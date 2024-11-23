You can now log your LSD, ketamine and magic mushroom intake on Whoop; another new take on the tyre lever promises to tackle even the toughest tyres + more

It's been a bumper week of news in the world of bike tech, with two major brands launching new bikes — Pinarello's F1, the cheapest model in the F Series at £3,000 and Colnago's Steelnovo, a self-professed steel "masterpiece" that'll set you back £14,500 and is being made just 70 times, complete with premium components from other Italian brands. Swanky.

Elsewhere, there was also the news that Strava users can no longer publicly share activity data on third-party apps, as the company aims to crack down on the fitness syncing ecosystem. Oh, and in a more cheerful update; it's Christmas gift guide season! Truly the most wonderful time of the year.

Anyway, enough rambling, you're here for Tech of the Week and boy have we got a cracking edition for you. From Whoop adding a way to track your LSD, ketamine and magic mushroom intake... no, really... to a smart tyre lever that promises to remove and fit even the tightest tyres at the roadside, we can't wait to get into this week's round up. Let's dive straight in...

You can now log LSD, ketamine and magic mushroom intake on Whoop

You know it's going to be a fun bit of news when it begins: "Our Legal team told us that we have to say this… We do not recommend the recreational use of these drugs and we cannot tell you about potential health outcomes ."

Yep, this is the news that Whoop, the wearable tech brand that has been found on the wrist of numerous pro cyclists in recent years, has added drugs such as LSD, ketamine and psilocybin to the list of things you can track in its Journal function. The Journal is a self-reporting part of its service, allowing users to track drug use as well as other behaviours such as medication, supplements, alcohol, sexual activity and 100+ others.

Athletetech News suggested ketamine use was added as an extension of Whoop's ongoing research with Stella Center, a US-based mental health clinic that offers Ketamine Infusion Therapy at some locations. Whoop and Stella Center are also reportedly collaborating on a study observing psychological and physiological effects of the pain-relief treatment Stellate Ganglion Block.

Firm Fielding of Whoop said: "We believe it is extremely important to remain on the cutting edge of treatments that may improve the lives of the millions currently struggling with trauma and mental health symptoms. Working with Stella to examine the impacts of their procedures represents another step in achieving our mission of optimising human health and performance."

Masturbation, snacking, COVID vaccinations, marijuana, cigarettes, work calls, ketamine, LSD, magic mushrooms, cold showers... you can now track them all in Whoop's Journal, after your bike ride of course.

Smart Lever promises to get even the tightest bicycle tyres off and back on again at the roadside

Thoughts and prayers with anyone who's had a flat during this week's cold spell in the UK. Getting a particularly tight tyre off or back on the rim is a pain at the best of times, let alone when you lost feeling in your fingers ages ago. Smart Lever reckons its "revolutionary" all-in-one portable bicycle tyre tool makes things easy, regardless of your set-up.

Its inventor Mark Searles believes he's spotted a gap in the market: a "proper tool with replaceable articulated parts to provide the mechanical advantage necessary to overcome even the tightest tyres", while also compact enough to fit in a saddle bag.

The Smart Lever costs £22.50 and at first works much like a standard tyre lever, just with a stronger stainless steel handle, and lifts the tyre up over the rim. The articulation of the hook is then designed to lever more of the tyre off as the handle is rotated by a quarter turn. "This enables rapid removal of tyres without the need for multiple levers," the brand promises.

Putting them back on, Smart Lever reports you can lift the tyre bead from inside the rim with the tapered Smart Lever shoe, which also pushes the tyre over and is articulated with the handle. Apparently "this is so effective, that once the tool is installed on the rim edge, most tyres can be fitted simply by pushing the Smart Lever around the wheel".

Find out more on Smart Lever's website.

Enve's one-piece aero handlebars, as ridden by Tadej Pogačar

Enve has released its one-piece handlebars — the SES Aero Pro and SES AR. Given the name, it's no surprise the SES Aero Pro is "made for WorldTour speeds", while the SES is "the go-to for confident handling on all roads". As if to prove it, Enve said the SES Aero Pro was the first product in its line-up that has been directly inspired by Tadej Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates teammates. In short, it was "made for speed".

Any cables are fully integrated and it comes in three widths, 37cm, 39cm and 41cm, and six stem lengths, 90mm through to 140mm. It also includes an integrated computer mount and is compatible with ENVE Aero Clip-On Extensions. The IN-Route cable system is compatible with Enve's Melee, Fray, Mog and Custom Road models, while a top cap bearing cover conversion kit is available for Specialized SL7 and SL8s, Colnago's V4RS, C68 and C68Ti.

The SES AR has five centimetres of flare to offer a wider stance for technical riding and descending. With aero gains less of a goal compared to the Aero Pro, the SES AR offers widths from 38cm to 46cm.

Both models cost €1,399 (£1,164).

Visma-Lease a Bike "to use Rouvy for race preparations" next season

Wout van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard and Marianne Vos will be using virtual training platform Rouvy to help prepare them for races next season. How exactly? Well, the example given is that Vingegaard will be now able to preview and train on Tour de France summit finishes from home in Denmark, potentially adding another level of recon to the team's bid to return to the top step of the Tour de France again in 2025.

Mathieu Heijboer, the team's head of performance said: "With Rouvy, we can build and simulate precise routes for training or race recons. This enables us to prepare our riders under real-world conditions while taking into account the challenges of specific terrains — even from thousands of miles away."

Vingegaard added: "Being able to train on ROUVY's real routes allows me to recon and practise on race routes I'd otherwise not be able to access due to weather or travel. It's invaluable for ensuring I'm prepared, no matter where I am."

Campagnolo's MyCampy app wins Red Dot Design Award

Campagnolo's app, MyCampy 3.0, has won a Red Dot Design Award. Designed to give users total control over their riding experience via monitoring of electronic Super Record groupset and power meter, thus "enabling simple and intuitive management of all aspects of performance and maintenance".

"The app was designed with a focus on the user experience, and developed after listening to cyclists who use Campagnolo's components and gaining a full understanding of what they need," the brand said, adding that the 'Brand and Communication Design Award' recognises the app's "seamless integration" between components and smartphones.

Have you used it? How did you find it?

Colnago releases off-bike clothing range as part of 70th anniversary celebrations

Just like the Steelnovo we mentioned earlier, this capsule of 10 items of clothing is all made entirely in Italy, CEO Nicola Rosin saying: "In perfect Colnago style, we never stop experimenting; thus, we have indulged in a capsule collection of clothing handmade in Italy with the highest quality raw materials. These projects fully embody our brand: both reflect our dedication to manufacturing, attention to detail and quality materials and the Italian spirit and creativity that have always characterised Colnago."

The full collection can be viewed on Colnago's website...

