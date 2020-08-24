Support road.cc

Incredible before and after of dangerous road transformed by new bike lane; Groupama–FDJ boss goes a little OTT with French nationals victory celebration; Weekend catch-up + more

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is your blogger-in-chief today, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Mon, Aug 24, 2020 09:46
1
09:07
Bora-Hansgrohe sign 22-year-old Brit Matthew Walls

Road and track rider Walls - who won bronze in the Omnium at the 2020 World Championships - will get to ride with that man from Slovakia after signing with the German team. Bora have also signed 19-year-old Frederik Wandahl, with both penning three-year contracts. 

Sports director and Scout Christian Schrot commented: "Matthew completed British Cycling's talent development program on the track. We are confident that this foundation will enable him to cope well with the jump to the WorldTour. We will endeavour to bring him up to the necessary level in the next few years and build him up as a sprinter. With his speed, we believe that he possesses a strong basis for this.

"Frederik is a very young athlete, however, he possesses a lot of talent for various tasks. At the junior level, he showed himself to be a complete rider, whether in one-day or stage races."

08:32
Before and after vids show how a bike lane has transformed a Toronto road

The clips from Michal Kapral (who in unrelated news holds the world record for the fastest marathon while juggling, or 'joggling', at 2 hours 50 mins) show the same journey taken before and after the cycle lane installation... and what a difference it makes. 

We should note that the video is sped up, but in the pre-bike lane footage Kapral is close passed at least twice and it generally looks like quite an unpleasant experience with cars whizzing past. In the post-bike lane example, wands are installed to separate cyclists from traffic, and some locals have commented that they're now cycling on the road when they rarely or never would have previously. 

08:27
Marc Madiot's NSFW celebration as Demare wins French national champs is hilarious and terrifying all at once

Hilarious because it just is, and terrifying because if his star rider Thibaut Pinot does actually win the Tour de France, then there's a strong possibility Madiot could actually explode. If you want to see what set him off, here are the race highlights...

Jack Sexty

