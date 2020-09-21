Sir Bradley Wiggins calls Tour de France "token gesture" on Black Lives Matter movement "embarrassing"; Tern e-cargo bike "best thing we ever bought", says Jason Kenny; George Bennett congratulates Sam Bennett on green jersey win + more on the live blog

The 2012 Tour de France winner has made his feelings known on the Tour's alleged lack of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, in a short video clip uploaded to his Instagram account.

Wiggins said: "That was the worst display of solidarity I've ever seen at the Tour de France. Embarrassing.

"They can come up with something a bit better than that. All a bit late in the day as well."

As mentioned further down the page, the only public display in support of BLM at the Tour de France came on stage 21, as some riders chose to wear masks with 'Black Lives Matter' written on them in pen. This was reportedly organised by B&B Hotels–Vital Concept rider Kevin Reza, with the official Tour de France Twitter account sharing a photo, but otherwise contributing nothing towards the cause.

Sir Bradley himself was accused of "casual racism" two weeks ago, when he said live on Eurosport that Irishman Sam Bennett could almost be 'considered British'. Sean Kelly was not amused, telling Wiggins that "you're not going to claim him". Wiggins then appeared to mock Kelly's accent, saying: "We spoke to him [Bennett] at the Vuelta last year when he came on our show, and at least we can understand what he’s saying. We can’t really understand what you’re saying Sean, can we?”