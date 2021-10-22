Support road.cc

Why cyclists don't use cycle lanes: Autoglass and scaffolding special + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! You can almost smell the weekend...Dan Alexander will be bringing it home with the final live blog of the week
Fri, Oct 22, 2021 08:27
Why cyclists don't use cycle lanes: Autoglass and scaffolding special

Why cyclists don't use cycle lanes is an old favourite of the live blog, there's sadly just too much top-tier content for it not to be. I guess, being really generous, you could make an argument for giving this lot a pass...I wouldn't want to lug scaffolding further than I need to either. BUT, on the other hand showing just a little bit of consideration would probably tell you not to put vulnerable road users at risk for your own gain. Also, lobbing your ladder in the bike lane as some kind of makeshift barrier is a strange decision too.

The photo inspired others to send in their own why cyclists don't use cycle lanes classics, including this double belter from Autoglass...

Someone from the windscreen repair group quickly got back to John, asking him to DM them the time and location. But back to our scaffolding stoppage...while some wondered if there was a pile of wrecked wands under the truck, Mary Caulfield and Jo Kitching loved the nice touch of chucking a ladder on the floor...

That sounds like one for Danny MacAskill...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

