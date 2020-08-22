Police hunting four men after cyclist was killed in Birmingham hit and run

West Midlands Police has released CCTV images of four men they want to speak to after a cyclist was left fatally injured following a road traffic collision.

59-year-old Andell Goulbourne, a volunteer charity worker, was hit by a motorist driving a grey BMW M135i as he was riding along Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, at 11.15pm on July 30.

Four men were in the car, but rather than stop to help, they ran from the scene.

The force says it has seized the car for forensic analysis.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the serious collision unit said: “We need to know who these men are – and if anyone believes they recognise any of the four then I would urge them to get in touch.

“The victim, Mr Goulbourne, was callously left in the road fatally injured while four men ran from the vehicle. The offenders were more concerned about looking after themselves than calling for an ambulance or trying to help the man they’d hit.

“It’s now almost three weeks since the collision and I would urge the men caught on camera to do the right thing and come and talk to us.”

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while enquiries continue.

In a statement, Goulbourne’s family said: “Andell was a kind and generous individual, a mentor to many young people. He always sought to serve those less fortunate. This was reflected in his role as a volunteer charity worker. He was a beacon of light.

“Our family and black community are desperately appealing to you to come forward. This was a cruel and heartless act.”

Anyone with information can contact the serious collision unit by email at FL_COLLISION_INVEST [at] west-midlands.pnn.police.uk or call 101 or via the online chat feature on the force’s website between 8am and midnight.

Please quote log 5069 of 30 July.