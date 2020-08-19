Richmond Park 'traffic warden' accused of assaulting cyclists and forcing them into cycle lane; Brighton bus company say heavy traffic is because of a new cycle lane; Reaction to Froome and Thomas being omitted from Ineos Tour de France squad + more

Got punched in head and quite a few others were also physically assaulted. Was too shaken up at the time to do anything but he drove away in the white car in the video pic.twitter.com/N0S6PIsSLn — Anthony Chau 🇭🇰 (@krebscycling) August 18, 2020

I was comfortably cruising at 20mph which was the speed limit of that road and was not holding up traffic by any stretch, unlike the person in the video. It's disgraceful you are on the side of the individual who was physically assaulting cyclists. — Anthony Chau 🇭🇰 (@krebscycling) August 18, 2020

In the footage, a man appears to have left his vehicle (thus causing congestion, but that's another story) and is shouting and pointing at cyclists to tell them to use the cycle lane rather than the road. The driver of the black car also appears to be encouraging him.

Totally unacceptable and sorry to see this. It needs a Police intervention. Has this been reported? If not please contact @MetCC or via 101. Thank you! — Andy Cox (@SuptAndyCox) August 18, 2020

Some claim the man was assaulting cyclists, with the person who uploaded the footage claiming that he was punched in the head. Police Superintendent Andy Cox urged those assaulted to come forward so police could intervene.

The very best work from Wandsworth's highway engineers. Top notch stuff. pic.twitter.com/7wW331y5h6 — Lord Bikebot (@LordBikebot) August 18, 2020

The section of road on Priory Lane, which is popular with cyclists heading to and from Richmond Park, features a cycle lane that is troublesome to use according to many cyclists, which is the reason many feel it's necessary to (legally) use the road. A source who lives nearby told road.cc: "Unless you live on Priory Lane, the only reason you are using it in a motor vehicle is to rat-run Richmond Park."