The Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump packs a punch, powerfully and speedily getting your tyres up to pressure. At 25cm it's too big for your jersey pocket, so you'll need to mount it on your bike or carry it in a bag, and it's a great choice for tourers, bikepackers or commuters.

You can tell that Muc-Off's carbon-bodied pump is a high quality bit of kit at first glance. With a lengthy hose attachment and a small, folding foot-stand, it immediately looks like a step up from your standard mini pump.

The pump is designed to work with both Schrader or Presta valves and to inflate tyres up to a maximum pressure of 130psi – which should be high enough for most roadside eventualities.

I've been testing this on road tyres, so have the head set for Presta valves, but it's easy and takes just a few seconds to switch it to Schrader – you simply unscrew the nozzle and flip the attachment.

The head of the hose screws securely on to the valve while the length of the hose gives you flexibility when pumping the tyre.

The performance of the Muc-Off pump is significantly better than that of any other mini pump I've used. This is because of the large volume of the pump and the easy pumping position, which is helped by the small foot-stand.

This meant I was able to get road tyres from flat to 80psi in less than 90 seconds and with very little strain – very, very impressive.

Being a roadie, I first used this on a ride by sticking it in my back pocket – but the 25cm pump is just too long for this. If you're looking for a back pocket Muc-Off product, you're better off with the AirMach Mini.

However, this pump comes with a clip that mounts alongside a bottle cage and is very secure. I think this makes it ideal for bikepackers, cycle-tourers, commuters and gravel riders, who will appreciate the extra power it offers without concerns about carrying a little extra weight.

This is without doubt a high-quality pump, though for a whopping £50 you might want to consider other options.

Value

I've not seen many other pumps like this. The most comparable one we've reviewed is the Vel AR-Flow Travel Pump. It costs £40 and Stu rated it though he didn't feel the handle was that comfortable.

I recently bought the Topeak Roadie Pocket Pump, which is powerful and works brilliantly. Stu gave it 8/10 and liked its pocket-friendly packability though he found it took a lot of strokes to get tyres to a high pressure.

We have a buyer's guide for best mini pumps and one for best bike pumps, which between them cover all our favourite inflators.

Conclusion

The Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump is a great bike pump. It's brilliantly made (carbon!), extremely easy to use and quickly inflates tyres with Presta or Schrader valves. Its size means it's not jersey pocket-friendly, so it's one to mount to your bike or to carry in a bag or pannier, which makes it a great choice for the bikepacker, tourist, gravel rider or commuter – if you're willing to stump up the 50 quid.

Verdict

A pink portable pump that packs a punch – a great call for bikepackers, gravel riders, commuters and cycle tourists