World Naked Bike Ride London warns of fake ride scam – no official ride this year

World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) London say that scammers have been emailing would-be participants about a secret ride. The group emphasises that there will be no ride this year due to concerns about COVID-19.

Commenting on the notion of a ‘secret’ ride, a spokesperson said: “It is fake. There is no ride in 2020. Supporters should not enter their lottery for a place.”

This year’s WNBR London was originally scheduled for June 13, and had been billed as the biggest ever, with eight start locations around the capital converging on a central location with a main ride comprising over 1,000 riders.

It was replaced by a virtual Not The World Naked Bike Ride, which was held on the same day. More than 300 people participated through social media, with an after party on Zoom.

Proposals for socially distanced rides later in the year were considered. However, while the WNBR London Collective believed that such an event would be safer for participants, it considered there would still be risks for spectators, who often form crowds along the route.

The group therefore announced earlier this week that these plans had been abandoned.

The provisional date for the next WNBR London event is Saturday June 12, 2021.