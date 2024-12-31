Free coffee for cyclists? Council to reward cycling journeys with app offering free treats, discounted food and days out

A council in England is planning to encourage people to ditch their cars for cycling, walking and public transport by launching an app that will reward users with free coffee, discounted food, and passes to local attractions in return for their green transport journeys.

It's the brainchild of West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), the BBC reporting that the council is open for bids from companies who could implement the rewards app. In short, the local authority believes active travel and public transport journeys could be boosted by 25 per cent, residents being credited for ditching their cars with localised rewards.

The examples given are free hot drinks or treats at local coffee shops, discounted meal vouchers, and free or discounted passes for days out. WYCA hopes the app would encourage people to improve their health through their transport choices, while also promoting local businesses.

WYCA hopes the app, which would track journeys and reward users for choosing greener transport options, could see a "25% increase in the number of journeys being made on foot, by bike or using public transport among users".

"Rewards offered should be localised as much as possible within West Yorkshire and suppliers should aim to promote local business growth," the local authority has proposed. "Rewards should also be relevant to the audience and should promote reasonable changes in travel behaviour."

The BBC reports the contract for developing the app could be worth up to £450,000 and companies have until 17 January to submit a bid. Work is expected to begin in March and the project likely to run until March 2027, with funding coming from the City Region Sustainable Travel Settlement, a source of investment awarded to West Yorkshire by central government back in 2022.

The concept of being rewarded for the miles you cycle is not an entirely new one. In November, we reported that the app Imatra has partnered with Garmin Connect to allow users to covert miles to virtual coins that can be spent on discounted cycling kit.

For every 25km ridden you get one Imatra Coin, which can be worth between €0.5 and €4 depending on what you spend it on. On Imatra's marketplace there are more than 100 brands already, including Rapha, SRAM, DT Swiss, Pinarello, BMC, POC, Muc-Off, 3T and more.

Imatra founder and CEO Manolo Bianchini said: "We have worked hard to make tracking kilometres a regular habit for the users of the app. Now it's even easier thanks to the integration with Garmin. We see this as a significant milestone for everyone who will benefit from this collaboration."