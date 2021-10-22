Why cyclists don't use cycle lanes: Autoglass and scaffolding special + more on the live blog

"why don't cyclists use the cycle lane?" pic.twitter.com/kNKf7GXaeW — Sarah (@eatsruns) October 21, 2021

Why cyclists don't use cycle lanes is an old favourite of the live blog, there's sadly just too much top-tier content for it not to be. I guess, being really generous, you could make an argument for giving this lot a pass...I wouldn't want to lug scaffolding further than I need to either. BUT, on the other hand showing just a little bit of consideration would probably tell you not to put vulnerable road users at risk for your own gain. Also, lobbing your ladder in the bike lane as some kind of makeshift barrier is a strange decision too.

The photo inspired others to send in their own why cyclists don't use cycle lanes classics, including this double belter from Autoglass...

Why don't parents push prams on the pavement? Why do wheelchair users go on the road? @Autoglass pic.twitter.com/723SETAjmD — John 😷✊ (@JohnWildy71) October 21, 2021

Someone from the windscreen repair group quickly got back to John, asking him to DM them the time and location. But back to our scaffolding stoppage...while some wondered if there was a pile of wrecked wands under the truck, Mary Caulfield and Jo Kitching loved the nice touch of chucking a ladder on the floor...

I’m not sure whether it’s just me or perhaps my disability but I always have difficulties negotiating ladders on my bicycle 🤷‍♀️😏 — Mary Caulfield (@SusanTheSilent) October 21, 2021

That sounds like one for Danny MacAskill...