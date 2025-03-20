Support road.cc

Live blog

"We have to buy this... for science": Cyclists in awe (and a bit scared) of £80 "handmade" auction bike found online that "the longer you look the weirder it gets", including bizarre "knee destroyer" cranks; TDF in UK reaction + more on the live blog

Welcome back to the live blog everybody, Dan Alexander has wrestled the blog keyboard (we only have one, you see) off Ryan and will be bringing you all your updates on this very sunny Thursday
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 09:12
"We have to buy this... for science": Cyclists in awe (and a bit scared) of £80 "handmade" auction bike found online that "the longer you look the weirder it gets", including bizarre "knee destroyer" cranks; TDF in UK reaction + more on the live blogBizarre auction bike
08:50
"We have to buy this... for science": Cyclists in awe (and a bit scared) of £80 "handmade" auction bike found online that "the longer you look the weirder it gets", including bizarre "knee destroyer" cranks

Brace yourselves, the good people of Reddit have found another online auction bike that's equal parts intriguing, equal parts absolutely terrifying.

Bizarre auction bike

We've been staring at it for most of the morning and are still not 100 per cent sure what we're looking at. As one Reddit user put it, "The longer you look the weirder it gets". The context is that this is up on Yahoo auctions in Japan so, naturally, we stuck a VPN on and went to have a look. The highest current bid is 16,000 Japanese Yen (£83) and the bidding ends just after 9pm tonight.

Bizarre auction bike

The seller explains: "A vintage homemade road bike. There is no manufacturer information and it is an old item, so please consider it as is. We would appreciate it if you could judge the condition from the images as much as possible. Everything in the photos is included. Please look at the photos and consider your purchase."

We shall try to judge it from the pictures, as asked, although something tells me there'll probably still be quite a few questions. That crankset is what got most people talking online, it quickly dubbed the 'Knee Destroyer 2000' or the bike that only goes down hills. A few intrigued people had suggestions, perhaps that it is "trying to emulate a running motion".

Bizarre auction bike

Someone else said: "Those few inventors attempting to change how cyclists pedal their bikes, in this case — an experimental prototype tested only on a closed track — some wanting to emulate walking or running, while trying to achieve higher speeds."

Another user commented: "My guess is to try to mimic running for a tri athlete who runs more than bikes. My guess also is it failed to improve anything for anybody. Unless maybe the user had a range of motion injury it helped with....which given it reduces how high up your knee comes, seems possible."

Bizarre auction bike

On the injury idea, someone else suggested they'd heard a story from a pro bike fitter who'd had to make some sort of modification that sounded a bit like this. "It was hard to imagine at the time as there were no pics," they said, but it was "for someone who had surgery on their knee, lost range of motion, and didn’t have enough bend in their knee to keep riding a bike".

The other big question people wanting answered was... how does it ride? We're going to guess not incredibly comfortably. Now there's an idea, perhaps we should make an 'investment' and see how Jamie goes on it for your YouTube-viewing pleasure?

Bizarre auction bike

One commenter said: "This thing is amazing, I'd absolutely watch a long form YouTube review of this as they break down every very important mod done and the dental work after hitting one pothole."

Another made the interesting point that it's been built with Dura-Ace rather than just whatever cheap groupset they could get their hands on, so obviously the "builder must be some kind of mad scientist genius with humongous quads"... it's only logical.

Bizarre auction bike

From the bars, to the "spaghetti rear end", random rear light (suggesting it's not just a track bike), Dura-Ace, that saddle, the rear derailleur cable routing straight through the frame, oh... and the frame and cranks... it certainly takes a lot of working out. Here's the link if anyone wants to put a bid down because, after all that, why wouldn't you want it? Comfort, practicality, financial and potential safety issues aside...

17:07
"Taking a break from racing is the best step for my mental health and wellbeing": Cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel "temporarily" takes a step back from racing
Lucinda Brand and Fem van Empel, 2025 world cyclocross championships, Liévin

Three-time cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel is taking a break from cycling, Visma-Lease a Bike supporting the decision and explaining the Dutch rider "has chosen to prioritise her health before returning to competition".

"As a team, we fully support Fem in taking the time and space she needs. We will stand by her side throughout this journey and wish her a smooth recovery," the team said.

The statement also included a quote from Van Empel who said: "In recent years, I've been on an incredible journey – winning three world and European titles at the highest level of cyclocross. This has required a lot of dedication and daily commitment. Right now, I'm facing some challenges. After discussing it with the team, we've decided that taking a break from racing is the best step for my mental health and wellbeing. I'll focus on my recovery with the goal of coming back stronger."

17:04
Remember the name! 19-year-old Matthew Brennan wins Grand Prix de Denain

Born in 2005. Disgusting.

16:50
Pro cyclist slapped with "laughable" fine after broken zip sees UCI claim open jersey Milano-Torino celebration "damaged image of the sport"

Back to the day job, Mr Lappartient... 

Isaac Del Toro wins 2025 Milano-Torino with jersey zip broken

> Pro cyclist slapped with "laughable" fine after broken zip sees UCI claim open jersey Milano-Torino celebration "damaged image of the sport"

16:39
Q36.5 celebrates Milan-San Remo with limited-edition jerseys commemorating iconic victories of Maurizio Fondriest and Vincenzo Nibali
Q36.5 San Remo jerseys

Cycling clothing brand Q36.5 is celebrating Milan-San Remo coming around again by releasing two limited-edition Gregarius Pro jerseys commemorating the iconic victories of Maurizio Fondriest and Vincenzo Nibali.

Q36.5 San Remo jerseys
Q36.5 San Remo jerseys

"Designed with elite craftsmanship and innovation, these jerseys pay tribute to two unforgettable moments in cycling history, where tactical brilliance, endurance, and sheer determination led to legendary victories on the Via Roma," Q36.5 said of the project.

They're available to buy from today, a "true collector's item" according to the brand, and in sizes from XXS to XXXL, priced at £130. Let's hope there's a Pidcock edition for next year... not that we're biased or anything.

16:27
Specialized claims "7-watt power increase" with new top-of-the-range S-Works Ares 2 road racing shoes, priced at £479
Specialized S-Works Ares 2 road racing shoes March 2025

> Specialized claims "7-watt power increase" with new top-of-the-range S-Works Ares 2 road racing shoes, priced at £479

15:27
UCI president David Lappartient unsuccessful in bid for International Olympic Committee presidency
David Lappartient

David Lappartient was unsuccessful in his bid for sport's top job, Zimbabwe sports minister and multiple-time Olympic swimming champion Kirsty Coventry today earning the IOC presidency with a landslide victory in the first round of voting. Ah well, David, back to the sock length-measuring and tedious rider fines (more on that shortly).

> UCI president David Lappartient vows to stand up to Donald Trump in pitch for top Olympic job

UPDATE: The IOC has since released the voting figures, which show Lappartient received four of the 97 votes.

15:20
Jasper Philipsen WILL race Milan-San Remo this weekend, but Alpecin-Deceuninck temper expectations and say it "remains to be seen" if sprinter can be at his best

Some good news this afternoon is that Alpecin-Deceuninck have confirmed Jasper Philipsen will be on the start line to defend his Milan-San Remo title. 

"The crash obviously had a huge impact on my body," Philipsen said in a statement released on Instagram. "With a lot of abrasions and a few stitches, it won't be easy, but I want to give it a shot. And if I don't feel great in the final, I will of course support the team. I am really happy I can start."

Alpecin-Deceuninck also put a little disclaimer on the news, saying "whether he'll be at his best after the crash in Nokere remains to be seen".  

A post shared by Lidl-Trek (@lidltrek)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lidl-Trek (@lidltrek)

15:07
"Bury it deep, very deep. In a lead-lined coffin": Your thoughts on the Frankenbike
Bizarre auction bike

mdavidford called it the Frankenbike and we're going to run with it. Shout-out to Paul Ashleigh who got in touch by email to flag the Alenax design of days past, seen in this video below (we're putting you through a lot on today's blog, I know)...

Back on the Yahoo auction monstrosity we found earlier, eburtthebike disagreed with the Reddit user who reckons it needs to be bought... for science purposes. "No.  Bury it deep, very deep. In a lead-lined coffin."

GMBasix: "Did that once. Invited the bike into my garage. Would show you a photo of it, but for some reason the image wasn't clear. Ended up burying it in a deep grave by a church above Whitby.

"On stormy days I can still hear the creak of the bottom bracket and the clatter of a gear change that never settles.

"I will never be free."

13:25
"We talk about Britain's male cyclists – but we've had more female champions": Mark Cavendish says historic UK Tour de France Femmes Grand Départ is "fitting" and will inspire next generation

Bloomin' heck, first ride of the year in short-sleeve jersey and bibs, it's balmy out there. You just know by the time the 2027 Grand Départ comes around we'll have lovely July rain and wind... especially in Scotland.

Mark Cavendish and Christian Prudhomme with children from Scottish Cycling at Edinburgh’s 2027 Tour de France announcement

> "We talk about Britain's male cyclists – but we've had more female champions": Mark Cavendish says historic UK Tour de France Femmes Grand Départ is "fitting" and will inspire next generation

11:52
The downside of using a VPN to set your location to Japan to look at dodgy auction bikes

*Goes to plan route on Strava, remembers he forgot to turn off VPN after visiting Japanese Yahoo auctions.

Strava route planner

 

11:05
Boardman's new SLR road range on sale from today
2025-02 Boardman SLR 9.6

Tech editor Mat has given me a nudge that Boardman's new "four-season fast" SLR road range goes on sale today. At the end of February the bike brand announced a fully updated version of its SLR road bike that's said to be faster, more comfortable and more versatile than previously, and better value, too. All the usual greatest hits for a bike launch then.

> Boardman unveils new "four-season fast" SLR road range… and the prices look attractive too

In fairness, the prices do appear to be extremely competitive. Complete bikes start at £1,400, while the Shimano 105 Di2-equipped model is £2,500, for example.

10:44
Alpecin-Deceuninck release statement on Jasper Philipsen crash, as defending champion's Milan-San Remo defence still in the balance
Jasper Philipsen Nokere Koerse crash 2025

Not a whole lot more info regarding Japser Philipsen's crash at Nokere Koerse yesterday, the Belgian taken away in an ambulance just days before he was set to race Milan-San Remo as part of Alpecin-Deceuninck's line-up seeking to win the opening monument of the season for the third consecutive year.

In a statement on Instagram the team said: "Nokere Koerse ended in an anti-climax for us. After an impressive race with the entire squad in the spotlight, led by our captain Jasper Philipsen, we were gearing up for the sprint when Jasper crashed in the final kilometre."

"I had nowhere to go," the Belgian sprinter said. "This is really disappointing because I was feeling great and had my sights set on the win."

He suffered multiple abrasions and required stitches on his right hand, the team continued, adding that they will "have to see how he recovers overnight before deciding whether he will defend his title at Milan-San Remo on Saturday".

"We'll update you as soon as we have more news," Alpecin-Deceuninck said.

10:24
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cavendish spotted riding mystery new bike, featuring 'super aero' low-profile and custom yellow paint job
Mark Cavendish at 2027 Tour de France Grand Départ announcement in Edinburgh

 

09:57
"Time to start looking for a devil costume": Reaction to Tour de France returning to UK shores with 2027 Grand Départs
Royal Mile, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Men's Elite Road Race, Edinburgh to Glasgow, Scotland

There was a wee bit of cycling news last night, the Tour de France returning to the UK in the near future as Edinburgh is set to host the start of the Tour in 2027. Full route details are to be announced in the autumn but the opening three stages of the race will be held in Scotland, Wales, and England. It was also confirmed that the first three stages of the 2027 Tour de France Femmes will take place in the UK.

"Time to start looking for a devil costume," road.cc reader Craig Robertson told us on Facebook.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of the discussion still revolves around the impending loss of free-to-air coverage of the race, even if Tour director Christian Prudhomme says he is optimistic a deal can be secured to ensure that the races' UK-based opening stages will be available free-to-air.

alchemilla: "The first three stages might be free to view, but after that, we can't watch any more. Seems like a kick in the teeth to UK viewers."

HarrogateSpa: "I agree, TV coverage of three stages as a one-time-only does nothing for the sport of cycling."

super_davo: "It's a start. If it's a success, there are big crowds and great viewing figures, then maybe that provides a route back to something akin to the ITV4 coverage. Before this announcement, was difficult to see the UK busting out of the loop that was making cycling ever more niche, this might be it."

ubercurmudgeon: "I'm sure millions will line the route, to see the cyclists, as they did the last two times the Tour came to Britain, and yet we're told there isn't sufficient interest in cycling in this country for it to earn a place on free-to-air television, beyond maybe the first three stages because supposedly all people will be interested in is seeing helicopter shots of places they know." 

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Add new comment

8 comments

Avatar
OldRidgeback | 2 hours ago
0 likes

What the Frankenbike needs is some good old L-shaped cranks

Avatar
dubwise | 4 hours ago
2 likes

The good old uci at it again.

del Torro fined for bringing the sport into disrepute because of a broken zip on his skinsuit.

Beggars belief.

Avatar
Tom_77 | 7 hours ago
3 likes

Guardian article - Rush-hour rewards: how extreme is your commute?

Cable car, unicycle, a 53-mile coastal bike ride… Meet five commuters who are that rare breed – workers who relish their commute

A bit concerned about the woman who drives 2 1/2 hours and then catches a plane:

"On the drive, I listen to podcasts and audiobooks. I’ll sometimes have meetings, or I’ll just call a friend."

 

Avatar
Mr Regulation 109 replied to Tom_77 | 6 hours ago
1 like

I despair at the impotence of the Department for Transport and Home Office, it is bad enough Regulation 110 only applies to devices held in the hand, but why have you not acted to ban all drivers engaging in Zoom meetings?

Avatar
GMBasix replied to Mr Regulation 109 | 5 hours ago
3 likes

If it involves the driver seeing the screen of others, it is banned - video is specifically not allowed;

If the driver is distracted, it is an example of driving without due care. Hard to prove, but if it was demonstrated to be the case preceding a collision or another offence, it might be taken as contributory.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 8 hours ago
8 likes

"We have to buy this... for science"

No.  Bury it deep, very deep.  In a lead lined coffin.

Avatar
GMBasix replied to eburtthebike | 7 hours ago
10 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

"We have to buy this... for science"

No.  Bury it deep, very deep.  In a lead lined coffin.

Did that once. Invited the bike into my garage. Would show you a photo of it, but for some reason the image wasn't clear. Ended up burying it in a deep grave by a church above Whitby.

On stormy days I can still hear the creak of the bottom bracket and the clatter of a gear change that never settles.

I will never be free.

Avatar
mdavidford | 9 hours ago
1 like

Link to the Frankenbike doesn't appear to work (not without a VPN to make it think you're in Japan, anyway).

