Robber caught by police within 24 hours of council installing CCTV cameras on popular cycling and walking path, dubbed the “Wild West” after several violent bikejackings

A robber has been arrested after the police were able to identify them using footage captured by CCTV cameras installed just 24 hours before at the popular cycling and walking path between Bristol and Bath, where violent bikejackings had become so common that some cyclists dubbed it the “wild west” with an “epidemic of joyriding”, claiming they felt “safer between buses and cars”.

News of the bike robberies at the Bristol & Bath Railway Path, a 13-mile long stretch of flat, traffic-free cycling route, part of the National Cycling Network connecting Lawrence Hill station in Bristol to Locksbrook in Bath, has made headlines several times over the last few years.

It became almost a recurring occurrence this summer, with users also reporting about “speeding” youths on “illegal e-scooters” intimidating cyclists and pedestrians. One local also suggested that someone may soon be “gravely injured” unless action is taken against the “group of two or three young guys” travelling “as fast as 50mph”.

And then last week, cyclists once again came together to voice their concerns after two individual cyclists were ambushed by a group of men at knifepoint and robbed of their bikes within the space of just a few days, with some even pondering to start a campaign to have cameras be installed along the path.

Avon and Somerset Police had previously said that they were undertaking patrols “with the intention to disrupt crime and antisocial behaviour and develop intelligence” and hoped that CCTV would soon be installed.

Earlier this week, South Gloucestershire Council told road.cc that it had finally installed the CCTV cameras along the path, saying: “Due to recent incidents reported on the Bristol & Bath Railway Path, our Community Safety Team in partnership with the Police have installed targeted CCTV which will help to deter crime along our section and assist the Police with CCTV evidence in relation to any incidents. The CCTV will remain in place for as long as necessary.”

Now, just within 24 hours of the cameras being installed, a robbery was committed on the path, with the CCTV footage captured coming in handy to identify the offender, a spokesperson for the council said.

The spokesperson added: “The person was arrested and is now being dealt with by police.

“Installation of the CCTV in October follows reports of thefts, assaults and robberies on the path over the summer and more recently. South Gloucestershire Violence Reduction Partnership, which involves police and the council's community safety team, then spent time talking to users of the path to find out where incidents have been happening and to identify offenders.

“CCTV will continue to be used in this location to prevent and detect crime. If you have any information on incidents contact police on 101 or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.”

road.cc has contacted the Avon and Somerset Police to confirm if the victim of the robbery was a cyclist, but cyclists have already expressed their relief on social media at the news of the offender being apprehended, noting that the presence of cameras should deter bikejackers in the first place, and in a worst-case scenario, allow the police to identify them and hopefully retrieve the rider’s bike.

After the recent spate of bikejackings was reported by cyclists on the Bristol Cyclists Facebook group, many riders claimed that they have been forced to avoid the route for the “foreseeable future”, amidst concerns that an “epidemic of joyriding” was turning the beloved cycling path into the “wild west”, with one even suggesting that “roads are ironically the safer bet”.

Speaking about the recent incidents, Chair of Bristol Cycling Campaign, Ian Pond said: “We are very concerned that there has been a spike in the amount of theft and criminal incidents on the Bristol Bath Railway Path based on the number of reports from path users on social media.

“This is something that seems to increase at this time of year after the clocks go back and so could be anticipated and pre-empted. We will be using our contacts at Bristol and South Gloucestershire councils and at Avon & Somerset Police to highlight the concerns of path users and ask for more action to be taken to reassure people who need to use the path.”