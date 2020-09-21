Support road.cc

Sir Bradley Wiggins calls Tour de France "token gesture" on Black Lives Matter movement "embarrassing"; Tern e-cargo bike "best thing we ever bought", says Jason Kenny; George Bennett congratulates Sam Bennett on green jersey win + more on the live blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog. Jack Sexty is in charge as we kick off the week, with Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening...
Mon, Sep 21, 2020 09:47
12:24
Jason Kenny praises the Tern GSD as the best thing his family have ever bought

It was certainly good enough for Dave Atkinson in his review of the original Tern GSD over on our sister site eBikeTips, calling it "the most useful bike I’ve ever ridden"... and now this e-cargo machine has got a multiple Olympic gold medal-winning seal of approval from Jason and Laura Kenny. 

Originally posted to Laura's Instagram account and shared by Coventry's bicycle mayor Adam Tranter, the senior Kennys are riding the GSD while their son Albie scoots along on a balance bike beside them on a bridleway.

The caption says: "This week is European Mobility Week. It's time to change the way you move. This week I challenge you to go to work while working out!" 

10:40
"The worst display of solidarity I've ever seen at the Tour de France": Bradley Wiggins labels BLM recognition from Tour organisers "embarrassing"
bradley wiggins blm comments - via instagram.PNG

The 2012 Tour de France winner has made his feelings known on the Tour's alleged lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, in a short video clip uploaded to his Instagram account

Wiggins said: "That was the worst display of solidarity I've ever seen at the Tour de France. Embarrassing. 

"They can come up with something a bit better than that. All a bit late in the day as well."

As mentioned further down the page, the only public display in support of BLM at the Tour de France came on stage 21, as some riders chose to wear masks with 'Black Lives Matter' written on them in pen. This was reportedly organised by B&B Hotels–Vital Concept rider Kevin Reza, with the official Tour de France Twitter account sharing a photo, but otherwise contributing nothing towards the cause. 

Sir Bradley himself was accused of "casual racism" two weeks ago, when he said live on Eurosport that Irishman Sam Bennett could almost be 'considered British'. Sean Kelly was not amused, telling Wiggins that "you're not going to claim him".  Wiggins then appeared to mock Kelly's accent, saying: "We spoke to him [Bennett] at the Vuelta last year when he came on our show, and at least we can understand what he’s saying. We can’t really understand what you’re saying Sean, can we?”

10:23
10:08
Pogacar's 'supporting role' went well then

As spotted by Eurosport and GCN presenter Dan Lloyd, it was thought Pogacar would be rocking up to the 2020 Tour de France in support of Fabio Aru... as it happens Aru capitulated on stage 9, and the rest was history. 

There was someone who got their predictions right - albeit with a fair bit more hindsight than news reporters had in 2019 - with Chris Froome telling ITV how he believed that Roglic was likely to "tail off" at the pointy end of the race. It's almost like winning the thing four times has given him some extra expert insight...

09:29
Sam Bennett comments on photo of Bennett congratulating Bennett while Bennett is on screen

The Irishman added another layer to this observation from 'Cycling out of context', after he was congratulated on his green jersey victory by Jumbo-Visma's George Bennett. 

08:51
"Not good enough": Tour de France organisers slammed over lack of action on racial equality, as riders organise their own show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement

While the Black Lives Matter movement has been arguably the biggest story of 2020 other than the pandemic, cycling has been noticeably quiet on the issue of racial equality compared to other sports; and as cycling clearly has a lack of diversity in the peloton, with Kevin Reza being the only black rider at this year's Tour de France, some are disappointed that the organisers haven't gone further to highlight the issues.  

As it turns out, it's thought a handful of riders themselves decided to wear masks with the Black Lives Matter slogan on before stage 21 yesterday, with no official backing from the organisers other than the above Tweet sent out yesterday. The tweet also attracted some unsavoury comments as you'll see above, further demonstrating how the sport's diversity problem trickles down to its fans. 

What steps do you think need to be taken to attract more diversity in professional cycling? Thoughts in the comments as always... 

