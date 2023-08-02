Support road.cc

Live blog

"Poor countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany?": Chris Boardman leads the way as cyclists school David Frost on claim rich countries don't use bikes; Irn-Bru paint job steals the show ahead of World Championships + more on the live blog

Join Dan Alexander for Wednesday's live blog round-up of everything worth knowing in the cycling world... plus the usual flood of less important stuff, of course...
Wed, Aug 02, 2023 09:18
18
"Poor countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany?": Chris Boardman leads the way as cyclists school David Frost on claim rich countries don't use bikes; Irn-Bru paint job steals the show ahead of World Championships + more on the live blogAmsterdam bike parking (CC licensed by Paul Frederickson via Flickr).jpg
07:56
"Poor countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany?": Chris Boardman leads the way as cyclists school David Frost on claim rich countries don't use bikes

David Frost, eh? That's a name I'd gone without hearing for a glorious forgetful spell, until now... Boris Johnson's former chief negotiator for exiting the European Union, who later served in the same PM's cabinet in a role created just for him (that was abolished on his departure) has today got more than a few people questioning if he's ever even travelled to the continent he was negotiating our exit from...

Who's going to tell him? Time for the 'Cycling Avengers' to assemble...

ITV commentator and cycling journalist Ned Boulting reckons: "Of course, as is quite often the case I fear, the truth is almost the perfect opposite of what you claim."

While CyclingMikey was keen to share the view from the Netherlands on Frost's comment: "I'm from the Netherlands, Frostie, and we're doing rather a lot better than the UK thanks. Part of that is because we don't waste as much on cars."

Jon Burke, fresh from schooling Nick Ferrari about LTNs live on LBC, was keen for some more...

In fact, such was the response to Frost's thoughts, he got replies from people in... *deep breath*... the Netherlands, Barcelona, Ireland, Armenia, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Germany all united in replies calling 'rubbish'... 

09:09
A Frosty response that conveniently avoids mention of bikes

Happy Wednesday, everyone... 

10:33
Potholes, road rash, stray dogs, bee stings, cracked rim... Transcontinental suffering
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jesko (@jesko_werthern)

Yesterday Christoph Strasser finished Transcontinental first having spent just 34 hours off his bike in nine days. Further back and this is the reality for the other riders, Jesko Werthern penning these words on his suffering...

Oh Albania, your roads might be the worst I've ever seen, but your people are ever so great. Every time I've done it, there was a point in the Transcontinental where I felt like the race was trying to break me. If you're stubborn enough to push through that point, you get rewarded. Today might have been that day.

The alarm goes and I cannot walk. The road rash burns like fire and makes me literally limp onto the bike after taking a painkiller and waiting another half hour. Pedalling works, most Albanian dogs are sleepy or scared, only a big one seriously chases me. In a small village the road bends downwards, a little girl waves at me from over a wall, I wave back and see the big bump in the road too late.

A badly timed bunny hop attempt, an audible crack, I look down and can immediately see that the wobble has increased. As long as it's rolling, no excuse to stop. Sketchy bridge just before CP3, bee sting, eggs with rice and onto the parcour. One happy rider found a backpack full of food.

A TCR off-road parcour is never easy, but doing that nursing a cracked rim, two seeing wounds, with barely functioning hands, while the thermometer shows 44 degrees (38 in the shadow, only there is not much shadow) and you get an experience that is definitely up there with the most insane things I've done.

It's all relative though. I meet a rider that has been walking for 41 kilometres with a failed tubeless system and Sara did the whole thing without food, because she lost her backpack... Maybe I didn't have such a bad day after all. 

10:11
LEJOAP: Retired vicar takes on Land's End to John O'Groats for fourth time

Full credit to Jo for the headline, superb stuff, and a proper feel-good news story for your Wednesday...

Peter Langford, an 89-year-old retired vicar from Suffolk is hoping to become the oldest man to cycle the famous 1,100-mile route. It will be his fourth time, having completed the challenge aged 75, 80 and 85, and he'll be raising money for two homelessness charities along the way...

"I'm getting more confident that I will actually be able to manage it," he told the BBC. "Devon and Cornwall are far, far, the hardest part of the whole route — much harder than Scotland — because the hills are so steep and you get them over and over again.

"'I've been doing about 120 miles a week but recently I thought I should do a few long rides together. Last week I did 50 miles on Monday and 50 miles on Tuesday and I felt perfectly alright afterwards."

Mr Langford will set off on 22 August, four days after his 90th birthday, hoping to finish a month later on 21 September.

"You achieve these things in your head — more than with your knees and if you're darned determined."

09:19
09:22
Irn-Bru paint job steals the show ahead of World Championships
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bex (@reca_becca)

10/10 for this paint job from Fatcreations near Chichester, ready to be used by Aimi Kenyon up in Scotland at the World Championships...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aimi (@aimi__kenyon)

08:51
Tech news: Details of the new Specialized Tarmac SL8 leaked; Money-no-object upgrades to create the ultimate featherweight bike; Demi Vollering's Tour de France-winning SL7

Loads of cool stuff up on the site at the minute from our tech team... 

2023 Specialized Tarmac SL8 leak - 1

> Specialized Tarmac SL8: leaked details of "the world's fastest race bike" appear online

The tip over to August means hill-climbing season is just around the corner, if you've found a winning lottery ticket down the back of the sofa here's what you could do to make the ultimate featherweight bike...

2023 lightest bike components

> The lightest road bike frames and components in the world — money-no-object upgrades to create the ultimate featherweight bike

And before we get all the weight and watt-saving claims from Spesh about the new SL8 it's worth remembering the SL7 is still doing alright... and by alright I mean being ridden to Tour de France victory by Demi Vollering...

2023 Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift Demi Vollering A.S.O.-Thomas Maheux - 1 (5)

> Check out the Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 that Demi Vollering rode to Tour de France Femmes victory

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

