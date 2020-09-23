Council installed "dangerous" barriers on cycle route after discovering Strava segment; "I have been a clean rider my entire sporting life": Quintana statement on doping probe; Chris Hoy immortalised in Great British Bake Off bust + more on the live blog

The Colombian has made an official announcement to defend himself amid a doping probe into his team Arkea-Samsic, and had this to say:
I want to clarify the following: The French gendarmerie carried out an operation in the hotel where my team was staying on Wednesday, September 16 in Meribel, after the end of the Tour de France stage.
For the avoidance of doubt, I want to confirm that doping substances were never found. I also want to clear up a misunderstanding: during the recent Tour or during any previous race, I have never had any assistants or personnel from outside the team.
I, Nairo Quintana, have been a clean cyclist throughout my sporting life, and have an impeccable biological passport. I want to clarify for public opinion, to my fans and cycling followers that in my entire career - junior, under-23 and professional - I have never used doping substances, and no illegal substance was found in the police investigation. I, without fear, will continue to be strong, defend the truth and follow my path, no matter how much the crowd, at times, takes another course.
In this sense, it is necessary to emphasise that I have not been accused of anything by the authorities. For my part, I am and will be ready to clarify any doubts from the prosecution, as I already did on Monday and today.
For now, a preliminary investigation is being carried out and I have answered all the questions and doubts. I am willing to continue doing so on a voluntary basis until the whole situation is clarified on the basis indicated: have I used illegal substances that improve my sports performance and that betray the principles of the sport.
I have, and have never had anything to hide. Yesterday, at the summons of the French authorities, I voluntarily appeared before the prosecution and answered each and every one of their questions clearly and with a clear conscience.
