The Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is a fabulous all-round race bike that's light, efficient, and offers an excellent ride quality. It also comes complete with some excellent components, including a wireless SRAM Force AXS groupset and Quarq power meter. Although spending £6,699 on a bike with a second-tier groupset takes some getting used to, that's the market these days; this bike represents very good value for money versus the competition.
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS: Ride
First off, let's talk about the ride: it's excellent. The Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is superbly reactive when you turn up the power. It's light, with our large-sized model hitting the scales at 7.26kg, and while we'd never suggest that weight is everything – far from it – this is a bike that responds beautifully when you dig deep.
There are stiffer race bike frames out there – such as the top-level TCR Advanced SL – but the TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS still offers an efficient feeling, and the fork, which is the same as the one used for the top-level TCR Advanced SL, is superbly accurate when you corner hard.
The first generation Giant TCR was introduced way back in 1997 – an aluminium-framed race bike with a sloping top tube and small frame triangles designed to add stiffness while keeping the weight low. These features were radical at the time, although they've become mainstream over the years.
Back in 1997, the TCR came in just three frame sizes with an angle-adjustable stem available in three different lengths to help you get the riding position right. These days, all TCRs are carbon composite and it's a disc-brake-only platform. The frames are available in five sizes, and the adjustable stem has gone, but the basic frame shape remains.
Giant hasn't changed your riding position with this 10th generation, meaning that the TCR is still race focused and well balanced.
I was riding the L-sized frame with a 580mm top tube, 530mm seat tube, and 185mm head tube. Both the head tube angle and the seat tube angle are 73 degrees, while the stack is 581mm and the reach is 402mm. That gives a stack/reach of 1.45 on this size.
The riding position is the same whether you go for the Advanced SL, Advanced Pro or Advanced level of frameset, it's just that the Advanced SL has an integrated seatpost rather than a seat tube with a seatpost fitted inside.
That riding position is well proven. You always feel efficient and ready for action without ever being strained, and line changes are effortless when you want to dart about a group or avoid hazards in the road. The TCR behaves beautifully.
One other thing you need to know is that the TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS offers loads of comfort, as long as you're flexible enough for a race bike fit. The seatstays are about as skinny as they come, the composite Giant Variant seatpost certainly isn't a boneshaker like some aero options, and the Fleet SL short-nose saddle has Giant's ParticleFlow technology, meaning that there are 'high-elastic, free-flowing particles' held in pockets under the cover. These can move about to provide comfort and support as you shift. We all know that saddle comfort very much depends on the individual rider, but a large central cutout and a little flex in the base have helped this one win many fans.
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS: Frame & fork
The Propel has been Giant's out-and-out aero road bike since 2013, but the TCR boasts aero features of its own, most notably a development of the 'truncated ellipse tubing' that it first introduced to the lineup in 2020. Giant says that all tube shapes have been developed through CFD (computational fluid dynamics) and wind-tunnel testing – there's nothing unusual about that – to reduce drag at a wide range of yaw angles, and to work with standard water bottles in place.
Giant says the biggest gains have been achieved in the down tube, seatpost, and fork shaping, and that the whole setup was refined at the GST wind tunnel in Immenstaad (which we've visited a few times) with a dynamic (moving) mannequin in place, with spinning wheels and a moving drivetrain, although we can't vouch for the TCR's aero credentials without access to a wind tunnel ourselves.
Our review bike was fitted with a SRAM Force groupset so there were no gear cables to worry about, but even on the Shimano 105 mechanical-equipped TCR Advanced Pro 2 (£3,999) and TCR Advanced 2 (£2,699), there's very little to see unless you go hunting.
Routing is a key change that Giant has made to this latest version of the TCR. The previous design had external cables (where used) and hoses between the handlebar and the down tube and fork. Now, in line with high-end bikes from most other brands, everything is hidden from sight.
Some people consider internal routing to be a step backwards in terms of ease of maintenance, but that's the direction the market has been heading for years now and it was only a matter of time before Giant hid everything – albeit in modified form with the hoses squirrelled away under the stem (more on that below). In fact, we were a little surprised not to have seen something like this with the last redesign.
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS: Finishing kit
Like the Advanced SLs, the Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is fitted with a carbon Contract SLR handlebar while the rest of the models at Advanced Pro level are equipped with Giant's aluminium Contact SL bar.
The two different bars are the same shape and dimensions, but whereas the Contract SL has a weight of 247g (420mm width) and costs £99.99 if bought alone, the Contract SLR is 165g (420mm width) and £299.99.
Giant says that it takes the view that as you go up the range, the groupset should improve, obviously, but so should various other components. In this case, you get a bar that's made from T800 and T1100 (Toray) carbon fibre.
The L-sized bike I was riding was fitted with a bar that measured 440mm wide at the ends (measured centre to centre), but the drops flare out at 11 degrees, so the width at the hoods is considerably narrower. On our review bike, for example, the tops of the hoods at the point where they meet the bar (measured centre to centre) was more like 380mm. This means that when you rest your hands up there, your stance is fairly narrow for aero efficiency, but when you go down to the drops, the wider position makes for plenty of stability.
The profile of the top section of this bar is a little flattened, which makes for excellent comfort when you're climbing with your hands up there, and while we're talking about the front end, you might notice that this bike is fitted with a negative rise stem. It's Giant's Contact SL Aerolight model, made from aluminium with a -10-degree angle, bringing the handlebar a touch lower than it would be with a standard stem.
Another thing to bear in mind about the Contact SL Aerolight stem is that it comes with an open channel on the underside for the brake hoses. Those hoses are plumbed internally through the handlebar before emerging at the centre and then heading backwards in this channel to the top of the head tube, and then internally along the D-shaped fork steerer tube.
You can't see those hoses unless you flip the bike up and look underneath the stem but, importantly, they don't run inside it. This means that swapping to a stem of a different length is straightforward without the need to re-hose the brakes. Each headset spacer is an interlocking two-piece affair, too, so you can adjust the front-end height without needing to re-do the brakes.
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS: Wheels & tyres
The new Cadex Race GC tyres are 28mm wide, they're supple, and they come set up tubeless so you can run them at fairly low pressures without risking a pinch flat. I also found them to be grippy in a variety of conditions, and a Kevlar material included in there helps prevent nicks and cuts. If you want to go for something larger for increased comfort, the latest incarnation of the Giant TCR comes with space for tyres up to 33mm, an increase of 1mm over previous versions.
The tyres are fitted to Giant's SLR 0 40 Carbon Disc wheels. Designed as all-rounders, these come with hookless rims that are 40mm deep and 28mm wide (22.4mm internal). They might not offer the aero advantage of something deeper, but these are lightweight (1,339g), reasonably stable in crosswinds, and well built with aero carbon spokes.
They're not as shouty as some rivals – in fact, they're decidedly understated – but the 40-tooth ratchet driver in the rear hub is quick to engage and adds durability, and they've stayed perfectly round and true through an extensive review period.
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS: Groupset
As mentioned, the TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is fitted with SRAM'S second-tier Force AXS groupset which offers excellent shifting and braking. The shifter hoods are smaller than previously and the shifter paddles are larger, both of which are ergonomic improvements.
On the flipside, I'd say that SRAM's 48/35T chainset would be more suitable for this bike than the 46/33T chainset fitted. With a 10-36T cassette out back, you're getting a few really low ratios here. I can't say that the 33x36 lowest gear saw much action during the review period, but I guess it could get you out of trouble on a tough day.
At the other end of the scale, I could occasionally have done with a larger gear than the 46x10 on offer when descending at speed, although I imagine that Giant knows what its market wants much better than I do.
The chainset comes with a Quarq power meter, and we've always had good experiences with these. The downside is that the power meter is integrated with the chainrings. This means that when the chainrings wear out, you need to replace the lot all in one go, and that's not cheap. Whoever thought that was a good idea? Grrr! Still, in the meantime, you'll find the power meter to be easy to use, accurate, and reliable.
Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS: Value
Putting the price of the Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS into context, a Trek Madone SLR 7 AXS Gen 8 is £8,500, for example, a Specialized Tarmac SL8 Pro is £8,250 and an Orbea Orca M21 eTeam Pwr is £6,999. Each of these bikes is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS groupset, including a power meter.
Canyon offers its Ultimate CF SLX 8 AXS with the same groupset (including power meter) and Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels for £6,499. On paper, that looks to be exceptional value, although we've only reviewed the higher-level Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS (£9,749) so we can't comment on the ride.
You might lament the fact that prices are such that we now think £6,699 for a middle-of-three frameset built up with a second-tier groupset is a very good deal; we all do, but that's the reality of the market right now.
Conclusion
The Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS is an outstanding race-focused bike. You'd expect it to be lightweight and efficient – and it is – and the superb ride quality is an integral part of the package. With impressive components throughout – from the SRAM Force AXS groupset to Giant's own wheels, handlebar, and saddle – this is an excellent buy.
Verdict
Excellent all-round race bike that balances efficiency with comfort
Make and model: Giant TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS
List the components used to build up the bike.
Frame Advanced-Grade Composite 12x142mm thru-axle, Disc
Fork Advanced SL-Grade Composite, Full-Composite OverDrive Aero Steerer, 12x100mm thru-axle, Disc
Handlebar Giant Contact SLR, 10.5 degree flare
Tape Giant Stratus Lite 2.0 with gel
Stem Giant Contact SL Aerolight
Seatpost Giant Variant, Composite Offset -5/+15mm
Saddle Giant Fleet SL 7mm SST Rail With Giant ParticleFlow technology
Shifters SRAM Force AXS 2x12
Front derailleur SRAM Force AXS
Rear derailleur SRAM Force AXS
Brakes SRAM Force AXS HRD, Centreline XR 160/140mm rotors
Brake levers SRAM Force AXS HRD
Cassette SRAM Force, XG-1270, 10-36t
Chain SRAM Force
Crankset SRAM Force DUB 33/46 with Quarq power meter
Bottom bracket SRAM DUB, press fit
Rims Giant SLR 0 40 Carbon Disc Wheel System
Hubs[F] Giant Low Friction Hub, CenterLock, 12mm thru-axle [R] Giant Low Friction Hub, 40t ratchet driver, CenterLock, 12mm thru-axle
Spokes Giant Aero Carbon Spoke
Tyres Cadex Race GC Tubeless 700x28mm
Extras Factory tubeless set up, out front computer mount
Tell us what the bike is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about the bike?
It's a road race bike, although you don't need to race it, of course. It's equally well suited to fast-paced rides with a club, your mates, on your own, whatever.
Giant says, "Superlight, ultra-efficient and rides like a dream. This well-rounded race bike blends industry-leading composite frame engineering with fully integrated components to help you climb, corner and descend with astonishing speed, and sublime road handling.
"The frameset, wheels, cockpit and other parts are engineered, developed and tested together to perform as a system. The all-new OverDrive Aero steerer tube technology is combined with a Contact SL AeroLight stem and Contact SL handlebar [it's actually a Contact SLR bar on this model] to incorporate internal cable routing that integrates the top cap, cables and spacers in a more aerodynamic, user-friendly setup.
"Featuring a greater stiffness-to-weight ratio than the previous generation, along with new aero tube shaping and a lighter overall weight, this uncompromising race bike delivers explosive acceleration and unyielding pedalling stiffness. The result is race-winning performance in the moments that count.
"All tube shapes are engineered and developed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling and wind-tunnel testing. From the truncated ellipse shape of frameset tubing to a new cockpit design and component integration, it all adds up to a more streamlined profile that improves overall aero performance compared to the previous generation."
Where does this model sit in the range? Tell us briefly about the cheaper options and the more expensive options
Giant offers the TCR at three levels: the high-end TCR Advanced SL, the mid-range TCR Advanced Pro, and the more accessible TCR Advanced. There are various models at each of those levels.
The TCR Advanced Pro lineup kicks off with the TCR Advanced Pro 2, built up with a Shimano 105 (mechanical) groupset, at £3,999. Then there's the £4,899 TCR Advanced Pro 1 Di2 with the electronic version of Shimano 105.
The SRAM Rival-equipped TCR Advanced Pro 1 AXS is £4,999. Then there's the £6,499 TCR Advanced Pro 0 Di2, with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset.
The TCR Advanced Pro 0 AXS that we have here is the top tier bike. With a SRAM Force AXS groupset and Giant's SLR 0 40 Carbon Disc Wheel System, it's priced at £6,699.
Overall rating for frame and fork
9/10
Tell us about the build quality and finish of the frame and fork?
A high-quality frameset throughout.
Tell us about the materials used in the frame and fork?
Here's what Giant says: "High-performance grade raw carbon material is used to produce this custom frame material in our own composite factory with a high stiffness-to-weight ratio. The front triangle is assembled and moulded as one continuous piece in a proprietary manufacturing process called Modified Monocoque Construction."
Giant claims a frame weight (size medium, unpainted) of 800g, and a fork weight of 330g. The frameset (frame, fork, hardware, including headset) is a claimed 1,610g.
The Advanced Pro shares a frame with the lower-level Advanced, and shares a fork with the higher-level Advanced SL.
Tell us about the geometry of the frame and fork?
Giant hasn't altered the riding position here. I was riding the L-sized frame with a 580mm top tube, 530mm seat tube, and 185mm head tube. Both the head tube angle and the seat tube angle are 73 degrees, while the stack is 581mm and the reach is 402mm. That gives a stack/reach of 1.45 on this size.
How was the bike in terms of height and reach? How did it compare to other bikes of the same stated size?
It's a really well-balanced all-round race bike geometry. Giant goes with S-XL rather than more traditional frame sizes.
The geometry table is here. https://www.giant-bicycles.com/gb/tcr-advanced-pro-0-axs-2025
Was the bike comfortable to ride? Tell us how you felt about the ride quality.
The ride quality is superb. If you want a more cushioned ride, you can fit tyres up to 33mm wide.
Did the bike feel stiff in the right places? Did any part of the bike feel too stiff or too flexible?
Yes, it's a stiff race bike, although not as stiff as the more expensive TCR Advanced SL.
How did the bike transfer power? Did it feel efficient?
Yes, the frame is pretty efficient. There's never a sensation that your energy is being wasted.
Was there any toe-clip overlap with the front wheel? If so was it a problem?
A touch, but not so much that it was a problem.
How would you describe the steering? Was it lively neutral or unresponsive? It's on the lively side, but not so much that it's a handful.
Tell us some more about the handling. How did the bike feel overall? Did it do particular things well or badly?
It's predictable, well balanced, and easy to control.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's comfort? would you recommend any changes?
I found Giant's Fleet SL short-nose saddle comfortable throughout long rides. It features what Giant calls ParticleFlow technology, meaning that there are 'high-elastic, free-flowing particles' held in pockets under the cover. These can move about to provide comfort and support as you shift. A large central cutout and a little flex in the base add more comfort.
The top section of the Contract SLR bar is a little flattened, which spreads the pressure when you're climbing with your hands up there.
I felt that the 28mm Cadex Race GC tubeless tyres provided enough comfort, but you could go all the way up to 33mm tyres if you wanted.
Which components had the most effect (good or bad) on the bike's efficiency? would you recommend any changes?
Giant's SLR 0 40 Carbon Disc wheelset (with 40mm-deep rims) is a really good all-round option, although you could go for something deeper for fast, flat rides. That said, I've been a big fan of these wheels for various terrains. They're extremely reactive.
Rate the bike for efficiency of power transfer:
8/10
Rate the bike for acceleration:
8/10
Rate the bike for sprinting:
8/10
Rate the bike for high speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for cruising speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for low speed stability:
8/10
Rate the bike for flat cornering:
9/10
Rate the bike for cornering on descents:
9/10
Rate the bike for climbing:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for performance:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for durability:
9/10
Rate the drivetrain for weight:
8/10
Rate the drivetrain for value:
7/10
Rate the wheels for performance:
8/10
Rate the wheels for durability:
8/10
Rate the wheels for weight:
8/10
Rate the wheels for comfort:
8/10
Rate the wheels for value:
9/10
Rate the tyres for performance:
8/10
Rate the tyres for durability:
8/10
Rate the tyres for weight:
8/10
Rate the tyres for comfort:
7/10
Rate the tyres for value:
8/10
Rate the controls for performance:
9/10
Rate the controls for durability:
9/10
Rate the controls for weight:
8/10
Rate the controls for comfort:
9/10
Rate the controls for value:
8/10
Tell us some more about the controls. Any particularly good or bad components? How would the controls work for larger or smaller riders?
You can comfortably wrap your fingers around the body of the shift/brake levers, and you can adjust the reach of the levers to get the fit you need.
Anything else you want to say about the componentry? Comment on any other components (good or bad)
If you prefer Shimano's shift system to SRAM's, the TCR Advanced Pro 0 Di2 is £6,499. This has a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset and the same Giant SLR 0 40 Carbon Disc wheels.
Did you enjoy riding the bike? Yes
Would you consider buying the bike? Yes
Would you recommend the bike to a friend? Yes
How does the price compare to that of similar bikes in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
A Trek Madone SLR 7 AXS Gen 8 is £8,500, a Specialized Tarmac SL8 Pro is £8,250, and an Orbea Orca M21 eTeam Pwr is £6,999. Each of these bikes is equipped with a SRAM Force AXS groupset, including a power meter.
Canyon offers its Ultimate CF SLX 8 AXS with the same groupset (including power meter) and Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels for £6,499. On paper, that looks like exceptional value, although we've not reviewed it so can't comment on the performance. This doesn't detract from the fact that Giant offers very good value for money here.
Rate the bike overall for performance:
9/10
Rate the bike overall for value:
8/10
Use this box to explain your overall score
This bike puts in an excellent all-round performance. The frameset is superb and so are the components.
Age: 48 Height: 190cm Weight: 80kg
I usually ride: My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding,
