“We’re just numbers, pawns at Ineos,” says Pavel Sivakov after Vuelta snub; U23 Paris-Roubaix winner in coma after “hitting back of a car hard” + more on the live blog

It turns out it isn’t just Luke Rowe who’s slightly miffed at being left out of the Ineos Grenadiers line-up for the upcoming Vuelta a España, which gets underway on Saturday with a team time trial around the streets of Barcelona.
> “I’ve gone all in for this Vuelta, and I didn’t make the cut”: Luke Rowe “pretty f***ing gutted” to miss out on Vuelta selection
Speaking to L'Équipe after finishing 56th in yesterday’s super short 2.3km prologue TT at the Tour of Germany, Rowe’s teammate Pavel Sivakov said that missing out on the Spanish grand tour was a “big blow”, especially after spending almost two months at altitude this summer preparing for the race, along with a further four weeks training and racing with what he assumed was the Vuelta squad.
The 26-year-old announced at the beginning of the month that, after six years with the British squad, he will be leaving to join UAE Team Emirates for 2024, one of a number of big-name riders heading out the Ineos exit door this winter, including Tao Geoghegan Hart, Ben Tulett, and Dani Martinez, while the future of promising Spaniard Carlos Rodríguez hangs in the balance.
Meanwhile, rumours continue to persist concerning a merger between the team and Soudal-Quick Step, a momentous move that, if true, would see Remco Evenepoel spearhead the new squad’s GC challenge at the grand tours, and help revitalise an outfit that has been in transition mode for a few seasons now after the heady successes of the 2010s.
It’s perhaps fair to say that, despite GC wins at the Tour of Poland, Tour of the Alps, and the Vuelta a Burgos, the departing Sivakov hasn’t quite lived up to the admittedly lofty expectations placed upon him since turning pro with the then-Team Sky in 2019.
And this month’s Vuelta snub has only underlined, in his eyes, his status as just a “pawn” in the Ineos game.
“We will say that I had a big blow last week,” he told L'Équipe yesterday. “I was told that I was not going to do the Vuelta, it was really difficult. I spent a month and a half at altitude this summer and three weeks with the Vuelta squad. We then all went together to the Tour of Poland. It went well, very well indeed.
“Afterwards, I went straight back to altitude to prepare this Vuelta. I think I was in the best condition of my season, in my opinion I was even better than before the Giro, and then there you go...
“I got a phone call telling me it wasn’t going to happen. It was complicated. I’ve been on the team for six years, everyone knows I'm leaving, but that’s cycling.
“We’re just numbers, pawns. That’s kind of how I see it. It makes us realise that the ‘management’ sometimes has to make difficult decisions. I was shot at the time, but I have since pulled myself together. I want to take advantage of all the work that has been done this summer by trying to do something by the end of the season.”
