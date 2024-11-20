Drug driver already disqualified from driving sentenced to eight months in prison for hitting cyclist who was thrown eight feet in the air, leaving him with fractured skull and spine

A driver who was already disqualified from driving has been sentenced to eight months in prison for hitting a cyclist, throwing him eight feet in the air and leaving him with a fractured spine and skull — while under the influence of heroin.

Jonathan Casey, 41, was driving his brother’s brother’s Vauxhall Corsa through Thomastown, near Tonyrefail, on February 27 when he hit cyclist Michael Crawford, who was riding along Francis Street in the same direction of the Casey.

Upon impact, Crawford was thrown eight feet into the air and ended up landing on the pavement. His bike was lodged under the bumper of the car, with Casey continuing to drive for almost a mile before coming to a stop.

Crawford was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he was treated for a number of injuries, including fractures to the spine and skull, four broken ribs, a fractured sternum, cheekbone, and clavicle, and a broken ankle. He spent a week in hospital before being discharged on March 5.

The sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court heard that Casey was disqualified from driving at the time and had no driver’s licence or insurance, reports Wales Online. He had also been previously convicted for drink-driving, failing to stop, and driving without due care and attention.

The collision scene was attended to by the police, who began searching for the vehicle. Casey was arrested a week later at his home at Happy Valley Caravan Park in Wig Fach, Bridgend.

When questioned by the police, Casey admitted that he was a heroin user and had used the drug on the morning of the collision. He said that he had momentarily fallen asleep while driving and when he heard the crash, he thought he had collided with a lamppost. When he realised it was actually a cyclist he hit, he claimed he was “afraid of the consqueuences” since he was disqualified from driving.

Meanwhile, in a statement read to the court Mr Crawford said: “Since the collision I have spent all my time in the house. Before I was an active person and would be out a lot of the time. I have been unable to do this which has had a knock-on effect on my mental health and has put a strain on my wife. I've found it hard to stay indoors and struggle to get upstairs. I have been uncomfortable with my injuries.

“I do not have a driving licence so cycle everywhere which is now not possible to do. I walked my dog every day but have been unable to do that until recently. I have been unable to do gardening which is something I enjoyed. I am in a lot of pain and my quality of life has suffered because I have been stuck in my home and been unable to live a normal life.”

The defendant’s mitigation lawyer said that her client was remorseful for the consequences of his actions and said he “wished it was him”. She also added that her client had relapsed following the suicide of another brother but since his remand in custody he has been on methadone.

Casey later pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance and a licence.

Judge Shomon Khan sentenced Casey to a total of eight months imprisonment. He was disqualified from driving for four years and four months.