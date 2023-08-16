Support road.cc

GB News producer slammed for comparing 20mph speed limits to cyclists requiring stabilisers; “Businesses can’t keep subsidising car dependency,” says Cycling UK; Landismo heads to Belgium; Sepp Kuss does a Hansen + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday and Ryan Mallon is back with more cycling news, views, and nonsense on your middle-of-the-week live blog
Wed, Aug 16, 2023 10:11
6
GB News producer slammed for comparing 20mph speed limits to cyclists requiring stabilisers; “Businesses can’t keep subsidising car dependency,” says Cycling UK; Landismo heads to Belgium; Sepp Kuss does a Hansen + more on the live blog20mph sign (CC licensed by EdinburghGreens via Flickr)
11:35
Tell me you’re a roadie on a mountain bike without telling me you’re a roadie on a mountain bike

EF Education-EasyPost’s resident racer/adventurer Lachlan Morton here, doing his best to upset the entire off-road community with the slammiest of slammed stems on his Cannondale Scalpel for last weekend’s Leadville 100 MTB race:

I don’t see anything wrong with that setup, to be honest…

11:19
“Huge cost”: Repair bill tops £850,000 for councils fixing vandalised low-traffic neighbourhoods
Hackney LTN vandalised (Twitter)

The “huge cost” of repairing vandalised low-traffic neighbourhood (LTN) schemes — introduced to improve air quality and boost active travel — has been revealed by councils in London.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request found that the bill for repairing vandals’ work has now exceeded £850,000, with Hackney's council paying almost £400,000 for repairs. Lambeth had the second biggest repair bill, spending £310,000.

Read more: > Repair bill tops £850,000 for councils fixing vandalised low-traffic neighbourhoods

Thoughts/Comments?

10:46
Sepp Kuss, stage 13, 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Sepp Kuss set to pull an Adam Hansen, as American super-domestique confirmed as part of Jumbo-Visma’s grand tour triple attempt at Vuelta

Sepp Kuss will be showcasing his best Adam Hansen impression at the upcoming Vuelta a España, as the American climber – who has proved himself to be one of the best super-domestiques in the current peloton, if not the best – will line up in Barcelona next weekend at the start of his third grand tour of the season, and his fifth straight grand tour in a row, according to Velo.

If he completes the Vuelta (something he failed to do last year), Kuss will become only the 40th rider in history to finish all three men’s grand tours in one year.

Recent grand tour triple finishers (otherwise known as cycling masochists) include Thomas De Gendt in 2019, Alejandro Valverde in 2016, and Sylvain Chavanel in 2015. 2008 Tour de France winner Carlos Sastre managed the feat twice, in 2006 and 2010, the unassuming Spaniard notching up four top tens, and a Tour podium finish, in the process.

Even if he does make it to Madrid next month, however, Kuss will still have a long way to go before he matches Adam Hansen’s tolerance for three weeks of pain and suffering. Between the 2011 Vuelta and 2018 Giro, the Australian started and finished 20 straight grand tours, eclipsing and then destroying Spaniard Bernardo Ruiz’s previous record of 12.

Adam Hansen during 2016 Tour de France (CC licensed by Andrew Sides via Flickr).jpg

Hansen during his 15th consecutive GT at the 2016 Tour de France. Ouch…

Kuss won’t be the only Jumbo-Visma rider with an eye on a grand tour triple, of course. After shepherding Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard to Giro and Tour wins this year, respectively, the 28-year-old will once again be called upon to guide his GC captains – both selected for the Vuelta as the Dutch team bring all the big guns to Spain – to what may prove an unprecedented success in cycling’s modern history.

If Roglič or Vingegaard manage to stand on the top step of the podium in Madrid in red next month, Jumbo-Visma will become the first elite men’s team to win all three grand tours in one season.

And they’ll have a lot to thank Sepp Kuss for.

10:22
Bike rackgate continues in Edinburgh as councillor expresses disappointment at “extremely light, easily unscrewed” stands

An Edinburgh councillor has expressed her disappointment at Leith Walk’s “extremely light” bicycle racks – that she claims can be “easily unscrewed” and hoisted up in the air. Local Scottish Green Party councillor Susan Rae has joined other cyclists in the city to demand better infrastructure to provide safe parking for people with bikes, and warned that the recently installed stands will lead to an increase in bike thefts in the area.

However, the council told road.cc earlier this month that the bike stands “meets design requirements”.

Cllr Rae lifting the bike racks in Edinburgh (Twitter: Susan Rae)

Read more: > “They are supposed to keep bikes safe”: Councillor disappointed at “extremely light” cycle racks leading to bike thefts

09:49
Mikel Landa in hospital
Shock signing of the summer? Landismo heads to Belgium

Alright, hands up – who predicted that Mikel Landa would sign for Soudal-Quick Step next year, helping to bolster Remco Evenepoel’s mountain train at the grand tours and provide two more years of quality meme content?

No, me neither.

With the gradual transition from classic dominance to grand tour contenders further accelerated by the arrival of Landismo in Belgium, I wouldn’t want to see Patrick Lefevere’s face if all these Remco to Ineos rumours actually prove to be true…

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be a proper day in August without yet another Lidl-Trek funky 80s t-shirt transfer announcement:

The US-registered team continued their seemingly daily summer spending spree (I swear, they’re going to have about 60 riders next year) by announcing the signing of Cofidis’ Italian sprinter and Olympic-winning team pursuiter Simone Consonni, who I last saw in a foul mood at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, nursing a broken wrist and collarbone after an e-bike rider ploughed into him on a Glasgow bike path

09:18
Belfast bike route Alfred Street (Image by Department for Regional Development, Northern Ireland)
“Businesses can’t keep subsidising Northern Ireland’s car dependency,” says Cycling UK

Following yesterday’s live blog – which featured a very angry Belfast City Council lambasting the Northern Ireland government at Stormont for its “joke” approach to active travel in recent years – a public meeting of the All Party Cycling Group is being held in Belfast this morning, which will outline the group’s vision for a “better cycling future” in Northern Ireland (don’t worry, they didn’t call the meeting because of yesterday’s blog. That would be mad).

The all-party group will also state its intentions for an upcoming inquiry into cycle safety in Northern Ireland, as well as the 10 measures it believes need to be adopted in a part of the UK where fewer than two percent of all journeys are cycled, last year’s Highway Code changes in Great Britain have yet to be adopted, and – as we’ve seen time and time again on the blog – cycling infrastructure is either delayed or basically non-existent.

Cycle lane parking in Belfast (credit - Dominic Bryan, Twitter)

> “If they can’t build cycle lanes, devolve bloody powers to us and we’ll do it”: Belfast Council slams Northern Ireland government’s “joke” delivery of cycling infrastructure – as just 2.8km of bike lanes installed in two years

As the group sets the terms of its inquiry designed to revolutionise cycling in Northern Ireland, Cycling UK has called on MLAs and the Department for Infrastructure to prioritise business by building more cycle lanes.

“Our capital is the fifth most congested city in the UK, two thirds of our school journeys are driven, carparks are overflowing onto our pavements and into our cycle lanes. In Belfast alone, congestion cost £102m in 2022 – businesses can’t continue subsidising Northern Ireland’s car dependency,” Andrew McClean, Cycling UK’s spokesperson in Northern Ireland, said in a statement today.

“Warm words and aspiration to give people genuine choice in how they travel have done nothing. It’s why Cycling UK will present to the APG the importance of developing for plan of action for the future administration to create networks of safe cycle lanes.

“We also call on the Department for Infrastructure to adopt the findings of the group’s inquiry into cycle safety and have procedures in place for the new administration to adopt in its first 100 days.”

With Northern Ireland doing little to capitalise on the health, environmental, and wellbeing benefits of riding bikes, the charity reckons that by promoting the business case for cycling local politicians and decisions makers may finally start doing something about the country’s paltry levels of cycling infrastructure.

“Businesses such as the Linen Quarter and Ulster University see the benefits of a workforce that can cycle, and are going to great lengths to make it easier for their employees from creating secure parking to providing showers,” McClean added.

“The missing link however is how people get from home to their workplace safely – that’s what the Department for Infrastructure can deliver on.”

08:06
Raleigh Molli 16 - stabilisers.jpg
“Perhaps cars should have great big beanbags taped to them, too?” GB News producer slammed for comparing 20mph speed limits to cyclists requiring stabilisers

Ah, Charlotte Gill, we’ve missed you.

The GB News producer has had a pretty interesting year on the live blog when it comes to questionable anti-cycling rants.

Back in January, you may remember, Gill penned an article for the conservative magazine The Critic, criticising a recent study on Low Traffic Neighbourhoods – without actually addressing any of the study’s findings.

Instead, the article was filled with the imaginative, original mutterings of the devout anti-cycling bingo enthusiast, including timeless gems like: “All across the UK, a war is being waged against car drivers”, “a ‘Lycra Lobby’ of cycling activists and eco wonks”, “I don’t drive, enjoy cycling and probably have a relatively low carbon footprint”, “an assault on democracy”…

And then, in March, she argued on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that it’s mums who should stand up and oppose the dreaded Lycra lobby – because they can’t “cart around children” by bike, apparently – a claim swiftly shut down by Bath bicycle mayor, and bike riding carter of children, Saskia Heijltjes.

> “Oh dear, can you imagine being a mum carting around children”: Bath’s bicycle mayor shuts down GB News producer’s claim that mums need cars

And now, as if to mark the passing of another season, Gill has been at it again, this time taking aim at the decision to lower the speed limit on most of Wales’ 30mph roads to 20mph, a reduction that will come into force next month.

The GB News producer was responding to a thread Wales Online journo Will Hayward, who outlined why he believes that the 20mph limit is “a really good bit of policy”.

20mph zone picture IAM.jpg

> Wales set to reduce default speed limit to 20mph in residential areas

“Easily the biggest argument for the 20mph limit is around safety,” Howard wrote. “Imagine a kid runs out into the street and a driver slams on the brakes. At the point a 20mph car would have stopped, a 30mph car would still be doing 24mph.

“Estimates suggest that if all current 30mph limit roads in Wales became 20mph limits, that six to ten lives would be saved and 1,200-2,000 casualties avoided each year.

“But we don’t need to rely on estimates, there are loads of real life examples we can draw from. From 1994 there was a widespread introduction of 20mph zones in Hull, and by 2003, there were 120 zones covering 500 streets.

“In the areas with the 20mph zones there was a decrease in total accidents of 56 percent and in fatal and serious injuries of 90 percent. The biggest reductions were pedestrian casualties, which fell by 54 percent, child casualties, which dropped by 54 percent, and (I think most importantly) child pedestrian casualties, which fell by 74 percent.”

Despite Howard’s use of facts and figures to assess the need for lower speed limits of residential roads, Gill decided to criticise the soon-to-be-implemented 20mph limits in the only way she knows how: by bringing cyclists into it.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of cyclists have accidents,” she wrote in response to Howard’s thread.

“I think it’s time they all had stabilisers. It would make them and other people a lot safer. Therefore cyclists need stabilisers nationwide.”

Pink bike with stabilisers

The future of cycling? According to GB News, anyway…

While some people tried to work out if the producer’s tweet was just another ill-fated attempt at humour (and, hey, as your resident live blogger, I’m hardly one to talk), others were scathing of the head-scratching comparison.

“I don’t think stabilisers would have helped when I was hit from behind at a red light by a taxi,” replied Matthew. “Or another time when a man in a Lexus did the same. Or when someone threw their car door open without looking and sent me to A&E.”

“1,558 deaths in 2021 from cars. 111 from cyclists. Many of which are from being hit by a vehicle,” noted Keith. “Most common cause of car accidents? Not paying attention to surroundings. Perhaps cars should have great big beanbags taped to them. It would make them and other people a lot safer.”

Climate activist Jon Burke added: “Drivers in the UK kill 100 cyclists a year. And 500 pedestrians. 20mph zones save lives, but Charlotte opposes them. LTNs are twice as effective at saving lives as 20mph zones. Charlotte opposes them, too.”

Meanwhile, others were simply happy that Gill’s tweet provided her typical GB News audience with the opportunity to read Hayward’s stats-focused take on 20mph limits.

Well, at least the backlash has temporarily stopped Gill’s seemingly daily anti-cycling hot takes…

Wait, what’s that? She’s still banging on about cyclists?

I for one am shocked, shocked I tell ya…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

