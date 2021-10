"Decision makers need to get out cars and experience cycling": Reaction to school 'bike train'; Gridlock returns after LTN ripped out; Strava art; Remco races gravel; Commute truths; Bloody cyclists; Funding cuts protest ride + more on the live blog

Miguel Ángel López's departure from Movistar was explosive enough, but now he's doing interviews with the media...

Speaking to reporters, López said he "didn't want to be there" and is looking forward to moving on when he returns to Astana in the new year. "It wasn’t due to my form," López explained. "It was like a cup overflowing. There were a lot of things that were building up, and the best thing I could have done was to leave Movistar. It’s not something I’ll do again, but the lesson I take away is that you have to be where you want to be in order to shine.

"There’s a bit of regret for not finishing on the podium, but there are details I prefer not to talk about, it’s a closed chapter now. I didn’t want to be there, and I arrived at an agreement, and that was the best thing that could have happened. Now I am in a place where I am valued, where they want me."

I'm pretty sure Netflix will want to reopen that closed chapter...