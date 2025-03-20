"We have to buy this... for science": Cyclists in awe (and a bit scared) of £80 "handmade" auction bike found online that "the longer you look the weirder it gets", including bizarre "knee destroyer" cranks; TDF in UK reaction + more on the live blog

Brace yourselves, the good people of Reddit have found another online auction bike that's equal parts intriguing, equal parts absolutely terrifying.

We've been staring at it for most of the morning and are still not 100 per cent sure what we're looking at. As one Reddit user put it, "The longer you look the weirder it gets". The context is that this is up on Yahoo auctions in Japan so, naturally, we stuck a VPN on and went to have a look. The highest current bid is 16,000 Japanese Yen (£83) and the bidding ends just after 9pm tonight.

The seller explains: "A vintage homemade road bike. There is no manufacturer information and it is an old item, so please consider it as is. We would appreciate it if you could judge the condition from the images as much as possible. Everything in the photos is included. Please look at the photos and consider your purchase."

We shall try to judge it from the pictures, as asked, although something tells me there'll probably still be quite a few questions. That crankset is what got most people talking online, it quickly dubbed the 'Knee Destroyer 2000' or the bike that only goes down hills. A few intrigued people had suggestions, perhaps that it is "trying to emulate a running motion".

Someone else said: "Those few inventors attempting to change how cyclists pedal their bikes, in this case — an experimental prototype tested only on a closed track — some wanting to emulate walking or running, while trying to achieve higher speeds."

Another user commented: "My guess is to try to mimic running for a tri athlete who runs more than bikes. My guess also is it failed to improve anything for anybody. Unless maybe the user had a range of motion injury it helped with....which given it reduces how high up your knee comes, seems possible."

On the injury idea, someone else suggested they'd heard a story from a pro bike fitter who'd had to make some sort of modification that sounded a bit like this. "It was hard to imagine at the time as there were no pics," they said, but it was "for someone who had surgery on their knee, lost range of motion, and didn’t have enough bend in their knee to keep riding a bike".

The other big question people wanting answered was... how does it ride? We're going to guess not incredibly comfortably. Now there's an idea, perhaps we should make an 'investment' and see how Jamie goes on it for your YouTube-viewing pleasure?

One commenter said: "This thing is amazing, I'd absolutely watch a long form YouTube review of this as they break down every very important mod done and the dental work after hitting one pothole."

Another made the interesting point that it's been built with Dura-Ace rather than just whatever cheap groupset they could get their hands on, so obviously the "builder must be some kind of mad scientist genius with humongous quads"... it's only logical.

From the bars, to the "spaghetti rear end", random rear light (suggesting it's not just a track bike), Dura-Ace, that saddle, the rear derailleur cable routing straight through the frame, oh... and the frame and cranks... it certainly takes a lot of working out. Here's the link if anyone wants to put a bid down because, after all that, why wouldn't you want it? Comfort, practicality, financial and potential safety issues aside...