Transport Minister pledges change after official survey reveals two thirds 'think cycling is dangerous'; Bins blocking the bike lane; Cyclist dies after being hit by lorry + more on the live blog

Chris Heaton-Harris, the Minister of State for Transport, has promised to address the public's safety fears about cycling after the survey in the government's latest Walking and Cycling statistics document found that 66% of adults in England thought that cycling on the roads was too dangerous; this is up from 61% in the previous year, but Heaton-Harris says that Boris Johnson's blueprint for "a new golden age for cycling” will be at the forefront of changing this.

In an interview with The Guardian, Heaton-Harris said: “I know from talking to people, and looking at my very active cycling social media response, that dedicated infrastructure is essential to make people feel safe.

“One of the big parts of this investment is to try and make the streets safer for people to cycle on. I tend to believe that in cycling, it’s very much Kevin Costner, Field of Dreams territory: if you build it, they will come.”

The survey results were compiled before lockdown, and Heaton-Harris said that increases in cycling numbers when roads were quieter shows that "when people feel safe, they cycle.”

He added: “I’d like to think with this investment over the next four or five years, we can actually demonstrate and have the data to prove that when we do the things we’re talking about, we will be able to demonstrate that that has led to way more people cycling.

“We can also show we are a healthier nation, that air quality has gone up and air pollution goes down, all of these big things lots of people have been campaigning for, are delivered by change in the modal shift towards cycling and walking, And then I think it’ll be a no-brainer for future governments.”