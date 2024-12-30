Support road.cc

Five Cool Things at Christmas 2024/25: here are the winners who have bagged themselves some extra cycling schwagFCT at Christmas winners 2024

Five Cool Things at Christmas 2024/25: here are the winners who have bagged themselves some extra cycling schwag

We asked you to send us pics of your Christmas presents, and as always, you didn't disappoint. Here are the five best, who will all bag some cycling schwag in the new year...
by Jack Sexty
Mon, Dec 30, 2024 13:00
0

Our regular Five Cool Things round-up usually shows off the best products we've got in for review here at road.cc, but at Christmas we give you the chance to show us your favourite gifts to be in with a shout of bagging an extra present. 

From the submissions on our Christmas Day article, on social media and via email, here's our top five this year. We've also tried to track down the same or similar products online, if you want them for yourself or are one of those annoyingly organised types who wants some Christmas gift inspiration for next year (some of them may automatically convert to affiliate links, to be totally transparent). So, without further ado...

Campagnolo Tin Plate Shield

Campagnolo Sign (credit: No Reply)

No Reply was gifted this smart sign to hang above his Campagnolo Super Record RS-equipped Colnago in the garage. If we were jealous types this would be out of the running, but for the display of exquisite taste it makes our top five. 

Buy it for £34.99 from Condor Cycles

Bakkie bike bag

Bakkie Bag (credit: Frith on BlueSky)

Highly practical, discerning and made in the north of France, this is an exceptional cycling Christmas present proudly received by Frith and shared over on our BlueSky account. 

"This is because I really need to be able to carry MORE stuff on my bike, specifically so we can bring the 4yo's bike too next time!", she says.

Buy it for €100 from Bakkie Cycles

Silca Waxing Start Bundle 

Silca Ultimate chain waxing system (credit: mark1a)

mark1a is saying hello to more efficient pedalling in 2025 with Silca's chain waxing bundle, that should allow him to degrease and wax a bike chain with no prep and minimal effort. 

Buy the Silca Waxing Starter Bundle for £119 from Balfe's

Campagnolo Centaur groupset

Centaur groupset (Credit: David9694)

Another Campag Christmas gift has made our top five, and this time it's the Italian maestros' 11-speed mechanical groupset. In a world of 12 and 13-speeds and electronic and wireless everything, kudos to David9694 for keeping it real. 

Buy Campag Centaur 11-speed from Condo Cycles for £499.99

Is My Bike Okay? tee

t-shirt (Credit: A Big Jay on BlueSky)

It's because you fell off, geddit? One of the better comedy cycling t-shirts, A Big Jay on BlueSky sent us this submission after being gifted it from his youngest. Hopefully the print stays upside down while he's wearing it on the bike!

Buy it for £13.99 from Amazon 

All the winners have been contacted for a delivery address, and will receive their prizes in the post in January. Thanks for your submissions everyone, and have a great new year! 

Jack Sexty

