Police stop 50 cyclists for riding without lights in “educational event”… and get blasted for “namby pamby approach” and “two-tier policing” by social media users + more on the live blog

Wait, I think I’ve heard this story before!

Almost exactly a year ago, Oxfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service’s Road Safety Team, together with Thames Valley Police & Brookes University staff, came together to stop cyclists riding without hi-vis or lights on their bikes. With the Christmas-y fervour apparently setting in rather early with the teams, they decided to display their generosity and let the cyclists go without handing them with a £30 fine — but not before issuing them with some “lights and hi-vis rucksacks” so they could get home “legally and safely”.

And like clockwork, the same three teams got back with the same ‘Be Bright, Be Seen’ joint initiative as part of Road Safety Week, stopping 50 cyclists for cycling without lights. Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote on Facebook: “As the event was aimed at educating cyclists, no penalty notices were issued, but instead cyclists were given advice about the importance of being clearly visible to other road users.

“Their bikes were then fitted with a temporary set of lights to ensure they got home safely.

“The second cyclist in the picture shows how difficult it is for other road users to spot cyclists without lights or bright clothing.”

And lo and behold, just like some things never change, the comments were flooded with people fuming about taxpayer’s money being misused, even accusing the police of “going soft” and trying to be everyone’s friend.

“Why are we, the taxpayer, paying to give irresponsible people lights to get home? Everyone knows they need lights when cycling in the dark.”

“Why the namby pamby approach to cyclists, if it was a car or a motorcycle they would be ticketed and fined. Two tier policing again.”

“Typical of a modern policing policy. Just do your job and fine them… Stop trying to be everyone's friend… The reality is that they’ll be laughing at you for getting away with it!”

“Why were they not given a fine? It would happen to a motorist if the police pulled them over for not having their headlights on but there again, common sense does does fail some people.”

With winter well and truly here, it would be a good time to bring back Rule 59 and 60 of the Highway Code. While the former says that cyclists should wear “light-coloured or fluorescent clothing which helps other road users to see you in daylight and poor light,” while the latter dictates that when cycling at night, cycles “must have white front and red rear lights lit. It must also be fitted with a red rear reflector (and amber pedal reflectors, if manufactured after 1/10/85).”

> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained

However, hi-vis still continues to be a divisive topic amongst cyclists, some disputing its efficacy and arguing that it only serves to perpetuate the tradition of ‘victim blaming’. Yet, there are some who swear by it. One person on Facebook wrote: “Cycling through the winter I couldn’t imagine leaving without putting all my lights and hi-vis bag cover on… anything to make myself as visible as possible especially when leaving Oxford in areas with no street lights.

“At the end of the day, it’s my health I'm putting at risk if I leave with no lights and a car doesn't see me… Why on Earth people take that risk I do not know.

“I stick to having two strong rear red lights. One constantly on, one flashing. Hi-vis bag cover and shoe covers, then on the front I have two lights. One constantly on and one flashes when in street lit areas and then both constantly on when not in street lit areas

“Boggles my mind as a cyclist and driver that people will chose to leave in the winter with no lights.”

One driver said: “Thank you for this initiative. I am a very anxious driver in Oxford at the moment. Cyclist friends please be aware visibility in our car is poor with other cars lights on, glare on our wet windscreens, etc… So we really can’t see you in our mirrors when you pass on the left if you don’t have a decent front light. T-junctions are also a worry as we can’t see you bombing down behind another car at night as we are mostly blinded by their lights…”

> Police stop cyclists without lights, and issue “lights and hi-vis rucksack instead of a fine” so they can “get home safely and legally”

There were also a couple of people who questioned the police’s approach towards dangerous drivers. Juan Escobar commented: “Please also do checks on drivers using mobile phones. It’d be a lot more than 50 though,” while Emma Franks said: “Now go for drivers and take more licences away please. Far too many risky drivers about. At least a cyclist is only likely to hurt themselves.”

And finally, there were some who thought that this was indeed a good approach, Garry Templeman keeping it short and sweet: “Good work. Progressive policing.”