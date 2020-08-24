Incredible before and after of dangerous road transformed by new bike lane; Groupama–FDJ boss goes a little OTT with French nationals victory celebration; Weekend catch-up + more

Pleased to finally announce I will be riding with @BORAhansgrohe as of next year😀

Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way👍🏻

Can’t wait to get racing with these guys https://t.co/Sn3gCWJ7g9 — Matt Walls (@wallsey_98) August 24, 2020

Road and track rider Walls - who won bronze in the Omnium at the 2020 World Championships - will get to ride with that man from Slovakia after signing with the German team. Bora have also signed 19-year-old Frederik Wandahl, with both penning three-year contracts.

Sports director and Scout Christian Schrot commented: "Matthew completed British Cycling's talent development program on the track. We are confident that this foundation will enable him to cope well with the jump to the WorldTour. We will endeavour to bring him up to the necessary level in the next few years and build him up as a sprinter. With his speed, we believe that he possesses a strong basis for this.

"Frederik is a very young athlete, however, he possesses a lot of talent for various tasks. At the junior level, he showed himself to be a complete rider, whether in one-day or stage races."