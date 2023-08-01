Can the Cycling World Championships help “clean up” Glasgow?; AG2R Citroën rider sanctioned by UCI after tramadol positive; Lotto Dstny team bus gets stuck before stage + more on the live blog

A neo-pro from AG2R Citroën has followed in the rather dubious wheel tracks of Nairo Quintana, after blood tests revealed the presence of the banned painkiller tramadol during the Giro d’Italia.

22-year-old French rider Alex Baudin, who turned pro with AG2R Citroën at the start of 2023, spent two days in the breakaway at the Giro, his debut grand tour, finishing tenth on the stage to Rivoli, and secured a top 30 placing at the Clásica de San Sebastián at the weekend.

Baudin tries to hold the wheel of Giro sensation Derek Gee on the way to Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, Baudin’s results from the Giro have now been rendered null and void, after two dried blood samples contained tramadol, the painkiller banned in-competition by the UCI due to its dangerous side-effects.

Nevertheless, just like Quintana, who tested positive for tramadol at last year’s Tour de France, losing his sixth place on GC, Baudin’s positive does not equate to an anti-doping violation and he can continue to race, as the use of tramadol falls under the UCI’s Medical Rules and because it’s the 22-year-old’s first infraction (though, unlike the currently exiled Quintana, Baudin is also likely to retain his spot on the French team).

> Nairo Quintana sanctioned by UCI for Tour de France tramadol infringement

A statement from the world governing body noted that Baudin has been “sanctioned for an infringement of the in-competition ban on using tramadol... with the aim of protecting the safety and health of riders in view of the side-effects of this substance”.

The statement continued: “The analyses of two dried blood samples provided by the rider on 24 May on the 17th stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites. In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, and after a thorough examination of the case, the rider is disqualified from the 2023 Giro d’Italia. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days.”

The UCI added that 64 dried blood samples were collected during the Giro d’Italia as part of its tramadol programme, equating to just over three riders a stage.