"Poor countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany?": Chris Boardman leads the way as cyclists school David Frost on claim rich countries don't use bikes; Irn-Bru paint job steals the show ahead of World Championships + more on the live blog

David Frost, eh? That's a name I'd gone without hearing for a glorious forgetful spell, until now... Boris Johnson's former chief negotiator for exiting the European Union, who later served in the same PM's cabinet in a role created just for him (that was abolished on his departure) has today got more than a few people questioning if he's ever even travelled to the continent he was negotiating our exit from...

It's not a 'problem', it's a good thing. In poorer countries people depend on public transport & bikes. When they get richer they want cars because they bring freedom. Public transport will *never* be good enough for a free people to move around on. https://t.co/4dtYH0iMjW — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) August 1, 2023

Who's going to tell him? Time for the 'Cycling Avengers' to assemble...

Poor countries like Holland, Denmark, Germany....?

This looks like freedom to me. https://t.co/0dUZVXcYqY pic.twitter.com/qTwMyImMtu — Chris Boardman (@Chris_Boardman) August 1, 2023

ITV commentator and cycling journalist Ned Boulting reckons: "Of course, as is quite often the case I fear, the truth is almost the perfect opposite of what you claim."

While CyclingMikey was keen to share the view from the Netherlands on Frost's comment: "I'm from the Netherlands, Frostie, and we're doing rather a lot better than the UK thanks. Part of that is because we don't waste as much on cars."

Jon Burke, fresh from schooling Nick Ferrari about LTNs live on LBC, was keen for some more...

If you truly believe this I suggest you take a gander at most of Europe where they are making massive changes to their transport systems to pull people out of car dependency. I'm sure this is because they're poor though. 😄 — Jon (@Jontafkasi) August 1, 2023

In fact, such was the response to Frost's thoughts, he got replies from people in... *deep breath*... the Netherlands, Barcelona, Ireland, Armenia, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Germany all united in replies calling 'rubbish'...