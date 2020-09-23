Support road.cc

Live blog

Council installed "dangerous" barriers on cycle route after discovering Strava segment; "I have been a clean rider my entire sporting life": Quintana statement on doping probe; Chris Hoy immortalised in Great British Bake Off bust + more on the live blog

Wednesday's live blog is served to you by Jack Sexty this morning and through the afternoon, with Simon MacMichael rustling up your evening course later on...
Wed, Sep 23, 2020 09:22
1
manchester cycle path barriers - via james g.PNG
09:17
Stockport Council installed "positively dangerous" barriers on popular cycle route after becoming aware of Strava segment and receiving two complaints

Back in July, Tom Timothy took to Twitter to complain about barriers installed on a segregated cycleway next to the A555 extension in Greater Manchester - and now James G has shared an FOI request from Stockport Council outlining their reasons for installing the chicanes. 

The council say that there were "safety concerns raised by pedestrians directly related to cyclists travelling at speed along this section", particularly where the footway and cycleway link near a local primary school... and it turns out there were three complaints in total throughout the whole of 2019. Two were from the same individual, and one was a letter sent to a local MP. 

When asked what they had done to research the supposed issue of speeding cyclists, the council say they were made aware of a Strava segment "with a leaderboard for the fastest times using the route"; while this does exist, it appears they fell short of investigating the matter aside from recognising that there is in fact a Strava segment on the route for justifying the installation of the chicanes. 

The council say they didn't consult with local cycling and walking groups, and link to an Equality Impact Assessment from 2013 to suggest that the barriers can be navigated by disabled path users and handcyclists. Addressing possible safety concerns, they say: "chicanes of a similar arrangement are in place as safety measures elsewhere on the A555 footway/cycleway and we are not aware of any concerns being raised previously regarding these chicanes."

Mr Timothy added: They [the barriers] are positively dangerous how they are positioned so colour blends into background with no warning, and on a straight bit so possible to approach at speed."

09:01
Roglic, Kuss and Dumoulin to ride the Vuelta?

Spanish media are reporting that Jumbo-Visma will be sending their big guns to the Vuelta after failing to secure yellow at the Tour de France - which could be bad news for Chris Froome and other red jersey hopefuls, unless someone young and plucky comes along and beats the lot of them again. 

08:25
"I have, and have never had anything to hide": Nairo Quintana strongly denies doping in press release shared on social media

The Colombian has made an official announcement to defend himself amid a doping probe into his team Arkea-Samsic, and had this to say:

I want to clarify the following: The French gendarmerie carried out an operation in the hotel where my team was staying on Wednesday, September 16 in Meribel, after the end of the Tour de France stage.

For the avoidance of doubt, I want to confirm that doping substances were never found. I also want to clear up a misunderstanding: during the recent Tour or during any previous race, I have never had any assistants or personnel from outside the team.

I, Nairo Quintana, have been a clean cyclist throughout my sporting life, and have an impeccable biological passport. I want to clarify for public opinion, to my fans and cycling followers that in my entire career - junior, under-23 and professional - I have never used doping substances, and no illegal substance was found in the police investigation. I, without fear, will continue to be strong, defend the truth and follow my path, no matter how much the crowd, at times, takes another course.

In this sense, it is necessary to emphasise that I have not been accused of anything by the authorities. For my part, I am and will be ready to clarify any doubts from the prosecution, as I already did on Monday and today.

For now, a preliminary investigation is being carried out and I have answered all the questions and doubts. I am willing to continue doing so on a voluntary basis until the whole situation is clarified on the basis indicated: have I used illegal substances that improve my sports performance and that betray the principles of the sport.

I have, and have never had anything to hide. Yesterday, at the summons of the French authorities, I voluntarily appeared before the prosecution and answered each and every one of their questions clearly and with a clear conscience.

Yesterday, we reported that French prosecutors had taken two people into custody as part of their investigation into suspected doping in the Arkea-Samsic team following a raid of the team's hotel after stage 17 of the Tour de France. Their manager Emmanuel Hubert insisted the investigation is not targeted directly at the team, and that it would“immediately dissociate itself” from any evidence that doping had taken place; although his claim that the entourage members taken into custody were not employed by Arkea-Samsic appears to contradict Quintana's claim that he "never consulted "any assistants or personnel from outside the team".

08:53
Bloody cyclists again

No respect for the rules of the road...

08:08
The winning bake from week one of this year's Great British Bake Off was an edible bust of Chris Hoy

The somewhat disturbing task saw the latest line-up of bakers in the famous tent ordered to make a famous person's head out of cake for the 'showstopper' round... and the star baker emerged as young Peter from Edinburgh, who rustled up a Chris Hoy to beat other notable heads such as Louis Theroux, David Attenborough and Freddie Mercury. Unfortunately for Peter, some viewers thought Chris Hoy in cake reminded them of something else entirely...

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

