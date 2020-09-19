Drunk dangerous driver told police his van had been stolen after killing cyclist in hit and run

- News
It was a breezy day where I was cycling today, and seeing a clown drifting all over the road, buffeted on his deep wheels while desperately...
You're absolutely right - it's the twisty "A" and some "B" country routes that will be skewing the figures to make rural routes look more dangerous...
I've a Topeak Power 21 still going since some time on the mid to late 90s....
If you took out the intermediate sprints and gave equal points for every stage he would have won green as well! (I know that's a lot of 'ifs &...
Because previous interactions spill over into current (Also a few suspect he is also soctwaticyclist)....
I swear I can detect a hint of exasperation in my satnav's voice when I miss the direction.
Alex, it's a small thing but could road.cc please title the victim (Mr, Mrs, Ms, etc) in these reports as police and other news sources do?...
I'm rather unclear from that what you are warning about and why. Perhaps you could give a clearer summary.
Even on a far smaller UK climb the grupetto guys can still be awesome by mortal standards. I rode The Struggle last October and was predictably...
I used to work at a place where particularly important messages would be put on the noticeboard marked 'secret', 'confidential' or 'Do not read'....