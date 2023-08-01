Support road.cc

Live blog

Can the Cycling World Championships help “clean up” Glasgow?; AG2R Citroën rider sanctioned by UCI after tramadol positive; Lotto Dstny team bus gets stuck before stage + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, apparently it’s August already, and Ryan Mallon is back with more cycling news and views on the live blog
Tue, Aug 01, 2023 09:45
Magnus White (USA Cycling/Instagram)
10:24
Magnus White (USA Cycling/Instagram)
Update: Promising teenage cyclist was killed after being hit from behind by motorist while riding on hard shoulder

More details have now been released about the death of a promising 17-year-old cyclist who was due to represent the United States at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland next week.

Law enforcement in Colorado confirmed that Magnus White was hit from behind by a motorist as he used the hard shoulder of a highway popular with local riders.

USA Cycling had, on Sunday, first announced the tragic news, saying that White had died after being “struck by a car” while he was cycling near his home in Boulder, Colorado.

Yesterday, Gabriel Moltrer, a trooper from the Colorado State Patrol, released more details, confirming that the incident took place at around 12.30pm on Saturday as White rode along the north-south stretch of Highway 119 between Boulder and Longmont. It has been reported the route is so popular with bike riders there has been talk of building a separate bike lane.

In the absence of such infrastructure, White was instead riding on the southbound hard shoulder of the highway when he was hit from behind by the driver of a Toyota Matrix. The authorities say there is no indication that drugs, alcohol or excessive speed were involved.

Magnus White (GoFundMe)

Read more: > Promising teenage cyclist killed after being hit by driver just days before World Championships

09:59
Only in America…
09:28
AG2R Citroën rider sanctioned by UCI after tramadol positive

A neo-pro from AG2R Citroën has followed in the rather dubious wheel tracks of Nairo Quintana, after blood tests revealed the presence of the banned painkiller tramadol during the Giro d’Italia.

22-year-old French rider Alex Baudin, who turned pro with AG2R Citroën at the start of 2023, spent two days in the breakaway at the Giro, his debut grand tour, finishing tenth on the stage to Rivoli, and secured a top 30 placing at the Clásica de San Sebastián at the weekend.

Derek Gee and Alex Baudin, stage 19, 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Baudin tries to hold the wheel of Giro sensation Derek Gee on the way to Tre Cime di Lavaredo (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

However, Baudin’s results from the Giro have now been rendered null and void, after two dried blood samples contained tramadol, the painkiller banned in-competition by the UCI due to its dangerous side-effects.

Nevertheless, just like Quintana, who tested positive for tramadol at last year’s Tour de France, losing his sixth place on GC, Baudin’s positive does not equate to an anti-doping violation and he can continue to race, as the use of tramadol falls under the UCI’s Medical Rules and because it’s the 22-year-old’s first infraction (though, unlike the currently exiled Quintana, Baudin is also likely to retain his spot on the French team).

> Nairo Quintana sanctioned by UCI for Tour de France tramadol infringement

A statement from the world governing body noted that Baudin has been “sanctioned for an infringement of the in-competition ban on using tramadol... with the aim of protecting the safety and health of riders in view of the side-effects of this substance”.

The statement continued: “The analyses of two dried blood samples provided by the rider on 24 May on the 17th stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites. In accordance with the UCI Medical Rules, and after a thorough examination of the case, the rider is disqualified from the 2023 Giro d’Italia. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days.”

The UCI added that 64 dried blood samples were collected during the Giro d’Italia as part of its tramadol programme, equating to just over three riders a stage.

08:45
“You can’t park there”: Team building, Lotto Dstny style

It’s been a while (over a year, in fact) since we were last treated to the sight of a pro cycling team bus marooned near the start of a stage after its driver misjudged a turn.

At last year’s Tour de France, it was EF Education-EasyPost’s team coach which channelled its inner Orica-GreenEdge by getting itself stuck at the entrance to the stage start in Morzine, blocking access for other team vehicles and forcing several riders to carry their kit by bike (the horror!) to the neutralised zone.

And then, yesterday morning, at the start of stage three of the Tour of Poland in Wałbrzych, Lotto-Dstny’s (or Dynasty, as Sean Kelly insisted on calling the Belgian team during the Tour) bus driver suffered the same fate, forcing the squad’s riders into some pre-stage weight training:

Lotto Dysnty bus gets stuck at start of Tour of Poland stage (Thomas De Gendt, Twitter)

“Best team building we ever did,” Lotto veteran Thomas De Gendt tweeted last night, alongside the photo of the team’s chaotic retrieval mission, prompting a few very obvious jokes from fans:

And in case you were wondering whether the bus is still stuck on a random road in the south of Poland…

Great work, lads.

08:08
Chris Hoy at Glasgow world championships 100 days to go event (Calire Woodward-Nutt, Twitter)
Can the Cycling World Championships help “clean up” Glasgow?

A big cycling event like the world championships (two days to go – places, people, places!) can act as an inspiration for those lucky enough to witness it while standing by the roadside, or at the track, or on the mountain bike course.

It can inspire the future stars of the sport, or even just nudge some spectators to ride their bike more often, to work or to the shops. It could even inspire some local authorities to prioritise cycling infrastructure, making the roads safer for all types of cyclists, and not just pros.

But can the cycling world championships help “clean up” a city, Batman-style?

Well, that was the question posed this morning by Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, who reckons the upcoming, multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland has the potential to rejuvenate Glasgow, after years of cuts, he claims, have left the city centre looking “dirty and dilapidated”.

Following yesterday’s report that some locals are furious about the “selective” pothole repairs being made in the centre of Glasgow, in time for the road races, Sweeney said that the city is currently going through “managed decline”.

Glasgow pothole repairs before World Championships (@GrahamFiges/Twitter)

> Anger as "dangerous" potholes repaired on World Championships route while other roads nearby remain "abysmal"

“You need to be delusional not to recognise the challenges here,” the Glasgow MSP has told the BBC.

“It’s obvious to anyone who has lived in Glasgow for an extended period of time that the city has seen better days. As someone who loves this city passionately, I’m frustrated by it.

“Let’s get ourselves together and work collaboratively – to be honest about the scale of the challenges and fix it.”

However, Sweeney’s claims have been rejected by Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

“I’m always concerned when Glaswegians feel the city is not putting on its best face but it’s an area we have invested a lot in,” the SNP politician said.

“We have deep-clean teams who we have put in place over the past couple of years, who go around every part of the city. I don’t think the city centre, as a whole, is a dirty place. I think Glasgow measures up to pretty much any city. But ultimately litter is caused by people and we’ve all got a responsibility here – it’s not the council that’s dropping litter.”

Aitken added that the council has recently doubled the budget to fix Glasgow’s roads, though she dismissed suggestions that Lotte Kopecky, Tadej Pogačar, and co are getting priority.

“I can understand why people might think that’s the case but I can absolutely assure them that it is not the case,” she said. “There’s a programme of resurfacing which is right across the city.”

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

