Can the Cycling World Championships help “clean up” Glasgow?; AG2R Citroën rider sanctioned by UCI after tramadol positive; Lotto Dstny team bus gets stuck before stage + more on the live blog

A big cycling event like the world championships (two days to go – places, people, places!) can act as an inspiration for those lucky enough to witness it while standing by the roadside, or at the track, or on the mountain bike course.
It can inspire the future stars of the sport, or even just nudge some spectators to ride their bike more often, to work or to the shops. It could even inspire some local authorities to prioritise cycling infrastructure, making the roads safer for all types of cyclists, and not just pros.
But can the cycling world championships help “clean up” a city, Batman-style?
Well, that was the question posed this morning by Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, who reckons the upcoming, multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland has the potential to rejuvenate Glasgow, after years of cuts, he claims, have left the city centre looking “dirty and dilapidated”.
Following yesterday’s report that some locals are furious about the “selective” pothole repairs being made in the centre of Glasgow, in time for the road races, Sweeney said that the city is currently going through “managed decline”.
> Anger as "dangerous" potholes repaired on World Championships route while other roads nearby remain "abysmal"
“You need to be delusional not to recognise the challenges here,” the Glasgow MSP has told the BBC.
“It’s obvious to anyone who has lived in Glasgow for an extended period of time that the city has seen better days. As someone who loves this city passionately, I’m frustrated by it.
“Let’s get ourselves together and work collaboratively – to be honest about the scale of the challenges and fix it.”
However, Sweeney’s claims have been rejected by Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.
“I’m always concerned when Glaswegians feel the city is not putting on its best face but it’s an area we have invested a lot in,” the SNP politician said.
“We have deep-clean teams who we have put in place over the past couple of years, who go around every part of the city. I don’t think the city centre, as a whole, is a dirty place. I think Glasgow measures up to pretty much any city. But ultimately litter is caused by people and we’ve all got a responsibility here – it’s not the council that’s dropping litter.”
Aitken added that the council has recently doubled the budget to fix Glasgow’s roads, though she dismissed suggestions that Lotte Kopecky, Tadej Pogačar, and co are getting priority.
“I can understand why people might think that’s the case but I can absolutely assure them that it is not the case,” she said. “There’s a programme of resurfacing which is right across the city.”
