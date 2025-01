Jeremy Vine reveals his new year's resolution is "not to get cross when I'm cycling and drivers do things like this", after latest cycle lane incident; Completing Rapha's Festive 500 in one ride; Cycling predictions for 2025 + more on the live blog

My new year’s resolution is not to get cross when I'm cycling and drivers do things like this. 🎥Filmed 31.12.24 #HappyNewYear2025 pic.twitter.com/IH21aFFQoA — Jeremy Vine | thejeremyvine.bsky.social (@theJeremyVine) January 1, 2025

2024 wouldn't have been complete without one final Jeremy Vine video perfectly summing up some of the dangers and annoyances cyclists face riding every day in urban areas such as London. In this case it was a van driver turning across a cycle lane, not giving the rider priority as the Highway Code advises, the incident fortunately just about only resulting in a case of inconvenience and Vine having to turn off the route, rather than what could have happened if he was a couple of seconds further along the cycle lane.

The video then reveals the broadcaster was riding his penny farthing and Vine stops for a word with the driver of the van, who suggests he had seen the rider and it was safe. Anyway, one wave and an apology later and Vine was back on his penny farthing, explaining the apology "means everything" and elaborating that "if somebody even just waves an apology, it's all fine".

The video has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter/X, most of the comments really not worth getting into. Anyway, Vine has made it his new year's resolution "to not to get cross when I'm cycling and drivers do things like this", and fingers crossed some others have made it theirs to not do those aforementioned things that caused the video...