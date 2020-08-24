Near Miss of the Day 461: Very dangerous overtake in the rain

A road.cc reader who has been using his bike to get around during lockdown in line with guidance from the government found himself on the receiving end of a particularly dangerous close pass, with a motorist coming the other way forced to stop while the driver, who cut across the cyclist, completed the risky overtake.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Bungle_52, who lives in Gloucestershire and who told us: "This was not a recreational ride I was trying to get from A to B a distance of just over 5 miles, just the type of cycling the government is encouraging us to do.

"I haven't used the car since lock down other than to attend a funeral 60 miles away and visits to the local recycling centre where only cars are allowed at the moment and was the only practical solution in any event due to the amount I had to carry.

"I was tempted to use the car in view of the weather conditions but I convinced myself all would be well. The wind picked up about 5 minutes into the ride and then the thunderstorm hit. I put on my hi viz jacket and helmet and turned on my bike lights in a bus shelter then carried on.

"By the time of the close pass I was close to my destination and the rain had eased off a little but I was completely soaked.

"Feeling good that I'd passed the little challenge I'd set myself and then this happened," he added. "Just what you need to encourage you to do it again, NOT."

