“If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Council slams government’s “joke” approach to cycling infrastructure; Mads Pedersen calls Jasper Philipsen “a real a**hole”; Bike stand horseplay + more on the live blog

Yep, the world championships may have kept silly season at bay for a few weeks, but it’s that time of the year again, folks, when random emails pop into our inbox promising golden content to help us get through the long slog of the summer holidays.

And the latest one, from retailer Go Outdoors, is bound to get some of you talking…

Go Outdoors enlisted a team of outdoor “experts” to analyse hundreds of cycling-related playlists on Spotify (also known to most real music fans as the devil, but I digress) to identify the top ten songs to listen to while riding your bike.

And, according to the study (yep, they’re calling these things studies now), here’s the ‘Ultimate Cycling Playlist’:

Hmm… I suppose we should be glad that the overtly obvious choices like Queen’s Bicycle Race (written as Freddie watched the Tour de France pass his house, don’t you know? Oh you did? Okay…) missed out, though I reckon Kraftwerk’s electronic banger ‘Tour de France’ should have been in there somewhere.

Anyway, back to the actual list. road.cc favourite Simon MacMichael, always in tune with the latest music fads, was at least happy with the number one spot.

“Blinding Lights immediately took me to an evening ride along the wide (but at that time of night, deserted) Thames Path between Wandsworth and Putney as I happily threw my bike round the corners. Bliss,” he says, evoking the nostalgia and sense of transportation music can provide for cyclists, like the madeleine offers to the narrator of Marcel Proust’s epic À la recherche du temps perdu.

Though Simon – who still subscribes to the erroneously titled Spotify playlist ‘On The Bus with Team Sky: Constantly Updated’ (but not updated enough to change the team name, apparently) – also made the rather less artful case for the Kaiser Chiefs’ noughties classic I Predict a Riot to be included.

That’s mostly thanks to hearing it blaring out from the British team’s bus outside the Castello Sforzesco at the start of Milan-San Remo in 2012, before a proper cycling riot ensued on the climb of La Manie in a successful bid to ditch world champion Mark Cavendish before the finale of La Primavera.

The person in charge of the playlist at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, meanwhile, will be pleased to learn that Aussie/Scot hard rockers AC/DC make not one but two appearances in the top five of the playlist (to account for both the Bon and Brian eras, presumably), courtesy of Highway to Hell and that perennial roadside race favourite Thunderstruck.

Any excuse to use this image again…

Though, to be fair to the trackside DJ at the world championships, he wasn’t afraid to throw in a few obscure Acca Dacca album tracks to keep the crowd on their toes. Who needs Back in Black and Whole Lotta Rosie when you’ve got Fire Your Guns and If You Dare? (I must admit, even as a lifelong AC/DC fan, I initially struggled to place that closer off 1990’s The Razor’s Edge when it boomed across the track during the men’s Madison race).

As for the rest of the tracks in Go Outdoors’ Top Ten, I’ll let you make your own mind up… (Like if you’re going to pick Eminem, who’s picking that one? Never heard of it.)

Besides cycling, the ‘study’ also identified the most popular songs on playlists for other outdoor activities, including fishing – where the track When It Rains It Pours by country and western star Luke Combs came out top, followed by the perhaps optimistic Buy Me a Boat by Chris Janson.

No prizes whatsoever for guessing that the Beach Boys and their 1963 hit Surfin’ USA topped the playlist for, that’s right, surfing (Brian May will be even more fuming about the cycling picks now).

Go Outdoors also revealed that of the seven activities for which it researched playlists, cycling proved to be the most energetic, with songs coming in at an average of 128 beats per minute, ahead of surfing at 125 beats per minute, and even ahead of the notoriously adrenaline-pumping sport of fishing, at 124 beats.

Of course, creating cycling playlists also raises the divisive topic of listening to music while riding your bike, which ranks up there in the contentious stakes with wearing a helmet.

A survey in 2020 found that two thirds of road users in the UK wanted people riding bikes to be banned from wearing headphones, with road safety charity IAM RoadSmart describing listening to music as “the ultimate distraction.”

In 2018, a study from the Netherlands found that wearing headphones while riding “negatively affects perception of sounds crucial for safe cycling.”

Meanwhile, in November 2013, the government rejected a call from then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, to ban people from listening to music through headphones while riding bikes, which he made after six cyclists were killed on the city’s roads that month – even though there was no suggestion that using headphones had been a factor in any of those fatal crashes.

However, despite the debate over what is of course a matter of personal preference, some cyclists have pointed out over the years that there have been no similar calls to ban music being played in motor vehicles.

After studying Go Outdoors’ attempt to distil the musical essence of cyclists in the UK (although if that’s the case, I’m slightly worried for us all), do you have your own cycling playlist?

If so, feel free to share it in the comments below. Don’t worry, we won’t judge you. Okay, maybe I will…