“We’re just numbers, pawns at Ineos,” says Pavel Sivakov after Vuelta snub; U23 Paris-Roubaix winner in coma after “hitting back of a car hard” + more on the live blog

Some worrying news from Belgium last night, as this year’s winner of Paris-Roubaix Espoirs, the U23 version of the Hell of the North, Tijl De Decker, was involved in a serious collision involving a motorist yesterday and is currently in a coma.

According to Het Nieuwsblad and Sporza, the 22-year-old, who is set to turn pro with Lotto Dstny in 2024 after racing for the Belgian squad’s development team this year, “crashed hard into the back of a car” while on a training ride, losing a lot of blood.

He was rushed to hospital in Lier where he underwent surgery, before being transferred to Antwerp University Hospital (UZA). He remains in a coma.

“The accident took place on a public road, outside the centre,” a spokesperson for Lier police said. “The cyclist was seriously injured and taken to hospital. It remains to be seen how his condition evolves. A traffic expert from the public prosecutor’s office has arrived on site, and an investigation is underway into the exact circumstances. I can confirm that a passenger car was involved in the accident.”

Our thoughts & prayers are with Tijl ♥️🙏 — Lotto Dstny (@lotto_dstny) August 23, 2023

Lotto Dstny last night confirmed the news, writing on social media: “Tijl De Decker was involved in a crash today. He was brought to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. Later today he was transported to the UZA. More news about the consequences of the crash will follow after further examinations. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tijl.”

The young Belgian has enjoyed a fine 2023 with Lotto’s development squad, helping him secure his first professional contract with the senior team for next year. In March, he won a stage of the Tour of Taiwan, before taking a breakthrough win at the U23 Paris-Roubaix in May, just weeks after finishing second at the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic in Melton Mowbray. We wish him all the best.

De Decker’s horror crash comes just days after another up-and-coming star of the sport, 21-year-old British rider Thomas Gloag, was injured after being struck by a driver while out on a training ride.

The Jumbo-Visma prospect suffered a knee injury in the collision, which required surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the season.