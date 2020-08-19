Support road.cc

Richmond Park 'traffic warden' accused of assaulting cyclists and forcing them into cycle lane; Brighton bus company say heavy traffic is because of a new cycle lane; Reaction to Froome and Thomas being omitted from Ineos Tour de France squad + more

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael adding some pearls of wisdom later this evening...
Wed, Aug 19, 2020 08:55
08:50
Clothing brand's 'Ride Bikes F**k B*tches' t-shirt removed from sale
where the trail begins t-shirt comments.PNG
where the trail begins t-shirt comments 3.PNG

After reporting that hundreds of people had voiced their displeasure at the offensive t-shirt on our Monday live blog, it appears it is no longer for sale on the Where The Trail Begins e-commerce store. 

An email sent to road.cc said: "He (Where The Trail Begins) got a few hours out of that before a well placed email to his shopping platform provider was opened, read, and the product quickly removed. It seems their terms of service were being violated by the sale of hateful, offensive and sexist merchandise. Rules are rules." 

08:18
Priory Lane "not fit for purpose", claim cyclists
Priory Lane (via Wandsworth Borough Council).PNG

The road has long proved a source of conflict between drivers and cyclists, with a number of incidents happening over the years in which riders have been subjected to abuse by motorists who believe they should be using the cycle path on the adjacent footway (see above). We reported back in 2018 that Wandsworth Borough Council were consulting on proposals to improve the road for cyclists and pedestrians, but to our knowledge that hasn't happened yet.

Many cyclists object to using the lane, as it's narrow with numerous points that could put them into conflict with pedestrians. If you're a driver like the one in the footage below who thinks it's mandatory to use cycle lanes, see our Monday Moaning feature on the subject. 

07:54
Police involved after self-appointed 'traffic warden' attempts to direct cyclists to use the cycle lane

In the footage, a man appears to have left his vehicle (thus causing congestion, but that's another story) and is shouting and pointing at cyclists to tell them to use the cycle lane rather than the road. The driver of the black car also appears to be encouraging him. 

Some claim the man was assaulting cyclists, with the person who uploaded the footage claiming that he was punched in the head. Police Superintendent Andy Cox urged those assaulted to come forward so police could intervene.

The section of road on Priory Lane, which is popular with cyclists heading to and from Richmond Park, features a cycle lane that is troublesome to use according to many cyclists, which is the reason many feel it's necessary to (legally) use the road. A source who lives nearby told road.cc: "Unless you live on Priory Lane, the only reason you are using it in a motor vehicle is to rat-run Richmond Park."

07:49
"I think you'll find that heavy traffic is due to the number of people driving": B&H buses slammed for blaming Brighton congestion on new cycle lane

The announcement from B&H Buses hasn't gone down very well on social media, with a number of people pointing out that congestion on the road existed long before a new cycle lane was installed on Brighton's seafront. 

Clive Andrews commented: "That’s guesswork and opinion. Stick to facts and information"; while Large Al says: "I think you mean 'due to excessive traffic'. Pillocks."

08:12
Police appeal to find cyclist who was hit by a van and walked off

Swindon Police say the male cyclist was struck by a passing van, then walked away pushing his bike. They've asked the cyclist or anyone who knows him to get in touch to "check on his welfare."

07:42
Thomas and Froome speak after news of Tour de France omission

Thomas commented on his job to target the Giro d'Italia: "I enjoy the racing there. I’ve always loved Italy, the roads, the fans, the food obviously.

“It’s a race I’ve always enjoyed anyway... a country I love to race in. I’m certainly looking forward to going back.”

And Froome said: "It’s definitely a readjustment for me moving goalposts from the Tour de France to the Vuelta a España.

"...I think given where I’ve come from through the last year, I’ve had an incredible recovery from the big crash I had last year; but I’m not confident I can really fulfil the necessary job that would be needed of me at this year’s Tour de France. I think it’s a lot more realistic targeting the and get stuck into something that’s deliverable.

"It’s great for me now to have that clarity that that will be my big goal for the season. And I really do just wish the team all the very best of luck for the month ahead. The racing;s going to be brutal but I have every faith in Egan and the team around him that they can deliver the result.”

07:26
No G and no Froome at the Tour?? Some of the reactions so far
ineos tdf selection comments.PNG

It's certainly taken us by surprise, and poking around our social media feeds it appears a lot of you aren't best pleased by the decision. To remind you, here are the eight riders the Ineos Grenadiers (we still can't get used to that name) have selected for the Tour de France: 

Andrey Amador 
Egan Bernal
Richard Carapaz 
Jonathan Castroviejo
Michal Kwiatkowski
Luke Rowe
Pavel Sivakov
Dylan van Baarle

Jack Sexty

