (A.S.O./Etienne Coudret)



“We are lucky to be professionals paid to do our passion,” Prudhomme told the French newspaper. “Most people in cycling are volunteers who fight. It is increasingly complicated to obtain authorisations, to find budgets, etc.

“That is why the link with the everyday bicycle is necessary for me. The bicycle has never been so fashionable in 100 years.

“Having big sponsors is perhaps what the French teams are also lacking. The UCI is thinking about it, with the organisers and the teams, about perhaps having a maximum budget.

“Because in fact, with the money coming from Arab countries in particular, the match is a bit unbalanced. That would be an understatement.”

Not that Prudhomme, unlike some fans disgruntled with Pogačar’s once in a lifetime dominance this year, finds the current unbalanced nature of cycling boring, however.



(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

When asked if the disparity between teams reduces cycling’s attractiveness, the 64-year-old said: “No. We have been lucky to have had attacks from afar for four or five years, since 2019 and the turn of the gun-toting grandpas, if you will allow me the expression, of Thibaut Pinot and Julian Alaphilippe. Then, we had Van Aert, Van der Poel, Pogačar, Evenepoel, and so on.

“I wasn’t a fan of the Sky era, where it was completely locked down, and they attacked 800 metres from the finish.

“Now, they attack from afar, they make or break. We had an absolutely fantastic Tour two years ago, we had an exceptional half of the Tour last year. I just hope that everyone arrives in full possession of their means next year.”

Of course, the interview wouldn’t be complete without a question about the accusations swirling around Pogačar after his era-defining season.

“Given the history of cycling, we can always ask questions everywhere,” he said. “We fought for years to have an independent agency that takes care of the controls. Today, there is the ITA [International Testing Agency]. I do not doubt for a single second its effectiveness.”

And it sounds like Prudhomme is just as convinced about the effectiveness of any incoming salary cap, too.

12:59
Obree, Lehmann, Induráin, wet roads, anti-cycling people on the internet, and now a ‘climate’ summit packed with coal, oil, and gas lobbyists – has Chris Boardman found his greatest opponent yet?
Chris Boardman at COP29 (Twitter/@Chris_Boardman)

> Chris Boardman tells much-criticised COP summit that cycling’s “superpower” can help tackle climate crisis, marks “first time” active travel “has actually appeared in a major platform” at the event

12:40
A Portuguese sporting great… and Cristiano Ronaldo

‘Bruno, Bruno! You’ll never guess who I just got a photo with – yes, the Rui Costa! Ah, remember when he outsmarted Valverde and Rodriguez to win the rainbow jersey in Florence? Or when he kept bossing the Tour de Suisse for some reason? Good times, good times… Anyway, who are we playing tonight?’

10:56
For the snowy day that’s in it…

”Nobody cycles when it snows!” 🚲🚲🚲❄️❄️❄️ . People of #Oulu: ”Hold my kaulaliina🧣” 🚲🚲🚲🤷‍♂️ . #MeanwhileInOulu #VisitOulu #ThisIsFinland #wintercycling



— Harri Vaarala (@harrivaarala.bsky.social) November 18, 2024 at 1:43 PM

11:27
To MAMIL or not to MAMIL, that is the question. And our columnist George reckons he knows the answer
2024-orbea-orca-m10iltd-pwr-riding-4

> George Hill: Why I can’t wait to be a fully evolved MAMIL

10:38
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard at the 2024 Tour de France (ASO/Charly Lopez)
Should the UCI implement a budget cap in the men’s World Tour?

We’ve heard from Tour de France head honcho Christian Prudhomme, now it’s over to you – is a salary cap, and with it the probable end of the ‘super team’ era, the way forward for cycling?



Of course, we’ve been here before, back in 2019, when a certain Bradley Wiggins wasn’t entirely convinced…

> Sir Bradley Wiggins rejects talk of salary cap

10:23
“This is not a ban on cycling”: Birmingham City Council hits back at criticism of PSPO plans, insisting they will stop the “use of illegally modified e-bikes” and those “cycling with disregard to other people”

In case you missed it last night…

A38 cycle lane, Birmingham (Birmingham Cycle Revolution)

> Council insists controversial proposal to “stop or limit” cyclists in Birmingham is “merely a reflection of how cycles are used in the city centre”

Ryan Mallon

After obtaining a PhD, lecturing, and hosting a history podcast at Queen’s University Belfast, Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

7 comments

Avatar
lesterama | 2 hours ago
6 likes

Re. the cycleway and hedgerows, it sounds as if the local planning authority hasn't done a great job. Cycleways and active travel need to be incorporated at the start, rather than as an afterthought.

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to lesterama | 2 hours ago
4 likes

There's some weird logic going on here. It's ok to ruin countryside and the environment to build lots of homes but not ok to cut down some hedgerow? 

I'm not comfortable, though, with cutting down hedgerows for anything. Same goes for all those trees that were lost in the name of 'imrpoving' the Wisley junction in Surrey.

Avatar
bobbinogs replied to Surreyrider | 2 hours ago
6 likes

I was also puzzled by that. 5,500 new homes and yet the complaint focuses on the environmental impact of a cycle path? Shome mishtake, surely!

Avatar
bikeman01 replied to bobbinogs | 1 hour ago
0 likes

'Ancient hedge rows'.. is there such a thing? Whats so special about that particular Hawthorn? Hedge rows are just large weeds in the right place.

Avatar
brooksby replied to bikeman01 | 47 min ago
0 likes

An 'ancient' hedgerow, AFAICS, is one that predates the Enclosure Acts (passed between 1720 and 1840 in the mainland UK).

One hundred years old is old, but not ancient.  Probably predates all those houses on the other side of the road, though.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to bobbinogs | 1 hour ago
1 like

Yep!

But presumably while at least some people weren't happy about "the whole thing" presumably the development as a whole is a very done deal (for oodles of cash).  So people no more bother charging against that windmill than they demand the existing roads are narrowed (or made single-lane, one-way through the place, or even removed).

Besides - the historic whatever that's now under tarmac is gone; people won't accept the Hedge of Theseus as genuine if they know it was cut down and burned a few generations back.  "A new hedge" doesn't make a campaign...

I am not for paving everywhere either.  But since we're already driving unsustainably, and also installing a ton more people (and their children...) having a way for them to generate fewer driven journeys seems less self-harming.

Avatar
brooksby | 5 hours ago
4 likes

I was under the impression that “unbalanced investment from Arab countries” is having a not necessarily good impact on pretty much every sport.

Latest Comments

 