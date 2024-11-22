The Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump packs a punch, powerfully and speedily getting your tyres up to pressure. At 25cm it's too big for your jersey pocket, so you'll need to mount it on your bike or carry it in a bag, and it's a great choice for tourers, bikepackers or commuters.
You can tell that Muc-Off's carbon-bodied pump is a high quality bit of kit at first glance. With a lengthy hose attachment and a small, folding foot-stand, it immediately looks like a step up from your standard mini pump.
The pump is designed to work with both Schrader or Presta valves and to inflate tyres up to a maximum pressure of 130psi – which should be high enough for most roadside eventualities.
I've been testing this on road tyres, so have the head set for Presta valves, but it's easy and takes just a few seconds to switch it to Schrader – you simply unscrew the nozzle and flip the attachment.
The head of the hose screws securely on to the valve while the length of the hose gives you flexibility when pumping the tyre.
The performance of the Muc-Off pump is significantly better than that of any other mini pump I've used. This is because of the large volume of the pump and the easy pumping position, which is helped by the small foot-stand.
This meant I was able to get road tyres from flat to 80psi in less than 90 seconds and with very little strain – very, very impressive.
Being a roadie, I first used this on a ride by sticking it in my back pocket – but the 25cm pump is just too long for this. If you're looking for a back pocket Muc-Off product, you're better off with the AirMach Mini.
However, this pump comes with a clip that mounts alongside a bottle cage and is very secure. I think this makes it ideal for bikepackers, cycle-tourers, commuters and gravel riders, who will appreciate the extra power it offers without concerns about carrying a little extra weight.
This is without doubt a high-quality pump, though for a whopping £50 you might want to consider other options.
Value
I've not seen many other pumps like this. The most comparable one we've reviewed is the Vel AR-Flow Travel Pump. It costs £40 and Stu rated it though he didn't feel the handle was that comfortable.
I recently bought the Topeak Roadie Pocket Pump, which is powerful and works brilliantly. Stu gave it 8/10 and liked its pocket-friendly packability though he found it took a lot of strokes to get tyres to a high pressure.
We have a buyer's guide for best mini pumps and one for best bike pumps, which between them cover all our favourite inflators.
Conclusion
The Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump is a great bike pump. It's brilliantly made (carbon!), extremely easy to use and quickly inflates tyres with Presta or Schrader valves. Its size means it's not jersey pocket-friendly, so it's one to mount to your bike or to carry in a bag or pannier, which makes it a great choice for the bikepacker, tourist, gravel rider or commuter – if you're willing to stump up the 50 quid.
Verdict
A pink portable pump that packs a punch – a great call for bikepackers, gravel riders, commuters and cycle tourists
Make and model: Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump
Size tested: n/a
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Muc-Off says: "Crafted with precision from high-quality carbon fibre and CNC machined aero grade aluminium, the AirMach Carbon is designed to be lightweight, compact and super-strong. It's your ultimate riding companion, whatever and wherever you ride.
With an integral pull-out hose and stainless foot stand, this bike pump can quickly and efficiently inflate tyres to a high pressure, and the CNC machined reversible screw on valve head is compatible with both Presta and Schrader valves.
AirMach Carbon can be stowed in your backpack, or it can easily be attached to your frame with the supplied mounting bracket, so it's on hand when you need it most."
This product is designed for road and off-road cyclists, though I think it's best suited to bikepackers, tourers, grave riders and commuters.
I would totally agree with Muc-Off's claims about the lightweight nature of the pump. It is indeed very powerful and easy to achieve high pressure inflation.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Carbon Fibre barrel
Durable 6063 Aluminium T handle
CNC Machined Aluminium base with grippy pad
304 Stainless steel foot stand
Reversible CNC machined valve head is compatible with Presta & Shrader valves
Flexible hose clips into handle
Max pressure: 130 PSI
Length: 295mm x Width: 48mm
Weight: 132g (excluding holster)
Volume per stroke: 55.78cc
Includes mounting holster
Worth noting: Comes with a two-year warranty
Rate the product for quality of construction:
10/10
Very high quality conduction – I found no flaws. And who doesn't like a bit of carbon?
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
No signs of wear after a couple of weeks commuting.
Possible that the pink handle might fade over time, though I can't say that would really matter to me
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
9/10
The carbon fibre construction makes this as light as possible for something of this size. And the resulting 132g is only a few grams heavier than most pocket-size mini pumps.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
The £50 RRP feels a little on the steep side, though if you want something this powerful, it might just be acceptable.
As always, if you can find a good deal this would be a lot more appealing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed very well at its primary purpose: inflating tyres. The foot stand and larger volume made the pump significantly more effective than the average portable pump.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
I'm a sucker for carbon, but this really does look good.
I loved how powerful it was, almost getting as good as a track pump.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
As a roadie, who usually takes a mini pump in his back pocket. The size.
It's just too big to have in your pocket, so you'll need to decide if your happy to have it mounted to your bike, though if you have a backpack or pannier
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At its full RRP the pump is £10 dearer than the Vel AR-Flow Travel Pump5, which is as like-for-like as you can get.
It's more expensive than most mini pumps, which are typically in the £20-£30 price range.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – I prefer a more pocketable pump.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The pump really is very good, and very effective. I would have scored it a little higher but at 50 quid there's no escaping the fact that it's pretty expensive for a portable pump.
Age: 34 Height: 182cm Weight: 69kg
I usually ride: S-Works Tarmac My best bike is:
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel on a CX bike
My area (Weymouth) has just had a new dockless ebike scheme implemented by Beryl, back in August this year, all going well it seems, other than the...
Maybe one and the same thing though. They're not exactly short of populists over there, any more than we are. I'm sure if those people thought they...
Thanks. I guess the question is "need". If the road is busy, it sounds like it is a desired route between places? In which case (given this an...
Don't know what you mean. I thought my suggestion was entirely practical.
So, it looks like she can choose a 45 minute drive or a 26 minute walk. It's almost as if the scheme is encouraging people to walk short distances...
...and a square of faux sheepskin for the back of your saddle.
An excellent idea but then - due to expensive lawyers and accountants - no doubt the richer would be found to personally not own or control a penny...
I'd buy a motorbike fo rthat kind of money!
There are people out there who will make you the belt out of your old tyre.
If it sounds too good to be true...