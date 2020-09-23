Council installed "dangerous" barriers on cycle route after discovering Strava segment; "I have been a clean rider my entire sporting life": Quintana statement on doping probe; Chris Hoy immortalised in Great British Bake Off bust + more on the live blog

And there I was thinking Manchester hadn't invested in cycling infrastructure during lockdown... They've managed to put in barriers on one of the only decent cycle paths around (airport bypass). 3 sets on straight bit for some reason. Great. @ManCityCouncil @allpartycycling pic.twitter.com/74tkMEXmgU — Tom Timothy (@tom_timothy) July 29, 2020

So literally one person complained twice in 1 year and the risk assessment is the fact strava exists. That is wild. Wish I had that much power about my local road traffic. — Tom Timothy (@tom_timothy) September 22, 2020

Back in July, Tom Timothy took to Twitter to complain about barriers installed on a segregated cycleway next to the A555 extension in Greater Manchester - and now James G has shared an FOI request from Stockport Council outlining their reasons for installing the chicanes.

The council say that there were "safety concerns raised by pedestrians directly related to cyclists travelling at speed along this section", particularly where the footway and cycleway link near a local primary school... and it turns out there were three complaints in total throughout the whole of 2019. Two were from the same individual, and one was a letter sent to a local MP.

When asked what they had done to research the supposed issue of speeding cyclists, the council say they were made aware of a Strava segment "with a leaderboard for the fastest times using the route"; while this does exist, it appears they fell short of investigating the matter aside from recognising that there is in fact a Strava segment on the route for justifying the installation of the chicanes.

The council say they didn't consult with local cycling and walking groups, and link to an Equality Impact Assessment from 2013 to suggest that the barriers can be navigated by disabled path users and handcyclists. Addressing possible safety concerns, they say: "chicanes of a similar arrangement are in place as safety measures elsewhere on the A555 footway/cycleway and we are not aware of any concerns being raised previously regarding these chicanes."

Mr Timothy added: They [the barriers] are positively dangerous how they are positioned so colour blends into background with no warning, and on a straight bit so possible to approach at speed."