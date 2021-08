Danish team pursuit rider explains angry confrontation with Team GB's Charlie Tanfield after dramatic crash; GB women hit the deck while celebrating new world record; Velodrome chaos; KOM disqualification?; Olympic silvers + more on the live blog

Extraordinary scenes in the men's team pursuit on the track. The front rider in the Danish team smashes straight into Charlie Tanfield - who was a last minute addition to the #TeamGB quartet after Ed Clancy withdrew earlier today. Follow➡ https://t.co/pj60RkMuGr #bbcolympics pic.twitter.com/vDKn3iu5Nq — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2021

Frederik Madsen has done some explaining for his animated actions in the aftermath of the Olympic team pursuit semi-final. The BBC was forced to apologise to viewers as the Dane was heard shouting "f*** them" and protested with the British rider sat on the floor. Madsen was then seen launching his kit against the floor in the Danish changing area.

Madsen told reporters afterwards, probably aided by the fact his team had their final place confirmed by this point, that: "We don't do anything in bad faith. I'm so tired at that point. I didn't know if he was 10m or 20m away from me. I hope Charlie's ok. I wasn't shouting at Charlie, just at the situation."

There has been some debate over which rider was at fault, with some saying Tanfield should not have been on that part of the track having been dropped. However, Sir Chris Hoy said the blame was solely with Madsen.

"As the lead rider in the team, you always have to keep your eyes on the team you're pursuing. It's called the pursuit for good reason. He clearly wasn't looking. Charlie Tanfield did the right thing in staying behind and on the black line, that was the Danish rider's fault."

The crash isn't the only bone of contention between the nations...British Cycling's performance director Stephen Park has called for the Danish team to be disqualified over their use of medical plasters for aero benefit. The tape had mysteriously vanished for the semi-final...