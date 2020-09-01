Support road.cc

Tour de France Tech 2020: The bikes ridden to every stage win so far

Check out what Kristoff, Alaphilippe and Ewan rode to victory
by Mat Brett
Tue, Sep 01, 2020 17:06
The big race is now well underway and here are the bikes that have been ridden to victory on each stage so far...

Stage 1: Alexander Kristoff, UAE Team Emirates, Colnago V3Rs

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff sprinted to the Tour’s first yellow jersey in Nice aboard a Colnago V3Rs. This aero road bike is available with either rim brakes or disc brakes, Kristoff opting for the latter.

The V3Rs is lightweight for an aero bike, Colnago claiming a weight of just 780g for a 50cm disc-brake frame (bear in mind that Colnago’s sizing is unusual and this is considerably larger than a 50cm frame from most other brands).

UAE Team Emirates is one of three teams in this year’s Tour to use Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupsets. The wheels are from Campagnolo too, Bora WTO 45s pictured.

Find out all about the Colnago V3Rs here         

Stage 2: Julian Alaphilippe, Deceuninck–Quick-Step, Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7

Julian-Alaphilippe-Tour-de-France-Stage-2-Victory---_Tim-De-Waele---Getty-Images

Photo Tim De Waele Getty Images

Julian Alaphilippe won Stage 2 and took the yellow jersey when he got the jump on fellow breakaway members Marc Hirschi and Adam Yates in Nice.

2020 Tour de France Alaphilippe Tarmac SL7 - 1

Photo Wout Beel

Alaphilippe was riding the new Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 – the first victory taken on the bike – which is designed to be both lightweight and aerodynamically efficient, to the point that the brand is booting its aero Venge into the long grass for 2021.

Find out all about the Specialized Tarmac SL7 here 

Alaphilippe also recorded the first Tour de France road stage win on clinchers and tubes, using Roval Alpinist CLX wheels and Specialized S-Works Turbo Cotton tyres.

Get the details on Roval Alpinist CLX wheels here 

Stage 3: Caleb Ewan, Lotto Soudal, Ridley Noah Fast

2020 Tour de France Caleb Ewan Ridley Noah Fast - 1

Australia’s Caleb Ewan pulled off an extraordinary sprint victory in Sisteron on his Ridley Noah Fast Disc. This is the top-level aero bike from the Belgian brand, with an integrated fork crown and fully internal cables.

Ewan’s setup is unusual in the pro peloton in that the very top of the Campag Super Record EPS Ergopower controls are just a fraction higher than the saddle, even though the stem is slammed. That low front end allows Ewan to get ultra-low and aero when sprinting.

Stage 4: Primoz Roglic, Jumbo-Visma, Bianchi Oltre XR4

Primoz Roglic in action during the Criterium du Dauphiné Credit Cor Vos - 1.jpeg

Photo Cor Vos

The first summit finish of the race saw Primoz Roglic jump away from a select bunch in the final metres to win at Orcieres-Merlette.

The Jumbo-Visma team is using Bianchi Oltre XR4 road bikes equipped with rim brakes – the first time rim brakes have featured on a stage-winning bike this year. The rumour is that forgoing disc brakes is a means of ensuring the bikes are as close as possible to the UCI’s 6.8kg minimum weight limit, and the same is true of the black paint job which is said to be 80g lighter than standard team colours.

Find out more about Jumbo-Visma's bikes here

Shimano provides both the Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets and the wheels.

