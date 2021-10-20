Council ridiculed for encouraging cycling...two weeks after ripping out LTNs; 10/10 kit; Insane urban downhill skills; Uninsured driver caught in cycle lane; Quick-Step tease contract news...it wasn't Cav; Bike bus trend spreads + more on the live blog

Right, let's wrap up the final reaction to the drivers vs cyclists social media spat from yesterday...chances are most cyclists here drive as well, a context that's often lost in a 280 character reply. The tweet that began it all has now been deleted, but spread the message "the amount of cyclists on the road today should be considered a crime."

It got plenty of educational (and funny) replies, and for whatever reason these sorts of 'debates' are popular, so here's the last of your thoughts and opinions before we move on...

Clive Wallis commented on Facebook: "Three hours waiting for fuel not a problem. Double parking - not a problem. 10 minutes driving round looking for a parking place - that's okay. Held up for three seconds by a cyclist and I go ballistic !!!!"

Tim Chandler added: "It's all relative...car drivers don't give a toss about holding up motorcyclists, but get stroppy when they get held up by the kings of the road on pedal cycles."

Graham Snook still has the most-liked comment: "They moan about people on bikes on the road, they moan about spending money on a dedicated cycling infrastructure to get people on bikes off the road. They moan if we go too close to their cars and moan if we keep a safe distance away from them. They moan that they want us to obey the traffic laws, but also moan when we ride two abreast. What they want us to be is Schrödinger's cyclist."

The blog got enough attention for it to be shared out to the wider non-cycling public, including some of those who enjoy a spot of bingo...

Bubba Junior added some intellect to the conversation..."Not got a problem with push bikes but for the love of god can you wear proper clothing, the bikes was here before cars but the men didn’t ride around in Lycra shorts and tap dancing shoes."

To be honest, we're still thinking about this...