“That’s how this idiot wastes our money”: Bike companies face backlash over ULEZ offers; Luke Rowe “f***ing gutted” to miss out on Vuelta; James Corden’s shoddy bike parking; Thomas Gloag hit by motorist; More useless bike racks + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday, and Ryan Mallon is here with more news and views on the live blog. And I promise there’ll be no more references to loopholes, or anything like that (maybe)
Tue, Aug 22, 2023 09:47
“That’s how this idiot wastes our money”: Bike companies face backlash over ULEZ offers; Luke Rowe “f***ing gutted” to miss out on Vuelta; James Corden’s shoddy bike parking; Thomas Gloag hit by motorist; More useless bike racks + more on the live blogBrompton ULEZ advert
12:33
ULEZ signs - Licensed CC BY 2.0 by Matt Brown on Flickr
“That’s how this idiot wastes our money”: Bike companies face backlash over ULEZ offers

With the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) set to come into force this time next week, a number of cycle companies have already begun to capitalise on the new regulations by offering those with non-compliant vehicles special offers on their bikes – a marketing campaign that hasn’t gone down well with motorists who believe that the scheme is simply a way to force them out of their cars.

Brompton ULEZ advert

Folding bike brand Brompton are one of the companies who have responded to the ULEZ expansion by partnering with Transport for London to offer people living within the zone 10 percent off one of their C Line models as part of mayor Sadiq Khan’s scrappage scheme.

Meanwhile, Dutch bike subscription company Swapfiets are running a special one-off introductory discount on their e-bikes, which the brand says will offer “savvy and sustainable Londoners the chance to bypass the new £12.50 daily ULEZ charge and cruise into work on an e-bike instead”.

> "Upholding ULEZ good news for all cyclists": Cycling groups welcome High Court ruling ULEZ expansion as lawful

However, the offers haven’t gone down well with some living in the soon-to-be-expanded ULEZ zone.

“Khan is contributing 10 percent of the cost of a Brompton to anybody who lives in the extended ULEZ zone,” wrote one Londoner on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “These bikes range between £1,400 and £3,500. That’s how this idiot wastes our money.”

“That won’t help Arthur and Ethel much with their weekly shop,” agreed Mark.

“How many cyclists do you see around here, other than the Lycra weekend hobby cyclists? Hardly any,” another said. “Point is Khan doesn’t understand that and is prepared to spend our money on unlimited Brompton discounts.”

Stop ULEZ protest, London, 29 January 2023 (The Havering Daily)

> Whose ULEZ is it anyway? Political chicanery as clean air zone set to expand to outer London

What do you think? Are Brompton and Swapfiets’ offers an example of some savvy marketing? Will offers like these incentivise those impacted by ULEZ to ditch four wheels for two?

Or are these companies barking up the wrong tree? Have those Londoners open to cycling around the city already made the switch? And does this kind of messaging only add fuel to the fire of the shouty few who think it’s all a big conspiracy to change their way of life?

Let us know in the comments…

08:07
Luke Rowe, 2023 British national road race championships (Zac Williams/SWPix.com)
“I’ve gone all in for this Vuelta, and I didn’t make the cut”: Luke Rowe “pretty f***ing gutted” to miss out on Vuelta selection

Luke Rowe has revealed that he’s “pretty f***ing gutted” to not be shepherding fellow Welshman and podcast co-host Geraint Thomas around Spain for the next few weeks, after missing out on selection for the Ineos Grenadiers’ Vuelta a España, which starts on Saturday in Barcelona.

Thomas will instead attempt to avenge his last-gasp Giro d’Italia defeat at the hands of Primož Roglič in the company of Egan Bernal, Filippo Ganna, Thymen Arensman, Laurens De Plus, Jonathan Castroviejo, Omar Fraile, and Kim Heiduk.

Rowe’s snub means that the 33-year-old will miss out on riding a grand tour during a season for the first time since 2012, his neo-pro year at the then-Team Sky.

Since then, the Welsh road captain has been a key component of five Tour de France wins for the British team, including compatriot Thomas’ victory in 2018 (2023 also marked the first time since 2014 that Rowe wasn’t selected for the Tour).

Speaking to co-host Thomas on their Watts Occurring podcast, Rowe was typically forthcoming about his feelings concerning the team’s decision to snub him for the Vuelta, a race he says he’d been targeting for four months – a preparation process that even prompted him to recently shave his head (marginal gains, innit?).

“I’ll tell you what’s not occurring – me joining you on a lap of Spain, mate,” he told Thomas on the podcast.

“I’ve gone all in for this Vuelta, and I didn’t make the cut. If I’m honest, I’m pretty f***ing gutted, actually. For the last four months, it’s been all towards this. I’ve raced, done some nice races, I’ve trained really well, and all the signs were pointing in the right direction.

“But maybe it’s a bit my naivety, really, that I thought I was more in the door than I really was.”

He continued: “When they called me, your first reaction is, ‘Oh for f***’s sake’, and a bit of anger. I just said to [my wife] Cath, ‘I’m going to go to the fridge and open a bottle of wine and I’m going to drink it’ – well, with her, I wasn’t going to drink the whole thing. Then I’m going to go out on the town, and I’m going to send it. I got home in the early hours of the morning, had a hangover day, and the next afternoon, I was like, ‘Right that’s it now. That’s done. Get on with it now.’”

“You have setbacks in life and in sport, don’t you? I think what you have to remember is, it’s a bike race. Let’s keep things in context. But that being said, a career is full of highs and lows. You can be going really well, looking forward to great things, and then the next moment told you can’t do those great things and you can’t go on that mission.

“Deep down, it’s pretty gutting, and it does hurt not to make the cut. But, you know, they’ve got eight great blokes there.”

15:38
Bike hangars look like “pigsties” and are “discriminatory to the disabled”, disgruntled residents claim

Another day, another complaint about bike hangars…

Oxford bike hangar (@ReconnectingOx/Twitter)

> Bike hangars look like “pigsties” and are “discriminatory to the disabled”, disgruntled residents claim 

15:22
Cyclist closes down one motorway lane after being spotted on M60 between Bolton and Bury

It feels like ages since a cyclist was spotted riding on a motorway, but that sensible streak came to an end last week, when a foolhardy rider was seen on the M60 between Bolton and Bury, causing one lane to temporarily close.

The cyclist was seen riding between the junctions of Clifton Interchange and Whitefield Interchange on August 15, the Bolton News reports.

He was soon accompanied off the motorway by a National Highways traffic officer, with one lane closed to ensure his safety. The traffic officer then spent some time advising the man about the Highway Code.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Safety remains our priority at National Highways and we would like to remind people to familiarise themselves with the law to ensure they keep themselves safe.”

14:58
What, more riders?! Lidl-Trek establishes development team

Just when you thought Lidl-Trek couldn’t possibly announce the signing of yet another rider for 2024, the US-based team goes and unveils eight – eight! – new signings, as part of the squad’s new development programme for young riders.

Yep, as the Lidl revolution of the longstanding Trek setup continues at pace, the new development team – earmarked by the supermarket chain as one of its biggest priorities when it came on board – aims to “ring in some of the most promising young riders in the world and raise them under a patient, guiding hand at second- and third-tier events”.

The team will be managed by the team’s former Basque rider Markel Irizar, and among its eight original riders includes Irish prospect Liam O’Brien, Belgian Axandre Van Petegem (the son of Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner Peter), and European elimination champion Tim Torn Teutenberg, the son of former pro Lars, nephew of Flanders winner Ina-Yoko, and brother of Ceratizit rider Lea Lin.

So, they’re not short of pedigree, anyway…

14:14
“Stoking cyclist hate will get him more publicity”
driver on phone - via cycling mikey.PNG

> CyclingMikey hits back at Mr Loophole’s latest attack on “snitch society” camera cyclists

Ah, damn it! I promised I wouldn’t mention The Lawyer Who Must Not Be Named on today’s blog… But there’s always tomorrow, right? Now, what’s Jeremy Vine up to?

13:56
Lotto Dstny confirms Allan Davis departure

Lotto Dstny have confirmed that Allan Davis – the Australian sprinter-turned-sports director accused of sending numerous women unwanted messages and images online – has been let go by the Belgian team, after reports of his current employment status spread throughout the cycling world this morning.

Lotto Dstny said in a statement:

Allan Davis is no longer employed at Lotto Dstny. The collaboration with the Australian sports director was recently terminated.

Just before the Tour de France, Davis was hit by a personal affair. The team decided not to take him to the Tour to keep the peace, but did start an internal investigation into accusations regarding transgressive behaviour.

“Without going into details, it has been decided to stop the collaboration with Allan,” says CEO Stephane Heulot. “Lotto Dstny has its own values and standards which we apply in our daily work and in the team. We have a line that we do not deviate from and we require our employees to adhere to it. We prioritise the well-being and integrity of our team and a further collaboration was therefore impossible.”

In the meantime, the other sports directors are taking over Allan Davis’ duties and a solution is being sought for next season.

Neither the team nor its employees will make any further comments on this statement.

Ah, the old ‘hit by a personal affair’ chestnut. Just like being struck by a wayward golf ball, isn’t it?

Read more: > Lotto Dstny sports director Allan Davis fired after sending “inappropriate” messages to women

13:17
Toon Aerts, 2021 world cyclocross championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
“The presumption of innocence simply doesn’t exist here”: Toon Aerts flips the UCI “a big and heartfelt middle finger” after doping ban

Belgian cyclocross star Toon Aerts, who earlier this week received a two-year doping ban after testing positive for the testosterone-boosting drug Letrozole, has launched a scathing critique of the UCI’s handling of his case, including sending the governing body a “big and heartfelt middle finger”.

The 29-year-old, a leading figure on the cyclocross circuit for much of the past decade, failed an out-of-competition test for Letrozole in January 2022, a week and half before he finished sixth at the cyclocross world championships in Fayeteville, Arkansas, won by Tom Pidcock.

On Friday, after a lengthy investigation, the UCI suspended him for two years, backdated to February 2022 (meaning he will miss the coming ‘cross season), and stripped him of any results obtained between 19 January and 5 February 2022.

Toon Aerts press conference 29 December 2022 (screengrab via Sporza)

> Toon Aerts set to receive two-year ban for positive anti-doping test

The substance Aerts tested positive for, Letrozole, is primarily used to block oestrogen during the treatment of breast cancer, but can be used in a sporting context to help boost the production of testosterone. It is regarded by the UCI as a specified substance, meaning it does not come with an automatic provisional suspension, though Aerts decided to suspend himself while he prepared his defence.

Despite claiming that he was a victim of contamination through a food supplement, the UCI ruled that “after a thorough examination of the case, including several expert reports submitted by the Belgian rider, the Tribunal considered that Toon Aerts had failed to establish how the prohibited substance entered his body.”

In a statement released last night, Aerts lambasted the governing body and its treatment of “flesh-and-blood people”.

“1.5 years I had to wait for this final verdict,” he said. “I may have typed in the word Letrozole on Google 5,000 times during this period… hoping to find the missing piece of the puzzle. But we didn’t find it. Now where on earth did it come from? I still don’t know exactly how this got into my body. But I can’t blame myself. I threw thousands of euros at it, visited several universities, had several reports written by experts… and in the meantime I just kept running, cycling, and teaching.

“Never was I invited by the UCI or given the chance to speak to anyone physically. Everything was via email or registered mail. We were always bound by tight deadlines to reply within a few days, which often included holidays. But on the other hand, we always had to wait weeks, sometimes months, before we could receive anything back.

“Waiting, waiting, waiting… I think they sometimes forget that riders are also just flesh-and-blood people.”

Toon Aerts, 2021 world cyclocross championships (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

He continued: “It has also become clear to me over the past few months that the ‘presumption of innocence’ simply doesn’t exist here. I thought this was a basic right… We tried to explain everything we knew ourselves as transparently as possible and to substantiate it scientifically. This showed with 100 percent certainty that I am not a conscious doping user. You then at least hope for common sense from the people on the other side… But there just isn’t any. The legal framework is sacred.

“I never took doping and ever even considered it. After a year and a half in a legal tug-of-war, now portrayed as a cheater. Along with my entire family and surrounds suddenly labelled losers. It hurts and it doesn’t feel right.

“Well here UCI, a bit and heartfelt middle finger! You could have made us the happiest people on earth… But who is Toon Aerts in the big circus of cycling?”

> “It’s like being wrongly put in prison for murder”: Canyon-SRAM’s Shari Bossuyt protests innocence following doping positive

Aerts concluded by referencing the case of fellow Belgian rider Shari Bossuyt, who also tested positive for Letrozole in June, and who is currently suspended by her Canyon-Sram team as the investigation into her case continues. Like Aerts, the 22-year-old claims she is a victim of contamination.

“I only hope my case rings a bell with everyone,” he wrote, “because I am holding my heart for riders and athletes who may go through exactly the same thing. My heart is bleeding for Shari who is in the same situation.”

Aerts also confirmed he will “definitely be back” racing when his suspension ends on 16 February next year.

11:52
No Vuelta this year, but at least Rowe’s GCN poster boy status remains intact
11:26
And on the subject of James Corden…

I couldn’t possibly include a live blog story about ol’ Smithy without referring to one of my favourite ever tweets (or Xs, whatever) from back last year, when everyone was regaling us with their very true experiences of the much-maligned comedy actor:

Classic Corden. 

10:54
James Corden (screenshot The Sun video)
And the newest ambassador for Lime Bikes is… Oh, dear God: Everyone’s favourite celebrity James Corden receives telling off for leaving hire bike outside restaurant

The Lime cycle hire scheme has come in for criticism in recent months, after residents in the west London borough of Hounslow claimed that the ubiquitous green and white e-bikes were “deliberately” being left in “dangerous places”, and that it was only a matter of time before “somebody gets killed”.

So, in a PR coup that I’m sure will delight the company’s execs, everyone’s favourite celebrity James Corden found himself this week receiving a ticking off from the door man of a Mayfair restaurant, after the universally loved and not at all widely ridiculed comedian and actor parked one of the Lime bikes on the pavement outside the fancy establishment.

According to the Mirror, the doorman – who was “having none of it”, apparently – picked the bike up and handed it back to the Gavin and Stacey star, who rode off looking for a “more suitable” place to park the hire bike.

But, the newspaper noted, he “remained in high spirits”. Which I’m sure we’re all relieved to hear.

His shoddy Lime parking isn’t the first time, remarkably, that Corden has made headlines while riding a hire bike in London.

Last July, the host of the Late Late Show (the American version, not the Irish one where Stephen Roche was asked about doping back in the early 90s, I’m reliably informed) was left “fuming” after a cyclist “darted across the road” and knocked him off his Santander Cycles hire bike.

Corden has also long been a strong advocate for cycling and improved cycling infrastructure, even dedicating a segment of his show back in 2015 to criticise opponents of bike lanes in a Californian city.

Corden joked that Coronado was in “crisis” and “being ravaged... by bike lanes”. Following a short video piece which told viewers that in Coronado 70 percent of school students walk or cycle to school, Corden sarcastically commented: “What a truly horrifying place to live”.

“It looks like utopia, but there are actually people who have a problem with the number of bike lanes [...] it’s ridiculous. Who are these people? Who could possibly have a problem with bike lanes? Well, it’s the same people who always have a problem — rich, old, white ladies...”

Well, I suppose you can’t choose the people who are on your side, can you?

10:21
Allan Davis, 2009 Tour Down Under
Lotto Dstny sports director Allan Davis fired after inappropriate messages to women

Following his removal from Lotto Dstny’s Tour de France staff when the reports of unwanted messages and photos came to light, Davis was reportedly let go by the Belgian team on 10th August, three days after another woman wrote to both Lotto Dstny and the UCI with further allegations of inappropriate online behaviour by the retired Australian sprinter, a source told road.cc.

Read more: > Lotto Dstny sports director Allan Davis fired after inappropriate messages to women

09:58
Lidl-Trek keep it coming with the weird T-shirt announcements

I’m not going to lie, Lidl-Trek’s obsession with horrible, Photoshopped T-shirt-based transfer announcements has kept me going through the post-worlds malaise…

And it’s safe to say their social media team is showing no signs of slowing down with their Vuelta line-up news:

Though I feel like Julien Bernard’s image will haunt my dreams tonight…

09:28
Edinburgh: “Our cycle parking facilities are useless”… Brighton: “Hold my extremely light, easily unscrewed bike rack”

It turns out that Edinburgh isn’t the only place where cyclists have spotted some, ahem, clear issues with their cycle parking facilities.

> “They are supposed to keep bikes safe”: Councillor disappointed at “extremely light” cycle racks leading to bike thefts

Brighton’s bike racks also appear to match the ‘can be easily removed’ brief seemingly favoured by councils recently…

As Luke put it in the replies: “Why do these bloody cyclists insist on locking their bikes to the cast iron and concreted-in prom railings, and not the hollow tubed, bolted down Sheffield stands provided?”

Why indeed…

08:48
Thomas Gloag, 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Up-and-coming British pro Thomas Gloag injured after being hit by motorist during training ride

After a stellar, almost whirlwind start to life as a pro, promising young British rider Thomas Gloag’s end-of-season has unfortunately been derailed thanks to a collision with a motorist while out training this week.

The Jumbo-Visma rider was struck by the driver during a training ride, suffering a knee injury, the Dutch team announced in a short statement this morning. The injuries sustained in the crash required Gloag to undergo surgery, and he will “now focus on his recovery and next season”.

> Belgian pro cyclist placed in coma undergoes spinal surgery after training crash

The collision with the motorist brings an abrupt and untimely end to a promising first year in the pro peloton for Gloag, who only started racing late into his teenage years.

The 21-year-old from East Dulwich turned pro with Jumbo-Visma this year after impressing as a stagiaire for the Dutch outfit last autumn. He immediately proved his worth at the highest level, taking sixth overall and second a stage of the Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana, before taking another top ten on Jebel Jais, the key summit finish of the UAE Tour, finishing on the same time as Remco Evenepoel and Adam Yates.

Thomas Gloag, Sepp Kuss, and Primož Roglič, 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Riding on the wheel of team leader Roglič at his first ever Giro (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

After another encouraging top ten on a summit finish at the Tour de Romandie – which helped secure him 11th overall – Gloag was drafted in as a last-minute replacement for the Giro d’Italia after injury and illness struck Jumbo-Visma’s squad just before the Corsa Rosa. And Gloag didn’t disappoint on his surprise maiden grand tour either, helping Primož Roglič in the mountains on his way to a last-gasp victory over Geraint Thomas.

After his mammoth lap of Italy, the youngster returned to action at last month’s Clásica San Sebastián, but now appears set to miss the rest of the season. Rest up, Thomas!

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

